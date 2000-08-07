Fred H. Porterfield Jr., the first black television news anchor in St. Louis, died Wednesday, July 26, at his home in Saginaw, Mich. He was 68.

He began his career as one of the first black reporters at the Detroit Free Press. From 1965 to 1971, he was a news anchor-reporter at KMOX-TV St. Louis. In 1988, he became a news anchor for WJRT-TV Saginaw, Mich. He retired from Saginaw Valley State University, where he was public information director, in 1995.

He is survived by sons Roderick and Chip, daughter Monique and a granddaughter.