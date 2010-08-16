Death Elevated At NBCU Digital Studio
Cameron Death has been promoted to senior vp and
general manager of NBC Universal Digital Studio, the company announced Monday.
Previously Death was vp, digital content, of NBCU, a role he held
since 2007.
He will report to Vivi Zigler, president of NBC Universal
Digital Entertainment.
Death launched The Studio in 2008 to create original digital
content for advertisers and distribute it across the digital, cable and network
platforms of NBCU. In his new role, he will have the added responsibilities of
developing new revenue streams and extending libraries into international
markets.
"Cameron has done what many thought impossible. He has
created a Digital Studio from the ground up, achieving repeated success with
top-notch entertainment that puts brands front and center," said Zigler in
a statement. "He thinks big and is fearless, and as a result, has
successfully taken on unchartered territory. We look forward to the ways in which
Cameron will continue to extend the Studio's reach and impact and push the
limits in his new role."
Death's pre-NBC resume includes 10 years at Microsoft
driving marketing, sales and product development strategies for online
businesses.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.