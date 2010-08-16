Death Elevated At NBCU Digital Studio

Cameron Death has been promoted to senior vp and

general manager of NBC Universal Digital Studio, the company announced Monday.

Previously Death was vp, digital content, of NBCU, a role he held

since 2007.

He will report to Vivi Zigler, president of NBC Universal

Digital Entertainment.

Death launched The Studio in 2008 to create original digital

content for advertisers and distribute it across the digital, cable and network

platforms of NBCU. In his new role, he will have the added responsibilities of

developing new revenue streams and extending libraries into international

markets.

"Cameron has done what many thought impossible. He has

created a Digital Studio from the ground up, achieving repeated success with

top-notch entertainment that puts brands front and center," said Zigler in

a statement. "He thinks big and is fearless, and as a result, has

successfully taken on unchartered territory. We look forward to the ways in which

Cameron will continue to extend the Studio's reach and impact and push the

limits in his new role."

Death's pre-NBC resume includes 10 years at Microsoft

driving marketing, sales and product development strategies for online

businesses.