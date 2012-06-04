To say that Deanna O’Toole wears many

hats as CBS Sports’ executive director of

business affairs is like saying the Super Bowl

has a fair amount of fans.

“I get my hands in a lot,” O’Toole says.

“Whether it’s working with our interactive

group, af! liate relations, standards and practices,

sales, or entertainment and news—no

two days are the same.”

The diversity of her purview—O’Toole

negotiates CBS Sports’ talent and production

deals; manages legal contracts with CBS

Sports’ partners, including the NFL, the

NCAA, PGA Tour and the U.S. Tennis Association;

and oversees rights issues, licensing

and clearances across all CBS divisions—has

occupied her at the helm of the department

since 1999. Her wide-ranging responsibilities

are also the most difficult aspect of leading

CBS Sports’ business affairs.

“It’s never dull. [CBS Sports chairman Sean

McManus] keeps giving me more and more opportunities,”

she says. “[And] when we’re heading

into the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the

Masters at the same time, it can be challenging to

juggle everything that needs to get done.”

While O’Toole was involved in athletics growing

up, working within the sports or entertainment

industry was not a career she sought. After

graduating with a degree in paralegal studies

from St. John’s University, she landed a job with

CBS as a paralegal before moving, somewhat

serendipitously, over to sports in 1996 as manager

of business affairs. After three years, she was

promoted to her current position.

O’Toole credits her loyalty and longevity at

CBS Sports to her coworkers, who are “like a

family,” she says. “We have fun working together.

We know our separate roles, but we

know our roles as a team.”

One of her proudest accomplishments with

CBS is her involvement with the NFL contract

negotiations; CBS Sports is currently gearing

up for its turn at airing the Super Bowl in February

2013. (Her other proudest accomplishment:

being a mother to her two young sons.)

“We’re close to full steam ahead with the

Super Bowl,” O’Toole says. “That’s one of the

most exciting things I get to do—work with

our great partner in the NFL.”

Even if she did not originally seek out

sports, O’Toole is mighty glad to have found

her home at the network, an arrangement that

has worked out very well all around.

“As it turns out,” the veteran CBS exec says,

“I stumbled into something that I really, really

love to do.”