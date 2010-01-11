Deals: Jan. 11, 2010

TV



KNWS-TV/Katy, Texas

PRICE: $14,880,000

BUYER: Una Vez Mas LLC (Terry Crosby, CEO)

SELLER: Johnson Broadcasting,debtor-in-possession (Doug Johnson, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 2,290 kW, ant. 1,641 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $13.28 million cash at closing plus $1 million escrow deposit, plus $600K escrow at closing to cover cure payments. Kalil & Co.'s Frank Higney was appointed by the bankruptcy court to act as limited-purpose beneficiary.

KLDT (DT)/Lake Dallas, Texas

PRICE: $9,920,000

BUYER: Una Vez Mas LLC (Terry Crosby, CEO)

SELLER: Johnson Broadcasting, debtor-in-possession (Doug Johnson, president)

FACILITIES: DTV Ch. 39, 1,000 kW, ant. 1,673 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $9.52 million cash at closing plus $400K escrow at closing to cover cure payments. Kalil & Co.'s Frank Higney was appointed by the bankruptcy court to act as limited-purpose beneficiary.

WAXC-LP/Alexander City and WETU-LP/Wetumpka, Ala.

PRICE: $272,000

BUYER: ACN Sports (James Early,president)

SELLER: Venture Television LLC (Michael Plaia, manager)

FACILITIES: WAXC-LP: Ch. 64, 12.2 kW, ant. 333 ft.; WETU-LP: Ch. 39, 105 kW, ant. 633 ft.

AFFILIATION: WAXC-LP: Ind.; WETU-LP: Ind.

COMMENT: $135K cash, plus the assumption of $136,768 in loans.

RADIO



WLTC-FM/Cusseta (Columbus), Ga.

PRICE: $1.85 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: PMB Broadcasting LLC (Jim Martin, member); owns four other stations, including WRCG-AM, WCGQ-FM, WKCN-FM & WRLD-FM/Columbus

SELLER: River City Broadcasting (Lynn Page, member)

FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 745 ft.

FORMAT: Christmas

NEW-FM (CP)/Magnolia, N.C.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Pathway Christian Academy (T.D. Worthington, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Down East Communications/CDC/Center for the Performing Arts (Terry Daniels, president)

FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 200 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $40K cash deposit plus $50K at closing, plus $40K within 30 days after construction is finished. Balance by promissory note after deducting credit for translators.

WFMH-FM/Hackleburg, Ala.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Assumption of debt

BUYER: TNT Inc. (Thomas Hutcheson, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Williams Communications (Walton Williams II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 95.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 400 ft.

FORMAT: Country

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425