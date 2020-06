TV



KWBF (TV)/Little Rock, Ark.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (Perry Sook, president/CEO)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 42, 3,390 kW, ant. 1,096 ft.

AFFILIATION: My

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

WZXZ-CA/Orlando, Fla.

PRICE: $1.8 million

BUYER: CaribeVision Station Group LLC (Carlos Barba, CEO)

SELLER: L4 Media Group LLC (Mark Mayo, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 23 kW, ant. 577 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $126K deposit.

K19FY/Chico, K47EH/Eureka, K27GZ/Mariposa, K15DB/Santa Barbara and K38EE/Twentynine Palms, Calif.; K41JC/Pocatello, Idaho; K39FF/Reno, Nev.; K41IX/Medford. Ore.

PRICE: $170,000

BUYER: Mutual Television Network (Ronald Hodges, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: K19FY: Ch. 19, 20.5 kW; K47EH: Ch. 47, 14.6 kW; K27GZ: Ch. 38, 2.8 kW, K15DB: Ch. 15, 3.25 kW; K38EE: Ch. 38, 1.2 kW; K41JC: Ch. 41, 16 kW; K39FF: Ch. 39, 89.2 kW; K41IX: Ch. 41, 12.1 kW

AFFILIATION: K19FY: TBN; K47EH: TBN; K27GZ: TBN; K15DB: TBN; K38EE: TBN; K41JC: TBN; K39FF: TBN; K41IX: TBN

COMMENT: $17K deposit plus $153K cash at closing.



RADIO



KNOU-FM/EMPIRE (NEW ORLEANS), LA.

PRICE: $6 million

TERMS: Bankruptcy court order

BUYER: Power Broadcasting LLC (Ricardo Moreno, trustee/sole member); owns no other stations

SELLER: On Top Communications (Bryan Rice, chief restructuring officer)

FACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 850 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

KUOP-FM/Stockton, Calif.

PRICE: $4.7 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: California State University (Alexander Gonzalez, president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: University of the Pacific (Patrick Cavanaugh, VP-business/finance)

FACILITIES: 91.3 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.

FORMAT: News/Talk/Info

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

COMMENT: $4 million payable in cash at closing, including $400K escrow deposit, plus $700K in underwriting credits.

WTUV-FM/Eminence, WLLV-AM, WLOU-AM & WTUV-AM/Louisville, Ky.

PRICE: $3.36 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Golden Door Broadcasting LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 8 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: WTUV-FM: 105.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WLLV-AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WLOU-AM: 1350 kHz, 2 kW day/500 W night; WTUV-AM: 620 kHz, 500 W day/night

FORMAT: WTUV-FM: Mexican; WLLV-AM: Gospel/Christian; WLOU-AM: Gospel; WTUV-AM: Mexican

COMMENT: A total of 12 stations are being sold by Davidson Media to Golden Door Broadcasting for a total price of $10.024 million, minus the amount of excess payables for all the assets; payable in cash at closing.

WMGG-AM/Largo (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater), Fla.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Genesis Communications (Bruce Maduri, president); owns five other stations, including WHBO-AM & WWBA-AM/Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

SELLER: Mega Communications Holdings LLC (Adam Lindemann, member)

FACILITIES: 820 kHz, 50 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Oldies

WMDB-AM & WNVL-AM/Nashville, Tenn.

PRICE: $2.58 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Golden Door Broadcasting LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: WMDB-AM: 880 kHz, 3 kW day/2 W night; WNVL-AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: WMDB-AM: Gospel; WNVL-AM: Mexican/Variety

COMMENT: See above.

KTXN-FM/Victoria, Texas

PRICE: $1.15 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Gap Broadcasting LLC (George Laughlin, president); owns 62 other stations, including KIXS-FM & KQVT-FM/Victoria, Texas

SELLER: Broadcast Equities Texas (John Tibiletti, president)

FACILITIES: 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 253 ft.

FORMAT: AAA/Amerc

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $115K escrow deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425