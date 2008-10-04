Deals
TV
W25DX/Escanaba, Mich.; K13ZG/Abilene, K13ZF/Brownwood and K11WJ/Paris, Texas
PRICE: $20,000
BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network(Antonio Cesar Guel, president)
SELLER: Estate of John R. Powley (Caroline Smith, executrix)
FACILITIES: W25DX: Ch. 25, 2.5 kW; K13ZG: Ch. 13, 3 kW; K13ZF: Ch. 13, 1.5 kW; K11WJ: Ch. 11, 0.5 kW
COMMENT: $20K promissory note.
K54CY & K58AW/Lakeport, Calif.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Nicholas Muhlhauser
SELLER: Lake County Television Club (Mark Reisbeck, VP)
FACILITIES: K54CY: Ch. 54, 0.753 kW, ant. 2,229 ft.; K58AW: Ch. 58, 0.668 kW, ant. 2,234 ft.
AFFILIATION: K54CY: Ind.; K58AW: NBC
RADIO
WILW-FM/Avalon, WKOE-FM/North Cape May and WCZT-FM/Villas (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.
PRICE: $2.42 million
TERMS: Stock sale for note
BUYER: Coastal Broadcasting Systems (Robert Maschio, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Coastal Broadcasting Systems (Wilbur Huf Jr., president)
FACILITIES: WILW-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WKOE-FM: 106.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 233 ft.; WCZT-FM: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WILW-FM: Oldies; WKOE-FM: Alternative/Rock; WCZT-FM: AC
COMMENT: Wilbur Huf Jr., Edwin Rosenfeld, Scott Wahl, Charles Pessagno, Greg Coffey and Raymond Bradley are selling all or part of their interest in Coastal Broadcasting Systems to Robert Maschio for $2,415,559.72 promissory note, increasing Maschio's stake in the company from 3% to 85%. Wahl will retain a 15% stake.
KSXT-AM/Loveland (Fort Collins-Greeley), Colo.
PRICE: $740,000
TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note
BUYER: Catholic Radio Network (James O'Laughlin, president/director); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: WP Broadcasting LLC (David Westburg, president)
FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 7 kW day/18 W night
FORMAT: Sports/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce & Co.
COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $690K promissory note.
KGOS-AM & KERM-FM/Torrington, Wyo.
PRICE: $695,000
TERMS: Cash, note and other
BUYER: Grant Kath; owns no other stations
SELLER: Mt. Rushmore Broadcasting (Jan Charles Gray, president)
FACILITIES: KGOS-AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KERM-FM: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: KGOS-AM: Country; KERM-FM: Country
COMMENT: $600K cash, including $75K deposit and $525K cash at closing; $95K note; assumption of the obligation to Google concerning equipment at the stations; assumption of other contracts; and reimbursement of expenses from April to closing, concerning operation of the stations.
WBUK-FM/Ottawa (Lima), Ohio
PRICE: $500,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Findlay Publishing (Kurt Kah, president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Aloha Station Trust LLC (Jeanette Tully, sole member)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 489 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications, and Kalil & Co., Inc.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; 15% escrow deposit.
KWDH-FM/Hereford, Texas
PRICE: $210,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Grace Community Church of Amarillo (William Gehm, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 374 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: $15K deposit plus $15K cash at closing plus $180K promissory note.
WIXI-AM/Jasper (Birmingham), Ala.
PRICE: $199,500
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Snavely Broadcasting Co. LLC (David Snavely, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: James Lee
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/42 W night
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $20K escrow deposit.
KIOU-AM/Shreveport, La.
PRICE: $150,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network (Robert Wilkins, CEO); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/129 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $7.5K escrow deposit.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
