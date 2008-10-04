TV



W25DX/Escanaba, Mich.; K13ZG/Abilene, K13ZF/Brownwood and K11WJ/Paris, Texas

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network(Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Estate of John R. Powley (Caroline Smith, executrix)

FACILITIES: W25DX: Ch. 25, 2.5 kW; K13ZG: Ch. 13, 3 kW; K13ZF: Ch. 13, 1.5 kW; K11WJ: Ch. 11, 0.5 kW

COMMENT: $20K promissory note.

K54CY & K58AW/Lakeport, Calif.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Nicholas Muhlhauser

SELLER: Lake County Television Club (Mark Reisbeck, VP)

FACILITIES: K54CY: Ch. 54, 0.753 kW, ant. 2,229 ft.; K58AW: Ch. 58, 0.668 kW, ant. 2,234 ft.

AFFILIATION: K54CY: Ind.; K58AW: NBC



RADIO



WILW-FM/Avalon, WKOE-FM/North Cape May and WCZT-FM/Villas (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.

PRICE: $2.42 million

TERMS: Stock sale for note

BUYER: Coastal Broadcasting Systems (Robert Maschio, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Coastal Broadcasting Systems (Wilbur Huf Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WILW-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WKOE-FM: 106.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 233 ft.; WCZT-FM: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WILW-FM: Oldies; WKOE-FM: Alternative/Rock; WCZT-FM: AC

COMMENT: Wilbur Huf Jr., Edwin Rosenfeld, Scott Wahl, Charles Pessagno, Greg Coffey and Raymond Bradley are selling all or part of their interest in Coastal Broadcasting Systems to Robert Maschio for $2,415,559.72 promissory note, increasing Maschio's stake in the company from 3% to 85%. Wahl will retain a 15% stake.

KSXT-AM/Loveland (Fort Collins-Greeley), Colo.

PRICE: $740,000

TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note

BUYER: Catholic Radio Network (James O'Laughlin, president/director); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: WP Broadcasting LLC (David Westburg, president)

FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 7 kW day/18 W night

FORMAT: Sports/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce & Co.

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $690K promissory note.

KGOS-AM & KERM-FM/Torrington, Wyo.

PRICE: $695,000

TERMS: Cash, note and other

BUYER: Grant Kath; owns no other stations

SELLER: Mt. Rushmore Broadcasting (Jan Charles Gray, president)

FACILITIES: KGOS-AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KERM-FM: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: KGOS-AM: Country; KERM-FM: Country

COMMENT: $600K cash, including $75K deposit and $525K cash at closing; $95K note; assumption of the obligation to Google concerning equipment at the stations; assumption of other contracts; and reimbursement of expenses from April to closing, concerning operation of the stations.

WBUK-FM/Ottawa (Lima), Ohio

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Findlay Publishing (Kurt Kah, president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Aloha Station Trust LLC (Jeanette Tully, sole member)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 489 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications, and Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; 15% escrow deposit.

KWDH-FM/Hereford, Texas

PRICE: $210,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Grace Community Church of Amarillo (William Gehm, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 374 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $15K deposit plus $15K cash at closing plus $180K promissory note.

WIXI-AM/Jasper (Birmingham), Ala.

PRICE: $199,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Snavely Broadcasting Co. LLC (David Snavely, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: James Lee

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/42 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $20K escrow deposit.

KIOU-AM/Shreveport, La.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network (Robert Wilkins, CEO); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/129 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $7.5K escrow deposit.



