TV



KREN-LP/Susanville, Calif.; KNNC-LP/Battle Mountain, KBVG-LP/Elko, KAZR-CA & KREN-TV/Reno and KPMP-LP/Winnemucca, Nev.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Entravision Communications (Walter Ulloa, CEO)

SELLER: Pappas Telecasting Cos., Debtor in Possession (E. Roger Williams, trustee)

FACILITIES: KREN-LP: Ch. 29, 8 kW, ant. 1,189 ft.; KNNC-LP: Ch. 3, 3 kW, ant. 1,887 ft.; KBVG-LP: Ch. 43, 12.4 kW, ant. 974 ft.; KAZR-CA: Ch. 46, 10.9 kW, ant. 2,920 ft.; KREN-TV: Ch.27, 2,600 kW, ant. 2,933 ft.; KPMP-LP: Ch. 43, 33.9 kW

AFFILIATION: KREN-LP: CW; KNNC-LP: Ind.; KAZR-CA: TuV; KREN-TV: CW; KPMP-LP: Ind.

W26DF/Alpena, Mich.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Confesora Peralta

SELLER: US Interactive LLC (Dean Mosely, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 26, 5 kW, ant. 141 ft.

COMMENT: Cash at closing.

K52AC/Mercury & K44AA/Pahrump, Nev.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Sunbelt Communications (Ralph Toddre, president/COO)

SELLER: Crown Castle Nevada LLC (Mark Schrott, VP/property management)

FACILITIES: K52AC: Ch. 52, 2.43 kW, ant. 2,287 ft.; K44AA: Ch. 44, 7.12 kW

AFFILIATION: K52AC: NBC; K44AA: NBC



RADIO



KVIB-FM/Sun City West (Phoenix), Ariz.

PRICE: $15 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, exec VP); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sun City Communications LLC (Michael Cutchall, president)

FACILITIES: 95.1 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 2,786 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish AC

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

WAWL-FM/Red Bank (Chattanooga), Tenn.

PRICE: $1.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Family Life Communications (Randy Carlson, president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Chattanooga State Technical Community College (James Catanzaro, president)

FACILITIES: 91.5 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.

KVOU-AM, KVOU-FM & KUVA-FM/Uvalde, Texas

PRICE: $1.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: StarCall Broadcasting LLC (Randi Markowitz, general manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Rhattigan Broadcasting LLC (Michael Rhattigan, president)

FACILITIES: KVOU-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KVOU-FM: 104.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 272 ft.; KUVA-FM: 102.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 217 ft.

FORMAT: KVOU-AM: Oldies; KVOU-FM: Country; KUVA-FM: Tejano/News

BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group

WROG-FM/Chambersburg (Hagerstown-Chambersburg-Waynesboro), Pa.

PRICE: $875,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: WITF Inc. (Kathleen Pavelko, president/CEO); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Broadcast Communications Inc. (Robert Stevens, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 93.3 MHz, 350 W, ant. 1,352 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.

KYMN-AM/Northfield, Minn.

PRICE: $290,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Northfield Media (Jeff Johnson, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Ingstad Brothers Broadcasting (Thomas Ingstad, member)

FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 1 kW day/11 W night

FORMAT: AC/News/Talk

COMMENT: $25K deposit plus $265K cash at closing.

KYTM-FM(CP)/Corrigan, Texas

PRICE: $265,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 21 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Tammy L. Pearce

FACILITIES: 99.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 282 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $265K promissory note.

KAYF-FM/Bayfield, Colo.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Winton Road Broadcasting Co. LLC (Anthony Brandon, member); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Neal Robinson, president)

FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 100 W, ant. -272 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

BROKER: Barry King

COMMENT: $250K payable to Seller's lender, HBK Capital Management, in cash at closing; $12.5K escrow deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425