TV



KSWY-TV/Sheridan, Wyo.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Western Family Television (Roger Lonquist, president)

SELLER: Sunbelt Communications/Bozeman Trail Communications (Ralph Toddre, COO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 9 kW, ant. 1144 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

COMMENT: Sunbelt/Bozeman is swapping KSWY-TV with Western Family's KJCW-LP. In addition, Sunbelt/Bozeman will pay Western Family $40K cash at closing, including $20K escrow deposit.

KJCW-LP/Sheridan, Wyo.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Sunbelt Communications/Bozeman Trail Communications (Ralph Toddre, COO)

SELLER: Western Family Television (Roger Lonquist, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 8 kW, ant. 1184 ft.

COMMENT: See above.



RADIO



WWWK-FM/Islamorada (The Florida Keys), Fla.

PRICE: $2.3 million

TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note

BUYER: Caribbean Broadcasting Systems (Lilliam Sierra, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: LSM Radio Partners LLC (Ken Barlow, managing member)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish

BROKER: CobbCorp LLC

COMMENT: $350K paid, plus $1.25 million cash at closing, plus promissory note.

KBSF-AM & KTKC-FM/Springhill (Shreveport), La.

PRICE: $175,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Hunt Broadcasting (Leon Hunt, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: KBSF-AM: 1460 kHz, 1 kW day/220 W night; KTKC-FM: 92.9 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 548 ft.

FORMAT: KBSF-AM: Black/Gospel; KTKC-FM: Black/Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce & Co.

KOPA-FM/Woodward, Okla.

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note

BUYER: Cameron University (Paul Austin, board chairman); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Shaffer Communications Group/Third Coast JV (Joseph Shaffer, president)

FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: $25K cash at closing plus $25K note.

KYRQ-FM(CP)/Natalia (San Antonio), Texas

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: St. Jude Broadcasting (Gerald Benavides, director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Community Public Radio (Penny Jackson, president)

FACILITIES: 90.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 148 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

NEW-FM(CP)/Macomb, Ill.

PRICE: $33,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Tabatha Becker Ministries (Tabatha Becker, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Lighthouse Christian Fellowship (Greg Fadness, president)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 161 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K deposit.

NEW-FM(CP)/Reliance, Wyo.

PRICE: $25,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Cedar Cove Broadcasting (Victor Michael Jr., president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Basalt of the Earth (Weston McCarron, president)

FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. -295 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K deposit.

NEW-FM(CP)/Reliance, Wyo.

PRICE: $24,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: University of Wyoming (Jon Schwartz, general manager); owns 15 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: California Association for Research & Education (Daniel Steffy, president)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. -295 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $4K deposit.

NEW-FM(CP)/Cusseta (Columbus), Ga.

PRICE: $21,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Shredding the Darkness (Bryan Seltzer, director)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 420 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $3K deposit. Additionally, Buyer shall donate $15K of airtime on station or Buyer's network for underwriting announcements by Seller.

WDVL-FM(CP)/Danville (Indianapolis), Ind.

PRICE: $14,952

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Calvary Chapel of Crawfordsville (David Keesee, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 289 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA



