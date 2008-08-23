TV



K49IM/Parker, Ariz.; W11CX/Salisbury, Md.; K30IS/Denison and K45IN/Victoria, Texas

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Iglesia Manmin Toda La Creacion USA (Esteban Handal, president)

SELLER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

FACILITIES: K49IM: Ch. 49, 50 kW, ant. 725 ft.; W11CX: Ch.11, 0.100 kW, ant. 13 ft.; K30IS: Ch.30, 0.300 kW; K45IN: Ch.45, 0.250 kW,ant. 13 ft.

COMMENT: $75K paid, plus the balance by promissory note.

KVPA-LP/Phoenix, Ariz.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting (Lenard Liberman, exec. VP)

SELLER: Latin American Broadcasting (Wallace Springstead, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 42, 11 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Undisclosed escrow amount; balance payable in cash at closing.

W23BZ/Columbus, Ohio

PRICE: $10

BUYER: Guardian Enterprise (Richard Schilg, president)

SELLER: National Minority TV (Jane Duff, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 23, 17 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN



RADIO



WRVI-FM/Valley Station (Louisville), Ky.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: WAY-FM Media Group (Robert Augsburg, president); owns 17 other stations, including WAYI-FM/Louisville

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, president)

FaCILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 640 W, ant. 719 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

KRTX-AM/Rosenburg/Richmond (Houston-Galveston), Texas

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Aleluya Christian Broadcasting (Roberto Villareal, president); owns three other stations, including KBRZ-AM and KFTG-FM/Houston-Galveston

SELLER: Univision (Gary Stone, president/COO)

FACILITIES: 980 kHz, 1kW day/4kW night

FORMAT: Tejano

BROKER: John W. Saunders and Kalil & Co., Inc.

WGOS-AM/High Point (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.

PRICE: $750,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Iglesia Nueva Vida of High Point (Javier Fernandez, president/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Ritchy Broadcasting (Simon Ritchy, president)

FACILITIES: 1070 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Spanish/Talk/Religion

COMMENT: $37.5K escrow deposit plus $712.5K cash at closing.

WPRZ-FM/Newton Grove, N.C.

PRICE: $300,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Grace Christian School (Clyde Eborn, president); owns three other stations

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president)

FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 354 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $30K escrow deposit.

WXAF-FM/Charleston,W. Va.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Shofar Broadcasting Corp. (Jim Jenkins, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Maranatha Broadcasting (WV) (Paul Warren, president)

FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 800 W, ant. 623 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

COMMENT: $250K promissory note.

WBTN-AM/Bennington, Vt.

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Shires Media Partnership (Robert Howe, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Southern Vermont College (Karen Gross,president)

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

WIMO-AM/Winder (Atlanta), Ga.

PRICE: $85,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Country Road Productions (Gregory Smith, general partner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mark Myers

FACILITIES: 1300 kHz, 650 W day/50 W night

FORMAT: Talk

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing, less $1,600 monthly principal payments out of $2,250 monthly LMA payments; $10K deposit. The parties entered into an LMA on Nov. 1, 2007.

KNBO-AM/New Boston (Texarkana), Texas

PRICE: $70,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Chapel of Light (A.M. Adams, director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Bowie County Broadcasting (Martha Knox, president)

FACILITIES: 1530 kHz, 3 kW

FORMAT: Christian



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425