TV



KZTV (TV)/Corpus Christi, Texas

PRICE: $20 million

BUYER: SagamoreHill Broadcasting (Louis Wall, president/CEO)

SELLER: Eagle Creek Broadcasting LLC (Brian Brady, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 951 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

COMMENT: FCC licenses to SagamoreHill; non-license assets to Evening Post Publishing. $5 million payable in cash at closing for licenses; $100K escrow deposit.

K42AA/Pahrump, Nev.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Journal Broadcast Group (Douglas Kiel, vice chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Crown Castle Nevada LLC (Mark Schrott, VP-property management)

FACILITIES: Ch. 42, 0.284 kW, ant. 3,734 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC



RADIO



KHRA-AM/Honolulu, Hawaii

PRICE: $790,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: RK Media Group (Phill Sohn, president/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: KMC Broadcasting LLC (Tony Kim, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: Ethnic

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

WVOH-AM & WVOH-FM/Hazlehurst, Ga.

PRICE: $643,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Broadcast South LLC (John Higgs, manager); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Jeff Davis Broadcasters (John Hulett, president)

FACILITIES: WVOH-AM: 920 kHz, 500 W day/35 W night; WVOH-FM: 93.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 315 ft.

FORMAT: WVOH-AM: Gospel; WVOH-FM: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $15K deposit. Deal includes WVOH-LP/Hazlehurst, Ga.

WKXI-AM/Jackson, Miss.

PRICE: $400,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Pollack Broadcasting Co. (William Pollack, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Inner City Broadcasting Corp. (Pierre Sutton, CEO)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Urban/Oldies

COMMENT: $50K cash at closing plus $350K promissory note.

KUOA-AM/Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.

PRICE: $355,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Jay Bunyard; owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Galen Gilbert et al. (Galen Gilbert, president)

FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $17,750 escrow deposit plus $337,250 cash at closing.

WHBK-AM/Marshall (Asheville), N.C.

PRICE: $300,000

TERMS: Stock sale for cash and note

BUYER: Southern Broadcasting (N.C.) (Randy Houston, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Southern Broadcasting (N.C.) (Bruce Phillips, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/139 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: VR Business Brokers

COMMENT: Phillips is selling his interest in Southern Broadcasting to Houston for $300K; $10K cash at closing plus $290K promissory note.

WXCO-AM/Wausau (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Cash plus loan proceeds

BUYER: Sunrise Broadcasting LLC (Steven Resnick, sole member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president/general manager)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: W. Donald Roberts Jr. of Kozacko Media Services

COMMENT: $15K escrow deposit, plus $10K cash at closing, plus $225K from loan proceeds from the mortgage Buyer is obtaining in conjunction with the real property assets subject to this closing.

WPLX-AM/Turrell (Memphis), Ark.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Pollack Broadcasting Co. (William Pollack, president); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president)

FACILITIES: 1180 kHz, 5 kW day/26 W night

FORMAT: Christian Contemp.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $12.5K escrow deposit.

WOFE-AM/Rockwood, Tenn.

PRICE: $225,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: The Holler Inc. (Nicholas Barrett, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Southern Media Group (Kirk Tollett, president)

FACILITIES: 580 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425