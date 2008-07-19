TV



K26CD & K29HB/Clovis, K67CS/Dora, K24DP/San Jon, N.M.; KKTM-LP/Altus, KSWX-LP/Duncan, KSWO-TV/Lawton, Okla.; KFDA-TV & KTMO-LP/Amarillo, KWAB-TV/Big Spring, K63GN/Bovina, KRHD-LP & KSCM-LP/Bryan, KZBZ-LP/Canyon, K34KC/Dumas, K42II/Hereford, K41CA/Kress, KTLD-LP, KTLE-LP & KWES-TV/Odessa, AND KXXV (TV)/Waco, Texas

PRICE: $115 million

BUYER: London Broadcasting (Terry London, pres./CEO)

SELLER: Drewry Communications Group (Robert Drewry, president)

FACILITIES: K26CD: Ch. 26, 8.01 kW, ant. 430 ft.; K29HB: Ch. 29, 9.9 kW, ant. 420 ft.; K67CS: Ch. 67, 0.914 kW, ant. 341 ft.; K24DP: Ch. 24, 0.552 kW, ant. 374 ft.; KKTM-LP: Ch. 17, 0.212 kW; KSWX-LP: Ch. 31, 45 kW, ant. 253 ft.; KSWO-TV: Ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.; KFDA-TV: Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,529 ft.; KTMO-LP: Ch. 36, 150 kW, ant. 614 ft.; KWAB-TV: Ch. 4, 12.9 kW, ant. 381 ft.; K63GN: Ch. 63, 0.869 kW, ant. 394 ft.; KRHD-LP: Ch. 40, 70 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KSCM-LP: Ch. 18, 54 kW, ant. 427 ft.; KZBZ-LP: Ch. 46, 150 kW, ant. 125 ft.; K34KC: Ch. 34, 150 kW, ant. 190 ft.; K42II: Ch. 42, 150 kW, ant. 144 ft.; K41CA: Ch. 41, 0.928 kW, ant. 331 ft.; KTLD-LP: Ch. 49, 1.72 kW, ant. 397 ft.; KTLE-LP: Ch. 20, 4.81 kW, ant. 272 ft.; KWES-TV: Ch. 9, 316 kW, ant. 1,283 ft.; KXXV (TV): Ch. 25, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,842 ft.

AFFILIATION: K26CD: CBS; K67CS: CBS; K24DP: CBS; KKTM-LP: Tel.; KSWO-TV: ABC; KFDA-TV: CBS; KTMO-LP: Tel.; KWAB-TV: NBC; KRHD-LP: ABC; KSCM-LP: Tel.; KZBZ-LP: Ind.; K41CA: CBS; KTLD-LP: Tel.; KTLE-LP: Tel.; KWES-TV: NBC; KXXV (TV): ABC

BROKER: Moelis & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5.75 million escrow deposit. Sale also includes KTXC-FM/Lamesa, Texas.

WNEG-TV/Toccoa, Ga.

PRICE: $1,437,500

BUYER: University of Georgia (Michael Adams, president)

SELLER: Media General (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 646 kW, ant. 830 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

BROKER: Banc of America Securities LLC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $71,875 escrow deposit.

KETM-CA/Emporia, KTLJ-CA/Junction City, KMJT-CA/Ogden and KTMJ-CA/Topeka, Kan.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: New Vision Group (John Heinen, president/COO)

SELLER: Montgomery Communications (John Montgomery, president)

FACILITIES: KETM-CA: Ch. 17, 22.3 kW, ant. 138 ft.; KTLJ-CA: Ch. 6, 0.016 kW, ant. 130 ft.; KMJT-CA: Ch. 15, 10.9 kW, ant. 248 ft.; KTMJ-CA: Ch. 43, 29.3 kW, ant. 639 ft.

AFFILIATION: KETM-CA: Fox; KTLJ-CA: Fox; KMJT-CA: Fox; KTMJ-CA: Fox

BROKER: Gammon Miller LLC

COMMENT: Payable in cash; $60K escrow deposit. The parties have entered into an LMA.

WLNN-LP/Boone, N.C.

PRICE: $325,000

BUYER: Carolina Rays LLC (Terry Smith, president)

SELLER: Rondinaro Broadcasting (Stephen Rondinaro, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 6.5 kW, ant. 414 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $10K deposit; $315K promissory note.

KVNV (TV)/Ely, Nev.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: PMCM TV LLC (Richard Morena, member)

SELLER: Sunbelt Communications (James Rogers, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 3, 1.08 kW, ant. 914 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.



RADIO



WTRW-FM/Two Rivers, Wis.

PRICE: $1.73 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Midwest Communications (Duke Wright, president); owns 42 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radioactive LLC (Benjamin Homel, president/member)

FACILITIES: 97.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 249 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

BROKER: Mark W. Jorgenson

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $172,500 escrow deposit.

WDDH-FM/St. Marys, Pa.

PRICE: $1.23 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Laurel Media (Dennis Heindl, pres./sec./treas.); owns no other stations

SELLER: Intrepid Broadcasting (Michael Stapleford, president)

FACILITIES: 97.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 801 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WPFX-FM/North Baltimore (Toledo), Ohio

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Toledo Radio LLC (Daniel Dudley, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: BAS Broadcasting (James Lorenzen, president)

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425