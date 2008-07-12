TV



WTVR-TV/Richmond, Va.

PRICE: $85 million

BUYER: Sinclair Broadcast Group (David Smith, president/CEO)

SELLER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 840 ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

WSFJ-TV/Newark, Ohio

PRICE: $16 million

BUYER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president/CEO)

SELLER: Guardian Enterprise Group (Richard Schilg, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 724 kW, ant. 439 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ion

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $800K escrow deposit.

KNIN-TV/Caldwell, Idaho

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: Journal Broadcast Group (Douglas Kiel, vice chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Banks Broadcasting (Lyle Banks, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 9, 162 kW, ant. 2,690 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

W65AH/Loudonville and W69AO/Millersburg, Ohio

PRICE: $12,500

BUYER: Image Video Teleproductions (Michael Tonges, president)

SELLER: Ohio University (Carolyn Lewis, director)

FACILITIES: W65AH: Ch. 65, 0.115 kW, ant. 532 ft.; W69AO: Ch. 69, 0.896 kW, ant. 469 ft.

AFFILIATION: W65AH: PBS; W69AO: PBS



RADIO



KSZL-AM, KDUC-FM & KXXZ-FM/Barstow and KDUQ-FM/Ludlow (Victor Valley), Calif.

PRICE: $4.3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Dos Costas Communications Corp. (Roland Ulloa, president)

FACILITIES: KSZL-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KDUC-FM: 94.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 784 ft.; KXXZ-FM: 95.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 486 ft.; KDUQ-FM: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -164 ft.

FORMAT: KSZL-AM: Talk; KDUC-FM: Top 40/'70s Od; KXXZ-FM: Spanish/Variety; KDUQ-FM: Top 40/'70s Od

BROKER: Media VenturePartners

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $200K escrow deposit.

WWSC-AM/Glens Falls and WCKM-FM/Lake George (Albany-Schenectady-Troy) and WCQL-FM/Queensbury, N.Y.

PRICE: $2.75 million

TERMS: Stock sale

BUYER: Northway Broadcasting LLC (Clayton Ashworth, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Regional Radio Group LLC (Eric Straus, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: WWSC-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/940 W night; WCKM-FM: 99.1 MHz, 370 W, ant. 1,289 ft.; WCQL-FM: 95.9 MHz, 380 W, ant. 1,273 ft.

FORMAT: WWSC-AM: News/Talk; WCKM-FM: Oldies; WCQL-FM: Hot AC

WWBD-FM/Isle of Palms (Charleston), S.C.

PRICE: $1.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Apex Broadcasting (S.C.) (Dean Pearce, president); owns four other stations, including WXTC-AM, WIHB-FM & WXST-FM/Charleston

SELLER: Miller Communications (S.C.) (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 340 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

COMMENT: $75K escrow deposit plus $675K cash at closing plus $750K promissory note.

WWOF-AM/Lithia Springs (Atlanta), Ga.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Newlife Broadcasting (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Georgia-Carolina Radiocasting Co. (Art Sutton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 890 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Ted Gray

COMMENT: $250K escrow.

KBYO-AM/Tallulah, La.

PRICE: $290,000

TERMS: Donation

BUYER: First United Methodist Church of Tallulah, La. (Tommy Leoty, chairman/board of trustees); owns no other stations

SELLER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Dark

COMMENT: Donation; the parties estimate the value of the donated property to be $290K.

KEIN-AM/Great Falls, Mont.

PRICE: $200,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Community Communications LLC (Dawn Pavlonnis, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Munson Radio (Steve Dow, president)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Adult Standards



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425