WTVR-TV/Richmond, Va.
PRICE: $85 million
BUYER: Sinclair Broadcast Group (David Smith, president/CEO)
SELLER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 840 ft.
AFFILIATION: CBS
WSFJ-TV/Newark, Ohio
PRICE: $16 million
BUYER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president/CEO)
SELLER: Guardian Enterprise Group (Richard Schilg, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 724 kW, ant. 439 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ion
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $800K escrow deposit.
KNIN-TV/Caldwell, Idaho
PRICE: $8 million
BUYER: Journal Broadcast Group (Douglas Kiel, vice chairman/CEO)
SELLER: Banks Broadcasting (Lyle Banks, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 9, 162 kW, ant. 2,690 ft.
AFFILIATION: CW
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
W65AH/Loudonville and W69AO/Millersburg, Ohio
PRICE: $12,500
BUYER: Image Video Teleproductions (Michael Tonges, president)
SELLER: Ohio University (Carolyn Lewis, director)
FACILITIES: W65AH: Ch. 65, 0.115 kW, ant. 532 ft.; W69AO: Ch. 69, 0.896 kW, ant. 469 ft.
AFFILIATION: W65AH: PBS; W69AO: PBS
KSZL-AM, KDUC-FM & KXXZ-FM/Barstow and KDUQ-FM/Ludlow (Victor Valley), Calif.
PRICE: $4.3 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Dos Costas Communications Corp. (Roland Ulloa, president)
FACILITIES: KSZL-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KDUC-FM: 94.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 784 ft.; KXXZ-FM: 95.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 486 ft.; KDUQ-FM: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -164 ft.
FORMAT: KSZL-AM: Talk; KDUC-FM: Top 40/'70s Od; KXXZ-FM: Spanish/Variety; KDUQ-FM: Top 40/'70s Od
BROKER: Media VenturePartners
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $200K escrow deposit.
WWSC-AM/Glens Falls and WCKM-FM/Lake George (Albany-Schenectady-Troy) and WCQL-FM/Queensbury, N.Y.
PRICE: $2.75 million
TERMS: Stock sale
BUYER: Northway Broadcasting LLC (Clayton Ashworth, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Regional Radio Group LLC (Eric Straus, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: WWSC-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/940 W night; WCKM-FM: 99.1 MHz, 370 W, ant. 1,289 ft.; WCQL-FM: 95.9 MHz, 380 W, ant. 1,273 ft.
FORMAT: WWSC-AM: News/Talk; WCKM-FM: Oldies; WCQL-FM: Hot AC
WWBD-FM/Isle of Palms (Charleston), S.C.
PRICE: $1.5 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Apex Broadcasting (S.C.) (Dean Pearce, president); owns four other stations, including WXTC-AM, WIHB-FM & WXST-FM/Charleston
SELLER: Miller Communications (S.C.) (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 340 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
COMMENT: $75K escrow deposit plus $675K cash at closing plus $750K promissory note.
WWOF-AM/Lithia Springs (Atlanta), Ga.
PRICE: $1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Newlife Broadcasting (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Georgia-Carolina Radiocasting Co. (Art Sutton, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 890 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Ted Gray
COMMENT: $250K escrow.
KBYO-AM/Tallulah, La.
PRICE: $290,000
TERMS: Donation
BUYER: First United Methodist Church of Tallulah, La. (Tommy Leoty, chairman/board of trustees); owns no other stations
SELLER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president)
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Dark
COMMENT: Donation; the parties estimate the value of the donated property to be $290K.
KEIN-AM/Great Falls, Mont.
PRICE: $200,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Community Communications LLC (Dawn Pavlonnis, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Munson Radio (Steve Dow, president)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Adult Standards
