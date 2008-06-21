TV



KLEI (TV)/Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

PRICE: Undisclosed (donation)

BUYER: Oceania Christian Church (James Gustafson, president)

SELLER: Newport Broadcasting (Paul Tennyson, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 8.3 kW, ant. 2,835 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ion



RADIO



KHTB-FM/Provo (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $26 million

TERMS: Forgiveness of debt

BUYER: Citadel Communications (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 203 other stations, including KFNZ-AM, KJQS-AM, KKAT-AM, KBEE-FM, KBER-FM, KENZ-FM & KUBL-FM/Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: 3 Point Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 2,799 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

COMMENT: Forgiveness of the payment of obligations amounting to $26 million, except for $500K.

WNOV-AM/Milwaukee (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.

PRICE: $1.55 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Radio Multi-Media Inc. (Rene Moore, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Courier Communications Corp. (Jerrel Jones, CEO/president)

FACILITIES: 860 kHz, 250 W day/5 W night

FORMAT: Urban AC

COMMENT: $850K cash at real property closing date, $200K of which will be held in escrow, plus $700K cash at final closing date.

KBXO-FM/Coachella (Palm Springs), Calif.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: American Public Media Group (William Kling, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Creative Educational Media Corp. (David Ingels, president)

FACILITIES: 90.3 MHz, 340 W, ant. 574 ft.

FORMAT: CCt/Cst/Tlk

BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.

KNYE-FM/Pahrump, Nev.

PRICE: $600,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Karen Jackson; owns no other stations

SELLER: Pahrump Radio (Art Bell, president)

FACILITIES: 95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -93 ft.

FORMAT: ClHts/Talk

NEW-FM(CP)/Lowry City, Mo.

PRICE: $140,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: GoodRadio.TV LLC (Dean Goodman, president/CEO); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Joe G. Gregory

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

BROKER: Patrick Communications

COMMENT: $7K escrow deposit.

KDNR-FM/South Greeley (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $110,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Western Inspirational Broadcasters (Tom Hesse, general manager); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cedar Cove Broadcasting (Victor Michael Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 423 ft.

FORMAT: Easy

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.

WGVM-AM & WDMS-FM/Greenville, Miss.

PRICE: $57,137

TERMS: Bankruptcy estate sale

BUYER: WDMS Inc. (Robert Ghetti, general manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: WDMS Inc. (Jeffrey A. Levingston, interim trustee)

FACILITIES: WGVM-AM: 1260 kHz, 2 kW; WDMS-FM: 100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 443 ft.

FORMAT: WGVM-AM: Sports/Talk; WDMS-FM: Country

COMMENT: Sale of 57% of WDMS Inc., licensee of WDMS-FM & WGVM-AM, from Jeffrey A. Levingston, as interim trustee for John R. Salyer, to Robert J. Ghetti, making Ghetti holder of 75% of the company's stock.

NEW-FM(CP)/Pamplin City, Va.

PRICE: $22,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Calvary Chapel of Lynchburg (Troy Warner, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Airwaves for Jesus (Art Ramos, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 90.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 364 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K deposit.

KDRG-FM(CP)/Breckenridge, Texas

PRICE: $20,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: CSSI Non Profit Educational Broadcasting Corp. (Charles Beard, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Gospel American Network (Bill Wright, director)

FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 325 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

BROKER: Sandi Bergman of MyMediaBroker.com

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $2K deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425