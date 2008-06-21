Deals
TV
KLEI (TV)/Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
PRICE: Undisclosed (donation)
BUYER: Oceania Christian Church (James Gustafson, president)
SELLER: Newport Broadcasting (Paul Tennyson, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 8.3 kW, ant. 2,835 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ion
RADIO
KHTB-FM/Provo (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah
PRICE: $26 million
TERMS: Forgiveness of debt
BUYER: Citadel Communications (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 203 other stations, including KFNZ-AM, KJQS-AM, KKAT-AM, KBEE-FM, KBER-FM, KENZ-FM & KUBL-FM/Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo
SELLER: 3 Point Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 2,799 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
COMMENT: Forgiveness of the payment of obligations amounting to $26 million, except for $500K.
WNOV-AM/Milwaukee (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.
PRICE: $1.55 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Radio Multi-Media Inc. (Rene Moore, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Courier Communications Corp. (Jerrel Jones, CEO/president)
FACILITIES: 860 kHz, 250 W day/5 W night
FORMAT: Urban AC
COMMENT: $850K cash at real property closing date, $200K of which will be held in escrow, plus $700K cash at final closing date.
KBXO-FM/Coachella (Palm Springs), Calif.
PRICE: $1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: American Public Media Group (William Kling, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Creative Educational Media Corp. (David Ingels, president)
FACILITIES: 90.3 MHz, 340 W, ant. 574 ft.
FORMAT: CCt/Cst/Tlk
BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.
KNYE-FM/Pahrump, Nev.
PRICE: $600,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Karen Jackson; owns no other stations
SELLER: Pahrump Radio (Art Bell, president)
FACILITIES: 95.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -93 ft.
FORMAT: ClHts/Talk
NEW-FM(CP)/Lowry City, Mo.
PRICE: $140,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: GoodRadio.TV LLC (Dean Goodman, president/CEO); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Joe G. Gregory
FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
BROKER: Patrick Communications
COMMENT: $7K escrow deposit.
KDNR-FM/South Greeley (Cheyenne), Wyo.
PRICE: $110,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Western Inspirational Broadcasters (Tom Hesse, general manager); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Cedar Cove Broadcasting (Victor Michael Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 423 ft.
FORMAT: Easy
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.
WGVM-AM & WDMS-FM/Greenville, Miss.
PRICE: $57,137
TERMS: Bankruptcy estate sale
BUYER: WDMS Inc. (Robert Ghetti, general manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: WDMS Inc. (Jeffrey A. Levingston, interim trustee)
FACILITIES: WGVM-AM: 1260 kHz, 2 kW; WDMS-FM: 100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 443 ft.
FORMAT: WGVM-AM: Sports/Talk; WDMS-FM: Country
COMMENT: Sale of 57% of WDMS Inc., licensee of WDMS-FM & WGVM-AM, from Jeffrey A. Levingston, as interim trustee for John R. Salyer, to Robert J. Ghetti, making Ghetti holder of 75% of the company's stock.
NEW-FM(CP)/Pamplin City, Va.
PRICE: $22,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Calvary Chapel of Lynchburg (Troy Warner, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Airwaves for Jesus (Art Ramos, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 90.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 364 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K deposit.
KDRG-FM(CP)/Breckenridge, Texas
PRICE: $20,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: CSSI Non Profit Educational Broadcasting Corp. (Charles Beard, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Gospel American Network (Bill Wright, director)
FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 325 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
BROKER: Sandi Bergman of MyMediaBroker.com
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $2K deposit.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.