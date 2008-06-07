TV



WETV-LP/Murfreesboro, Tenn.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Channel Eleven Inc. (S. Bart Walker, president)

SELLER: Channel Eleven Inc. (William Barry, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 11, 3 kW, ant. 151 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Transfer of 66.6% of the stock of Channel Eleven Inc. from William Barry to S. Bart Walker, making Walker 100% owner of the company.



RADIO



WAAO-FM/Andalusia, Ala.

PRICE: $1.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Three Notch Communications (Blaine Wilson, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Companion Broadcasting Service (Lee Williams, president)

FACILITIES: 103.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $145K cash at closing, plus promissory notes for the balance.

WNST-AM/Towson (Baltimore), Md.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Sale of stock

BUYER: Nasty 1570 Sports (Nestor Aparicio, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Nasty 1570 Sports (Charles Baum, managing member)

FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/237 W night

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Jimandi LLC is selling its 50.25% interest in Nasty 1570 Sports to WNST Sports Media, for cash.

KHTZ-FM/Caldwell (Bryan-College Station), Texas

PRICE: $875,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Brazos Valley Communications (Tommy Vascocu, partner); owns four other stations, including KTAM-AM, KBXT-FM, KJXJ-FM & KORA-FM/Bryan-College Station

SELLER: Roy E. Henderson

FACILITIES: 107.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing, plus $150K additional future payment upon station upgrade; $25K letter of credit as good-faith escrow.

WRMN-AM/Elgin (Chicago), Ill.

PRICE: $712,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Fox Valley Broadcasting (Richard Jakle, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Elgin Broadcasting (Richard Jakle, president)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $128,125 cash at closing, plus the balance by promissory note.

WGHC-AM/Mount Holly (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Cash plus charitable contribution

BUYER: Family First (Linda de Romanett, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Georgia-Carolina Radiocasting (Art Sutton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Griffin Media Brokers

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit. Seller intends to contribute to Buyer all fair market value above the purchase price.

KKWY-FM/Superior, Wyo.

PRICE: $400,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Big Thicket Broadcasting (Bill Luzmoor, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media (Neal Robinson, president)

FACILITIES: 106.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 1,581 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

BROKER: LB & Associates

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $20K escrow deposit.

WSME-AM/Camp Lejeune (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $240,200

TERMS: Asset sale, cash and note

BUYER: AM Radio Subsidiary LLC (Ashley Moseley, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: CTC Media Group (Michael Afflerbach, VP)

FACILITIES: 1120 kHz, 6 kW

FORMAT: Country/Bluegrass

COMMENT: $30K cash at closing plus $210,200 note.

WJLE-AM & WJLE-FM/Smithville, Tenn.

PRICE: $200,000

TERMS: Stock sale for cash

BUYER: Center Hill Broadcasting (Leon Stribling, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Center Hill Broadcasting (W.E. Vanatta, co-owner)

FACILITIES: WJLE-AM: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night; WJLE-FM: 101.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 194 ft.

FORMAT: Country/Gospel

COMMENT: Sale of 50% of stock of Center Hill Broadcasting by W.E. Vanatta to Leon Stribling, making Stribling 100% owner.

WHEO-AM/Stuart, Va.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Patrick County Communications (Harold Goad, co-manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mountain View Communications (Jamie Clark, president)

FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Country



