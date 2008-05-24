Deals
TV
W18CD/Opelika, Ala.
PRICE: $10,000
BUYER: Ben Jordan Communications Corp. (Benjamin Jordan, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 6.1 kW
AFFILIATION: TBN
COMMENT: $1K earnest money deposit, plus $9K cash at closing.
W36DQ/Columbus, Ga.
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: Ben Jordan Communications Corp. (Benjamin Jordan, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 17.5 kW
COMMENT: $500 earnest money deposit, plus $4.5K cash at closing.
WWPS-LP/Hawley. Pa.
PRICE: No monetary consideration
BUYER: Ocean 60 Broadcasting Association (John Franklin, president)
SELLER: Robert G. Neuhaus
FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 0.181 kW, ant. 576 ft.
RADIO
WZNE-FM/Brighton, WFKL-FM/Fairport and WRMM-FM/Rochester, N.Y.
PRICE: $13.25 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Stephens Family Limited Partnership (Michael Stephens, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Entercom (David Field, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WZNE-FM: 94.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.; WFKL-FM: 93.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WRMM-FM: 101.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 640 ft.
FORMAT: WZNE-FM: Alternative; WFKL-FM: AC; WRMM-FM: Soft AC
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1.325 million escrow deposit. A TBA commenced on May 1.
WZNZ-AM/Jacksonville, Fla.
PRICE: $1.6 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Queen of Peace Radio (Christopher Williams, president); owns one other station, including WQOP-AM/Jacksonville
SELLER: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 15 kW day/5 kW night
FORMAT: Talk
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.
WBBV-FM/Vicksburg, Miss.
PRICE: $900,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Debut Broadcasting Corp. (Robert Marquitz, president/chairman); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president)
FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 394 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting
COMMENT: $100K cash at closing, plus $800K promissory note.
WROD-AM/Daytona Beach, Fla.
PRICE: $775,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Volusia Broadcasting Co. (Daniel Cohen, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting (Harold Gore, CEO/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Big Band
COMMENT: $77.5K earnest money deposit; balance in cash at closing.
KWBE-AM/Beatrice, Neb.
PRICE: $650,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Rick Siebert; owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: NRG Media (Mary Quass, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 530 W day/night
FORMAT: News/Inf/AC
BROKER: Chapin Enterprises
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $32.5K escrow deposit.
KTGS-FM/Ada, Okla.
PRICE: $470,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Chickasaw Nation (Roger Harris, general manager); owns three other stations, including KADA-AM & FM/Ada
SELLER: South Central Oklahoma Christian Broadcasting (Randall Christy, president/trustee)
FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 581 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
COMMENT: $47K down payment plus $423K cash at closing.
WATY-FM/Folkston, Ga.
PRICE: $350,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: The Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Georgia (Nancy Hall, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Okefenokee Educational Foundation (Jack Mays, president)
FACILITIES: 91.3 MHz, 600 W, ant. 322 ft.
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit. Additionally, Buyer will pay Folkston Broadcasters an undisclosed amount for land and improvements.
KIJN-AM & KIJN-FM/Farwell, Texas
PRICE: $150,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Joseph Walker; owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)
FACILITIES: KIJN-AM: 1060 kHz, 10 kW; KIJN-FM: 92.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 354 ft.
FORMAT: KIJN-AM: Religion; KIJN-FM: Religion
BROKER: John Pierce & Co.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $15K escrow deposit.
KWDE-FM(CP)/Eureka (Kalispell-Flathead Valley), Mont.
PRICE: $140,406
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Anderson Radio Broadcasting (Dennis Anderson, president); owns four other stations, including KERR-AM, KIBG-FM, KKMT-FM & KQRK-FM/Kalispell-Flathead Valley
SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,818 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: $5,000 deposit, plus $135,406 cash at closing.
KDUN-AM/Reedsport, Ore.
PRICE: $135,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Sand & Sea Broadcasting (Kent Abendroth, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Bill Schweitzer DBA WKS Broadcasting (Bill Schweitzer, owner/president)
FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 50 kW day/630 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.
NEW-AM(CP)/Dunbar (Charleston), W.Va.
PRICE: $75,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: St. Paul Radio Co. (Mark Sadd, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: RAMS (Joan Reynolds, partner)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K escrow deposit.
WELB-AM/Elba (Dothan), Ala.
PRICE: $60,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Rhett Snellgrove; owns no other stations
SELLER: Elba Radio Co. (Doug Holderfield, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 1 kW day/44 W night
FORMAT: Country/Gospel
COMMENT: $5K deposit, plus $55K cash at closing.
KRSS-FM/Tarkio, Mo.
PRICE: $50,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: John Higgins; owns no other stations
SELLER: CSN International (Jeff Smith, president)
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 489 ft.
FORMAT: Christian
KIMB-AM/Ogallala, Neb.
PRICE: $50,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Sterling Radio (Alexander Creighton, manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Kimball Radio (Victor Michael Jr., member)
FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 50 kW day/110 W night
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.
KHAL-FM(CP)/Condon, Ore.
PRICE: $45,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Danny V. Manciu; owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 909 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
KWDI-FM(CP)/Idalia, Colo.
PRICE: $17,500
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Roger Hoppe; owns no other stations
SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)
FACILITIES: 94.1 MHz, 100 W, ant. 190 ft.
FORMAT: CP-NOA
COMMENT: $1,750 deposit, plus $15,750 cash at closing.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
