TV



W18CD/Opelika, Ala.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Ben Jordan Communications Corp. (Benjamin Jordan, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 6.1 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

COMMENT: $1K earnest money deposit, plus $9K cash at closing.

W36DQ/Columbus, Ga.

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: Ben Jordan Communications Corp. (Benjamin Jordan, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 17.5 kW

COMMENT: $500 earnest money deposit, plus $4.5K cash at closing.

WWPS-LP/Hawley. Pa.

PRICE: No monetary consideration

BUYER: Ocean 60 Broadcasting Association (John Franklin, president)

SELLER: Robert G. Neuhaus

FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 0.181 kW, ant. 576 ft.



RADIO



WZNE-FM/Brighton, WFKL-FM/Fairport and WRMM-FM/Rochester, N.Y.

PRICE: $13.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Stephens Family Limited Partnership (Michael Stephens, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Entercom (David Field, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WZNE-FM: 94.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.; WFKL-FM: 93.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WRMM-FM: 101.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 640 ft.

FORMAT: WZNE-FM: Alternative; WFKL-FM: AC; WRMM-FM: Soft AC

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1.325 million escrow deposit. A TBA commenced on May 1.

WZNZ-AM/Jacksonville, Fla.

PRICE: $1.6 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Queen of Peace Radio (Christopher Williams, president); owns one other station, including WQOP-AM/Jacksonville

SELLER: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 15 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: Talk

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

WBBV-FM/Vicksburg, Miss.

PRICE: $900,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Debut Broadcasting Corp. (Robert Marquitz, president/chairman); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president)

FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 394 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting

COMMENT: $100K cash at closing, plus $800K promissory note.

WROD-AM/Daytona Beach, Fla.

PRICE: $775,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Volusia Broadcasting Co. (Daniel Cohen, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Gore-Overgaard Broadcasting (Harold Gore, CEO/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Big Band

COMMENT: $77.5K earnest money deposit; balance in cash at closing.

KWBE-AM/Beatrice, Neb.

PRICE: $650,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Rick Siebert; owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NRG Media (Mary Quass, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 530 W day/night

FORMAT: News/Inf/AC

BROKER: Chapin Enterprises

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $32.5K escrow deposit.

KTGS-FM/Ada, Okla.

PRICE: $470,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Chickasaw Nation (Roger Harris, general manager); owns three other stations, including KADA-AM & FM/Ada

SELLER: South Central Oklahoma Christian Broadcasting (Randall Christy, president/trustee)

FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 581 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

COMMENT: $47K down payment plus $423K cash at closing.

WATY-FM/Folkston, Ga.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: The Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Georgia (Nancy Hall, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Okefenokee Educational Foundation (Jack Mays, president)

FACILITIES: 91.3 MHz, 600 W, ant. 322 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit. Additionally, Buyer will pay Folkston Broadcasters an undisclosed amount for land and improvements.

KIJN-AM & KIJN-FM/Farwell, Texas

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Joseph Walker; owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: KIJN-AM: 1060 kHz, 10 kW; KIJN-FM: 92.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 354 ft.

FORMAT: KIJN-AM: Religion; KIJN-FM: Religion

BROKER: John Pierce & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $15K escrow deposit.

KWDE-FM(CP)/Eureka (Kalispell-Flathead Valley), Mont.

PRICE: $140,406

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Anderson Radio Broadcasting (Dennis Anderson, president); owns four other stations, including KERR-AM, KIBG-FM, KKMT-FM & KQRK-FM/Kalispell-Flathead Valley

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,818 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $5,000 deposit, plus $135,406 cash at closing.

KDUN-AM/Reedsport, Ore.

PRICE: $135,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Sand & Sea Broadcasting (Kent Abendroth, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Bill Schweitzer DBA WKS Broadcasting (Bill Schweitzer, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 50 kW day/630 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.

NEW-AM(CP)/Dunbar (Charleston), W.Va.

PRICE: $75,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: St. Paul Radio Co. (Mark Sadd, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: RAMS (Joan Reynolds, partner)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K escrow deposit.

WELB-AM/Elba (Dothan), Ala.

PRICE: $60,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Rhett Snellgrove; owns no other stations

SELLER: Elba Radio Co. (Doug Holderfield, president)

FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 1 kW day/44 W night

FORMAT: Country/Gospel

COMMENT: $5K deposit, plus $55K cash at closing.

KRSS-FM/Tarkio, Mo.

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: John Higgins; owns no other stations

SELLER: CSN International (Jeff Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 489 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

KIMB-AM/Ogallala, Neb.

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Sterling Radio (Alexander Creighton, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Kimball Radio (Victor Michael Jr., member)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 50 kW day/110 W night

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.

KHAL-FM(CP)/Condon, Ore.

PRICE: $45,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Danny V. Manciu; owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 909 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

KWDI-FM(CP)/Idalia, Colo.

PRICE: $17,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Roger Hoppe; owns no other stations

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: 94.1 MHz, 100 W, ant. 190 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $1,750 deposit, plus $15,750 cash at closing.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425