TV



K53JA/Flagstaff, Ariz.; K20IM/Barstow and K68GT/Eureka, Calif.; K38JD/Durango and K30IU/Grand Junction, Colo.; W69EP/Georgetown, Del.; K32HB & K40IJ/Manhattan and K69IU/Pittsburg, Kan.; W31CX/Bangor, Maine; W69EK/Ocean City and W23DF/Salisbury, Md.; W42DD/Meridian, Miss.; K68GO & K69IV/Billings, Mont.; K50JI/North Platte, Neb.; K43JQ/Bismarck and K47KA/Minot, N.D.; K50IP & K45JA/Hobbs, N.M.; K68GN/Lawton, Okla.; K28JE/Bend, Ore.; K24GZ/Rock Springs, Wyo.

PRICE: $92,730

BUYER: Randall and Adrienne Weiss

SELLER: Michael Mintz, Laurie Mintz, Howard Mintz, Julie Mintz and Amanda Orrick

FACILITIES: K53JA: Ch. 53, 150 kW, ant. 1,841 ft.; K20IM: Ch. 20, 0.200 kW, ant. 347 ft.; K68GT: Ch. 68, 11.220 kW, ant. –71 ft.; K38JD: Ch. 38, 1.000 kW; K30IU: Ch. 30, 4.090 kW; W69EP: Ch. 69, 15.00 kW; K32HB: Ch. 32, 4.00 kW; K40IJ: Ch. 40, 4.450 kW; K69IU: Ch. 69, 9 kW; W31CX: Ch. 31, 5 kW; W69EK: Ch. 69, 10.47 kW, ant. 358 ft.; W23DF: Ch. 23, 15 kW; W42DD: Ch. 42, 10 kW; K68GO: Ch. 68, 14.16 kW, ant. 538 ft.; K69IV: Ch. 69, 14.16 kW, ant. 538 ft.; K50JI: Ch. 50, 5 kW; K43JQ: Ch. 43, 7.28 kW; K47KA: Ch. 47, 4.45 kW, ant. 440 ft.; K50IP: Ch. 50, 5 kW, ant. 321 ft.; K45JA: Ch. 45, 0.2 kW; K68GN: Ch. 68, 21.83 kW, ant. 260 ft.; K28JE: Ch. 28, 2 kW; K24GZ: Ch. 24, 7.28 kW, ant. –131 ft.

COMMENT: Sale of analog construction permits for low-power television stations, along with associated digital companion channels; $90K plus $2,730 for filing fees; $11,730 deposit.

K48AB/Mercury & K49AB/Pahrump, Nev.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Landmark Communications (Decker Anstrom, president/broadcast)

SELLER: Crown Castle Nevada (Thomas Bone, VP/corporate tax)

FACILITIES: K48AB: Ch. 48, 2.43 kW, ant. 2,287 ft.; K49AB: Ch. 49, 7.12 kW

AFFILIATION: K48AB: CBS; K49AB: CBS



RADIO



WFKB-FM/Boyertown (Reading), Pa.

PRICE: $22 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 52 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: WDAC Radio Co. (Richard Crawford, president)

FACILITIES: 107.5 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 610 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

BROKER: Blackburn & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: $5M down payment; balance in cash at closing.

KJSA-AM/Mineral Wells, Texas

PRICE: $7.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: BusinessRadio Inc. (Jon Lunsford, VP/secretary); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: M&M Broadcasters (Gary Moss, president)

FACILITIES: 1110 kHz, 20 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John W. Saunders and Bill Whitley of Media Services Group

COMMENT: $5.5 million cash at closing, including $350K escrow deposit, plus $2 million note. Buyer may opt to pay the entire purchase price at closing in cash for a $300K discount, or $7.2 million total purchase price.

WYAS-FM/Las Piedras, Puerto Rico

PRICE: $4.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Radio Sol 92 WZOL Inc. (Pedro Canales, president); owns one other station, WZOL-FM/Puerto Rico

SELLER: Aureo Matos Barreto (Aureo Matos, owner)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 760 W, ant. 1,959 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Contemporary

COMMENT: $100K down payment plus $1.9 million two weeks from April 10, plus $2.5 million cash at closing; $500K to remain in escrow at closing to cover the purchase of equipment.

WLDS-AM/Jacksonville And WEAI-FM/Lynnville, Ill.

PRICE: $2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Jacksonville Area Radio Broadcasters (Gary Scott, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jerdon Broadcasting (Jerry Symons, president)

FACILITIES: WLDS-AM: 1180 kHz, 1 kW; WEAI-FM: 107.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WLDS-AM: News/Talk/AC; WEAI-FM: Mix/CHR/Old

COMMENT: $1.6M cash at closing; the balance as a promissory note.

KEGE-FM/Pocatello, Idaho

PRICE: $1.09 million

TERMS: Cash and note cancellation

BUYER: Gap Broadcasting (George Laughlin, president); owns 61 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Intermart Broadcasting (Patricia Woods, VP)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 988 ft.

FORMAT: AAA

COMMENT: $95,500 cash at closing, plus the cancellation of a promissory note issued Aug. 20, 1999, by Seller to Buyer (as assigned of Citicasters Co.), amounting to $992,427.93.

KSNQ-FM/Twin Falls (Sun Valley), Idaho

PRICE: $1.03 million

TERMS: Cash and note cancellation

BUYER: Gap Broadcasting (George Laughlin, president); owns 61 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Intermart Broadcasting (Patricia Woods, VP)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

COMMENT: $83,800 cash at closing, plus the cancellation of a promissory note issued Aug. 20, 1999, by Seller to Buyer (as assigned of Citicasters Co.), amounting to $941,465.62.

KUIK-AM/Hillsboro (Portland), Ore.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Stock sale for note

BUYER: Westside Radio (Spencer Rubin, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Dolphin Communications (Donald McCuon, owner)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

KDJQ-AM/Meridian (Boise), Idaho

PRICE: $700,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Salt & Light Radio (Keith Pettyjohn, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: KDJQ LLC (Robert Combs, managing member)

FACILITIES: 890 kHz, 50 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: Mexican

BROKER: The Exline Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.

WOVM-FM/Appleton (Appleton-Oshkosh), Wis.

PRICE: $700,000

TERMS: Forgiveness of debt

BUYER: Music That Matters Inc. (Joseph Giganti, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Starboard Media Foundation d/b/a/ Relevant Radio (Trish Leurck, CEO)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 459 ft.

FORMAT: AC

KUTR-AM/Taylorsville (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $600,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Julie Epperson; owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Bonneville International Corp. (Bruce Reese, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 820 kHz, 50 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $30K escrow deposit.

KQZQ-FM/Kiowa, Kan.

PRICE: $387,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Joseph Walker; owns no other stations

SELLER: Troy A. Unruh

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 279 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $37.5K escrow deposit.

WYLZ-FM/Pinconning (Saginaw-Bay City-Midland), Mich.

PRICE: $325,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Michigan Radio Communications (Paul Barbeau, VP/secretary); owns no other stations

SELLER: The Last Bastion Station Trust (Elliot Evers, CEO)

FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 495 ft.

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $32.5K escrow deposit.

WKAM-AM/Goshen, Ind.

PRICE: $320,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: I.B. Communications (Ignacio Zepeda, president/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Fulmer Communications (Kent Fulmer, member)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 3 kW

FORMAT: AC/News/Sports

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.

WVEK-FM/Cumberland, Ky.

PRICE: $270,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Glenwood Communications Corp. (George DeVault, president/director); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Regina Kay Moore

FACILITIES: 102.7 MHz, 175 W, ant. 1,824 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock



