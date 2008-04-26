Deals
TV
NEW (TV)/Gainesville, Fla.
PRICE: $864,937
BUYER: MPS Media (Eugene Brown, sole member)
SELLER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshall Pagon, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 3,600 kW, ant. 912 ft.
W50BO/Ashville, Ala.
PRICE: $10,000
BUYER: Sanctuary Broadcasting (Freddie Edwards, president)
SELLER: Bowlin and Johnson (Harvey Bowlin, partner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 24.6 kW, ant. 620 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
W09CV/Gouverneur, N.Y.
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: Brian A. Larson (Brian Larson, president)
SELLER: Soul's Harbor United Pentecostal Church (Gregory Smellie, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 9, 0.10 kW
W20CV/Ogdensburg, N.Y.
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: Brian A. Larson (Brian Larson, president)
SELLER: Soul's Harbor United Pentecostal Church (Gregory Smellie, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 2 kW
RADIO
WKLD-FM/Oneonta (Birmingham), Ala.
PRICE: $1.1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Great South Wireless LLC (Joan Reynolds, member); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Blount County Broadcasting (Luther Bentley, III, president)
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 367 ft.
FORMAT: Country
WZST-FM/Westover (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W. Va.
PRICE: $750,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Fantasia Broadcasting (Nick Fantasia, president); owns three other stations, including WMMN-AM, WTCS-AM and WRLF-FM/Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont
SELLER: Tschudy Communications Corp. (Earl Judy, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Ray Rosenblum
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K escrow deposit.
WMXK-FM/Morristown, Tenn.
PRICE: $640,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 212 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Whitfield Communications (Paul Fink, president)
FACILITIES: 94.1 MHz, 920 W, ant. 771 ft.
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $32K escrow deposit.
KTCH-AM & KCTY-FM/Wayne, Neb.
PRICE: $450,000
TERMS: Asset sale for note
BUYER: Wayne Radio Works LLC (David Kelly, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Red Beacon Communications (Michael Flood, managing member)
FACILITIES: KTCH-AM: 1590 kHz, 3 kW day, 47 W night; KCTY-FM: 104.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 302 ft.
FORMAT: KTCH-AM: Country; KCTY-FM: Oldies
COMMENT: $450K payable as a promissory note.
WCMD-AM/Cumberland, Md.
PRICE: $350,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Broadcast Communications Inc. (Robert Stevens, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Oldies
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.
KRBI-AM/St. Peter (Mankato-New Ulm-St. Peter), Minn.
PRICE: $350,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Northern Lights Broadcasting (Steve Woodbury, president/CEO); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Three Eagles Communications (Rolland Johnson, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 870 W day/260 W night
FORMAT: Country/Talk
BROKER: Jerry Johnson
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.
WQRP-FM/Dayton, Ohio
PRICE: $350,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 212 other stations, including WOAR-FM & WOKL-FM/Dayton
SELLER: WQRP Family Radio (Rebecca Placke, president)
FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 289 ft.
FORMAT: Religious Music
BROKER: Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers
COMMENT: $100K cash at closing plus $250K promissory note.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
