TV



NEW (TV)/Gainesville, Fla.

PRICE: $864,937

BUYER: MPS Media (Eugene Brown, sole member)

SELLER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshall Pagon, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 3,600 kW, ant. 912 ft.

W50BO/Ashville, Ala.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Sanctuary Broadcasting (Freddie Edwards, president)

SELLER: Bowlin and Johnson (Harvey Bowlin, partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 24.6 kW, ant. 620 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

W09CV/Gouverneur, N.Y.

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: Brian A. Larson (Brian Larson, president)

SELLER: Soul's Harbor United Pentecostal Church (Gregory Smellie, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 9, 0.10 kW

W20CV/Ogdensburg, N.Y.

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: Brian A. Larson (Brian Larson, president)

SELLER: Soul's Harbor United Pentecostal Church (Gregory Smellie, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 2 kW



RADIO



WKLD-FM/Oneonta (Birmingham), Ala.

PRICE: $1.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Great South Wireless LLC (Joan Reynolds, member); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Blount County Broadcasting (Luther Bentley, III, president)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 367 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WZST-FM/Westover (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W. Va.

PRICE: $750,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Fantasia Broadcasting (Nick Fantasia, president); owns three other stations, including WMMN-AM, WTCS-AM and WRLF-FM/Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont

SELLER: Tschudy Communications Corp. (Earl Judy, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Ray Rosenblum

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5K escrow deposit.

WMXK-FM/Morristown, Tenn.

PRICE: $640,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 212 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Whitfield Communications (Paul Fink, president)

FACILITIES: 94.1 MHz, 920 W, ant. 771 ft.

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Todd Fowler of American Media Services

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $32K escrow deposit.

KTCH-AM & KCTY-FM/Wayne, Neb.

PRICE: $450,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Wayne Radio Works LLC (David Kelly, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Red Beacon Communications (Michael Flood, managing member)

FACILITIES: KTCH-AM: 1590 kHz, 3 kW day, 47 W night; KCTY-FM: 104.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 302 ft.

FORMAT: KTCH-AM: Country; KCTY-FM: Oldies

COMMENT: $450K payable as a promissory note.

WCMD-AM/Cumberland, Md.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Broadcast Communications Inc. (Robert Stevens, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.

KRBI-AM/St. Peter (Mankato-New Ulm-St. Peter), Minn.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Northern Lights Broadcasting (Steve Woodbury, president/CEO); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Three Eagles Communications (Rolland Johnson, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 870 W day/260 W night

FORMAT: Country/Talk

BROKER: Jerry Johnson

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $35K escrow deposit.

WQRP-FM/Dayton, Ohio

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 212 other stations, including WOAR-FM & WOKL-FM/Dayton

SELLER: WQRP Family Radio (Rebecca Placke, president)

FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 289 ft.

FORMAT: Religious Music

BROKER: Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

COMMENT: $100K cash at closing plus $250K promissory note.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425