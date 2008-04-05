TV



WMBB (TV)/Panama City, Fla.; KALB-TV/Alexandria, La.

PRICE: $60 million

BUYER: Hoak Media LLC (Eric Van den Branden, president)

SELLER: Media General Inc. (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)

FACILITIES: WMBB: Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1,434 ft.; KALB: Ch. 5, 100 kW

AFFILIATION: WMBB: ABC; KALB: NBC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $3 million escrow deposit.

KTUU (TV)/Anchorage, K10NC/Kenai, K04DS/Kenai River, K09JE/Palmer, Alaska

PRICE: $26 million

BUYER: Schurz Communications (Franklin Schurz Jr., chairman)

SELLER: Zaser & Longston (Greg Zaser, president)

FACILITIES: KTUU(TV): Ch. 2, 100 kW, ant. 719 ft.; K10NC: Ch. 10, 0.128 kW; K04DS: Ch. 4, 0.039 kW; K09JE: Ch. 9, 0.058 kW

AFFILIATION: KTUU(TV): NBC; K10NC: NBC; K04DS: NBC; K09JE: NBC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1.45 million escrow deposit.

WBKA-CA/Bucyrus, Ohio

PRICE: $220,000

BUYER: Studio 51 Multi-Media Productions (Andrew Russell, VP)

SELLER: Metro Video Productions (Gregory Phipps, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 23.5 kW, ant. 196 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $11K deposit; balance in cash at closing.



RADIO



KRBV-FM/Los Angeles, Calif.

PRICE: $137.5 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Bonneville International Corp. (Bruce Reese, president/CEO); owns 28 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, president/CEO/COO)

FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 3,005 ft.

FORMAT: Urban AC

BROKER: Star Media Group

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $11 million escrow deposit.

KSTN-AM & KSTN-FM/Stockton, Calif.

PRICE: $24.25 million

TERMS: Stock sale

BUYER: Independence Media Holdings LLC (David Jacobs, president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: San Joaquin Broadcasting (Robert LaRue, president)

FACILITIES: KSTN-AM: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KSTN-FM: 107.3 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 1,611 ft.

FORMAT: KSTN-AM: Oldies; KSTN-FM: Mexican

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

KFDN-FM/Lakewood (Denver-Boulder), Colo.

PRICE: $8.2 million

TERMS: Assignment and assumption

BUYER: Public Radio Capital (Marc Hand, president/managing director); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital and Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

COMMENT: Public Broadcasting of Colorado is assigning its right to purchase KFDN-FM from Educational Media Foundation (EMF) to Public Radio Capital, which will assume the $8.2 million purchase price payable to EMF.

WUFE-AM & WBYZ-FM/Baxley, Ga.

PRICE: $4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Go Media Group LLC (Hubert Grizzle, managing member); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: South Georgia Broadcasters (Al Graham, president)

FACILITIES: WUFE-AM:1260 kHz, 5 kW; WBYZ-FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,014 ft.

FORMAT: WUFE-AM: Gospel; WBYZ-FM: Country

BROKER: The Thorburn Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.

WBTQ-FM/Buckhannon (Elkins-Buckhannon-Weston), W. Va.

PRICE: $1.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 16 other stations, including WDNE-AM & FM and WELK-FM/Elkins-Buckhannon-Weston

SELLER: Elkins Radio Corp. (Richard McGraw, president)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 417 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

WELK-FM/Elkins (Elkins-Buckhannon-Weston), W. Va.

PRICE: $1.05 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: West Virginia Radio Corp. (Dale Miller, president); owns 16 other stations, including WDNE-AM & FM and WBTQ-FM/Elkins-Buckhannon-Weston

SELLER: Elkins Radio Corp. (Richard McGraw, president)

FACILITIES: 94.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 728 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425