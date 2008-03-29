TV



WTVQ-TV/Lexington,Ky.

PRICE: $16.5 million

BUYER: Morris Multimedia (Charles Morris, chairman/president/CEO)

SELLER: Media General(James Zimmerman,president/broadcastdivision)

FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 2,240 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

KWBA (TV)/Sierra Vista, Ariz.

PRICE: $11.885 million

BUYER: Journal Broadcast Group (Douglas Kiel, vice chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Cascade Broadcasting Group LLC (Carol LaFever, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $607,250 escrow deposit.

WMJN-LP/Somerville, Ala.

PRICE: $290,000

BUYER: Global Outreach Ministry Network (Michael Lee, president)

SELLER: First Cullman Broadcasting (Jim Headrick, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 12 kW, ant. 115 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $190K payable to seller plus $100K payable to James and Carol Henderson; $5K escrow deposit.

K14AJ/Incline Village, Nev.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Oasis Broadcasting (Linda Macon, president)

SELLER: Planetary Voices Institute (James Noel, CFO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 0.76 kW, ant. 630 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $3K escrowdeposit plus $12K cash at closing.



RADIO



WKUB-FM/Blackshear and WWUF-FM/Waycross, Ga.

PRICE: $2.375 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Go Media Group LLC (Hubert Grizzle, managing member); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mattox Broadcasting (Troy Mattox, president)

FACILITIES: WKUB-FM: 105.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WWUF-FM: 97.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 325 ft.

FORMAT: WKUB-FM: Country; WWUF-FM: Oldies

BROKER: The Thorburn Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.

WHCG-AM & WBMZ-FM/Metter, Ga.

PRICE: $1.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Go Media Group LLC (Hubert Grizzle, managing member); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio Metter (Jimmy Page, owner/president)

FACILITIES: WHCG-AM: 1360 kHz, 1 kW; WBMZ-FM: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: WHCG-AM: Gospel; WBMZ-FM: Classic Hits

BROKER: The Thorburn Co.

WTWB-AM/Auburndale (Lakeland-Winter Haven), Fla.

PRICE: $385,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: La Raza Media Group LLC (Edward Olivares, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Carpenter's Home Church Inc. (Shane Simmons, VP/senior pastor)

FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/13 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

WKEN-FM(CP)/Fredonia, Ky.

PRICE: $299,600

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 210 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Patricia E. Van Zandt (Patricia Van Zandt, owner)

FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 374 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: $50K cash at closing plus $249,600 promissory note.

WSEV-AM/Sevierville (Knoxville), Tenn.

PRICE: $212,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: C.J. Perme; owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Whitfield Communications (Paul Fink, president)

FACILITIES: 930 kHz, 5 kW day/148 W night

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. $12,500 escrow deposit.

KXMP-FM(CP)/Hanna, Wyo.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Toga Radio LLC (Donald Day Jr., manager-member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Wagonwheel Communications Corp. (Alan Harris, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 963 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

COMMENT: Buyer shall credit Seller with a contribution to Buyer of $40K and issue to Seller a 20% membership interest in Seller, enter into a promissory note of $110K, and enter into a security agreement, the terms of which are undisclosed.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

703-818-2425