TV



WEZK-LP & WMAK (DT)/Knoxville, WJZC-LP/Sevierville, Tenn.

PRICE: $5.5 million

BUYER: Richland Reserve LLC (John Bray, president)

SELLER: South Central Communications Corp. (John Engelbrecht, chairman/president)

FACILITIES: WEZK-LP: Ch. 28, 5.9 kW, ant. 1,135 ft.; WMAK (DT): Ch. 7, 55 kW, ant. 1,253 ft.; WJZC-LP: Ch. 22, 6.3 kW, ant. 434 ft.

AFFILIATION: WEZK-LP: Ind.; WMAK (DT): Ind.; WJZC-LP: Ind.

BROKER: Doyle Hadden of Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100K escrow deposit.

K38HE/West Plains, Mo.

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Promised Land Ministries (Earl Duncan, president)

SELLER: Unity Broadcasting (Billy Lambert, general manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 30.1 kW

COMMENT: $75K cash plus $50K promissory note.



RADIO



WOKA-AM & WOKA-FM/Douglas, Ga.

PRICE: $4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Go Media Group LLC (Hubert Grizzle, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Coffee County Broadcasters (Jim Squires, CEO)

FACILITIES: WOKA-AM: 1310 kHz, 4 kW day/39 W night; WOKA-FM: 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: WOKA-AM: Gospel; WOKA-FM: Country

BROKER: The Thorburn Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $25K escrow deposit.

KSTC-AM/Sterling, Colo.

PRICE: $2.77 million

TERMS: Bankruptcy auction

BUYER: Arnold Broadcasting Co. (William Arnold, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Track 1 Media of Sterling LLC (William Arnold, receiver)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Total amount: $2,770,462.

WSRG-FM/Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

PRICE: $712,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Al Johnson Broadcasting LLC (Allen Johnson, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Magnum Radio Group (David Magnum, president)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 597 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC/CHR

BROKER: Jerry Lousteau

COMMENT: $35,625 escrow deposit plus $676,875 cash at closing.

WWKN-FM (CP)/Morgantown, Ky.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp. (Steve Newberry, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Independence Media Holdings LLC (David Jacobs, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 99.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 184 ft.

FORMAT: CP-NOA

BROKER: Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $12,500 escrow deposit.

KWOF-FM/Hiawatha (Cedar Rapids) and KWOF-AM/Waterloo (Waterloo-Cedar Falls), Iowa

PRICE: $160,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Extreme GraceMedia (Chris Behmlander, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Friendship Communications (Michael Facciani, president)

FACILITIES: KWOF-FM: 89.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 400 ft.; KWOF-AM: 850 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: KWOF-FM: Christian Contemporary; KWOF-AM: Christian

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $8K escrow deposit.

KSGR-FM/Portland (Corpus Christi), Texas

PRICE: $120,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Calvary Chapel of the Coastlands (Roger Carver, pres.); owns no other stations

SELLER: CSN International (Jeff Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

COMMENT: $50K deposit plus $70K cash at closing.

WTZQ-AM/Hendersonville, N.C.

PRICE: $111,230

TERMS: Stock sale

BUYER: Ardell and Remelle Sink (Ardell Sink, president/CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Houston Broadcasting (Randy Houston, pres./director)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day/12 W night

FORMAT: Easy Listening

COMMENT: $40K plus $71,230 in payment for certain accounts payable.

WCYI-FM/Lewiston (Portland), Maine

PRICE: Undisclosed

TERMS: Terms unavailable

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 208 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: The Last Bastion Station Trust LLC (Elliot Evers, CEO)

FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.

FORMAT: AAA

BROKER: Media Venture Partners



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425