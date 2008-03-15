TV



WTVQ-TV/Lexington, Ky.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Morris Multimedia (Charles Morris, chairman/president/CEO)

SELLER: Media General (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)

FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 2,240 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

K04MG/Wedderburn, Ore.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Oregon Public Broadcasting (Steve Bass, president/CEO)

SELLER: Community T.V. Association (Audre Nowlin, secretary/treasurer)

FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 0.05 kW, ant. 1,387 ft.



RADIO



KTNX-FM/Arcadia, KYLS-AM/Fredericktown, KYLS-FM/Ironton, KPWB-AM & KPWB-FM/Piedmont, Mo.

PRICE: $1.83 million

TERMS: Cash plus seller financing

BUYER: Southern Star Broadcasting of Missouri LLC (Randolph Miller, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Dockins Communications (Fred Dockins Sr., president)

FACILITIES: KTNX-FM: 103.9 MHz, 450 W, ant. 932 ft.; KYLS-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KYLS-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KPWB-AM: 1140 kHz, 1 kW; KPWB-FM: 104.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 856 ft.

FORMAT: KTNX-FM: Classic Hits; KYLS-AM: News/Talk; KYLS-FM: Country; KPWB-AM: News/Talk; KPWB-FM: Country

BROKER: Doyle Hadden of Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

COMMENT: Total price $1,832,500: $500K cash at closing, including $50K escrow deposit, plus $1,332,500 seller financing.

KIOX-FM/Edna, Texas

PRICE: $70,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Buckalew Media (Robert Garcia-Buckalew, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Kalil Holding Group LLC (Steve Backerman, VP)

FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 456 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: John W. Saunders and Kalil & Co.

COMMENT: $35K escrow deposit plus the balance, payable in cash at closing.

WXPZ-FM(CP)/Clyde (Detroit), Mich.

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Tim Woodson Ministries (Timothy Woodson, president/chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: Larlen Communications (Larry Harp, trustee)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 74 ft.

FORMAT: CP/NOA

COMMENT: $5K deposit plus $45K cash at closing.

KKDL-FM(CP)/Dilley, Texas

PRICE: $40,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: La Nueva Cadena Radio Luz (Israel Tellez, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: In Phase Broadcasting (Peter Cea, president)

FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.

FORMAT: CP/NOA

KWDP-FM(CP)/Prineville (Bend), Ore.

PRICE: $25,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Cowan Broadcasting LLC (Terry Cowan, member); owns one other station, KNLR-FM/Bend

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 390 W, ant. 2,251 ft.

FORMAT: CP/NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. Additionally, if Cowan Broadcasting sells the station prior to four years from closing for more than $200K, Cowan shall pay Horizon Christian Fellowship an additional $25K, plus an additional $25K if the price exceeds $350K.

WAKI-AM, WBMC-AM & WKZP-FM/McMinnville, WRKK-FM/Morrison, WSMT-AM & WTZX-AM/Sparta, Tenn.

PRICE: Undisclosed

TERMS: Terms unavailable

BUYER: Peg Broadcasting Crossville LLC (Jeffrey Shaw, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)

FACILITIES: WAKI-AM: 1230 kHz, 620 W day/1 kW night; WBMC-AM: 960 kHz, 500 W day/38 W night; WKZP-FM: 103.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 112 ft.; WRKK-FM: 105.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 276 ft.; WSMT-AM: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/181 W night; WTZX-AM: 860 kHz, 1 kW day/10 W night

FORMAT: WAKI-AM: News/Talk/Sports; WBMC-AM: Country/Gospel; WKZP-FM: Country; WRKK-FM:Rock; WSMT-AM: Southern Gospel; WTZX-AM: Talk/Sports

BROKER: Kalil & Co.

WCQV-AM/Moneta (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: Undisclosed

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Smile Broadcasting LLC (Frank Ernandes, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Perception Media Group (Ben Peyton, president)

FACILITIES: 880 kHz, 900 W

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

COMMENT: $12K escrow deposit.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425