TV
WTVQ-TV/Lexington, Ky.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Morris Multimedia (Charles Morris, chairman/president/CEO)
SELLER: Media General (James Zimmerman, president/broadcast division)
FACILITIES: Ch. 36, 2,240 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.
AFFILIATION: ABC
K04MG/Wedderburn, Ore.
PRICE: No consideration
BUYER: Oregon Public Broadcasting (Steve Bass, president/CEO)
SELLER: Community T.V. Association (Audre Nowlin, secretary/treasurer)
FACILITIES: Ch. 4, 0.05 kW, ant. 1,387 ft.
RADIO
KTNX-FM/Arcadia, KYLS-AM/Fredericktown, KYLS-FM/Ironton, KPWB-AM & KPWB-FM/Piedmont, Mo.
PRICE: $1.83 million
TERMS: Cash plus seller financing
BUYER: Southern Star Broadcasting of Missouri LLC (Randolph Miller, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Dockins Communications (Fred Dockins Sr., president)
FACILITIES: KTNX-FM: 103.9 MHz, 450 W, ant. 932 ft.; KYLS-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KYLS-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KPWB-AM: 1140 kHz, 1 kW; KPWB-FM: 104.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 856 ft.
FORMAT: KTNX-FM: Classic Hits; KYLS-AM: News/Talk; KYLS-FM: Country; KPWB-AM: News/Talk; KPWB-FM: Country
BROKER: Doyle Hadden of Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers
COMMENT: Total price $1,832,500: $500K cash at closing, including $50K escrow deposit, plus $1,332,500 seller financing.
KIOX-FM/Edna, Texas
PRICE: $70,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Buckalew Media (Robert Garcia-Buckalew, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Kalil Holding Group LLC (Steve Backerman, VP)
FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 456 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: John W. Saunders and Kalil & Co.
COMMENT: $35K escrow deposit plus the balance, payable in cash at closing.
WXPZ-FM(CP)/Clyde (Detroit), Mich.
PRICE: $50,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Tim Woodson Ministries (Timothy Woodson, president/chairman); owns no other stations
SELLER: Larlen Communications (Larry Harp, trustee)
FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 74 ft.
FORMAT: CP/NOA
COMMENT: $5K deposit plus $45K cash at closing.
KKDL-FM(CP)/Dilley, Texas
PRICE: $40,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: La Nueva Cadena Radio Luz (Israel Tellez, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: In Phase Broadcasting (Peter Cea, president)
FACILITIES: 93.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.
FORMAT: CP/NOA
KWDP-FM(CP)/Prineville (Bend), Ore.
PRICE: $25,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Cowan Broadcasting LLC (Terry Cowan, member); owns one other station, KNLR-FM/Bend
SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)
FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 390 W, ant. 2,251 ft.
FORMAT: CP/NOA
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. Additionally, if Cowan Broadcasting sells the station prior to four years from closing for more than $200K, Cowan shall pay Horizon Christian Fellowship an additional $25K, plus an additional $25K if the price exceeds $350K.
WAKI-AM, WBMC-AM & WKZP-FM/McMinnville, WRKK-FM/Morrison, WSMT-AM & WTZX-AM/Sparta, Tenn.
PRICE: Undisclosed
TERMS: Terms unavailable
BUYER: Peg Broadcasting Crossville LLC (Jeffrey Shaw, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)
FACILITIES: WAKI-AM: 1230 kHz, 620 W day/1 kW night; WBMC-AM: 960 kHz, 500 W day/38 W night; WKZP-FM: 103.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 112 ft.; WRKK-FM: 105.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 276 ft.; WSMT-AM: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/181 W night; WTZX-AM: 860 kHz, 1 kW day/10 W night
FORMAT: WAKI-AM: News/Talk/Sports; WBMC-AM: Country/Gospel; WKZP-FM: Country; WRKK-FM:Rock; WSMT-AM: Southern Gospel; WTZX-AM: Talk/Sports
BROKER: Kalil & Co.
WCQV-AM/Moneta (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: Undisclosed
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Smile Broadcasting LLC (Frank Ernandes, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Perception Media Group (Ben Peyton, president)
FACILITIES: 880 kHz, 900 W
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
COMMENT: $12K escrow deposit.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
