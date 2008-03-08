Deals
TV
K23ED/Paso Robles, Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Cocola Broadcasting Companies (Gary Cocola, CEO)
SELLER: JB Broadcasting (James Primm, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 23, 150 kW
RADIO
KKRG-FM/Albuquerque, KIOT-FM/Los Lunas (Albuquerque), KJFA-FM & KKSS-FM/Santa Fe (Albuquerque), N.M.
PRICE: $24 million
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Centennial Broadcasting LLC (Allen Shaw, president/CEO); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: (KKRG-FM, KJFA-FM & KKSS-FM): Univision (Gary Stone, president/COO, radio); (KIOT-FM): Univision Albuquerque Trust (Bob Woodward, trustee)
FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 420 ft.; 102.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 4,160 ft.; 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,936 ft.; 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.
FORMAT: KKRG-FM: Span/Oldes; KIOT-FM: Clsc Hits; KJFA-FM: Mexican; KKSS-FM: HpHop/RhyBl
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
KFSZ-FM(CP)/Munds Park (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz
PRICE: $2.35 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: OD Broadcasting LLC (Michael O'Donnell, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Prigel, VP/secretary)
FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 1,808 ft.
FORMAT: CP - NOA
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing with a $135,000 escrow deposit.
KMBV-FM/Navasota (Bryan-College Station), Texas
PRICE: $1.03 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: KSBJ Educational Foundation (Tim McDermott, president/GM); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Kalil Holding Group LLC (Steve Backerman, VP)
FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 262 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: John W. Saunders and Kalil & Co., Inc.
WCYI-FM/Lewiston (Portland), Me.
PRICE: $1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 210 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: The Last Bastion Station Trust LLC (Elliot Evers, CEO)
FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.
FORMAT: AAA
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100,000 escrow deposit.
KQBE-FM/Ellensburg (Wenatchee), Wash.
PRICE: $825,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash & note
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 210 other stations, including KLUW-FM/Wenatchee
SELLER: Peak Communications Inc (WA) (John Kelleher, president)
FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,289 ft.
FORMAT: Adult CHR
BROKER: The Exline Company
COMMENT: Payable as $450,000 cash at closing, including $41,250 escrow deposit, plus $375,000 promissory note.
KXIO-FM/Clarksville, Ark.
PRICE: $449,500
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Jody Copeland; owns no other stations
SELLER: Ozark Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Ron Leonard, member)
FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 112 ft.
FORMAT: Adlt Stndrd
WITM-AM/Marion, Va.
PRICE: $82,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Staley Creek Broadcasting (Justin Plaster, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Appalachian Educational Communication Corp. (Kenneth Hill, president/GM)
FACILITIES: 1330 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: $1,000 escrow deposit plus $1,000 cash at closing, plus $80,000 promissory note.
KHZS-FM(CP)/St. Regis, Mont.
PRICE: $75,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Anderson Radio Broadcasting (Dennis Anderson, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)
FACILITIES: 99.1 MHz, 850 W, ant. 2,759 ft.
FORMAT: CP/NOA
WCND-AM/Shelbyville (Louisville), Ky.
PRICE: $70,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 22 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Forever Communications (Christine Hillard, president)
FACILITIES: 940 kHz, 250 W day/10 W night
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce & Co.
COMMENT:$30,000 escrow deposit; part of a $300,000 deal incl. WNTJ-AM Johnstown, Pa.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
