TV



K23ED/Paso Robles, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Cocola Broadcasting Companies (Gary Cocola, CEO)

SELLER: JB Broadcasting (James Primm, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 23, 150 kW



RADIO



KKRG-FM/Albuquerque, KIOT-FM/Los Lunas (Albuquerque), KJFA-FM & KKSS-FM/Santa Fe (Albuquerque), N.M.

PRICE: $24 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Centennial Broadcasting LLC (Allen Shaw, president/CEO); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: (KKRG-FM, KJFA-FM & KKSS-FM): Univision (Gary Stone, president/COO, radio); (KIOT-FM): Univision Albuquerque Trust (Bob Woodward, trustee)

FACILITIES: 101.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 420 ft.; 102.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 4,160 ft.; 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,936 ft.; 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.

FORMAT: KKRG-FM: Span/Oldes; KIOT-FM: Clsc Hits; KJFA-FM: Mexican; KKSS-FM: HpHop/RhyBl

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

KFSZ-FM(CP)/Munds Park (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz

PRICE: $2.35 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: OD Broadcasting LLC (Michael O'Donnell, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: LKCM Radio Group LP (Kevin Prigel, VP/secretary)

FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 1,808 ft.

FORMAT: CP - NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing with a $135,000 escrow deposit.

KMBV-FM/Navasota (Bryan-College Station), Texas

PRICE: $1.03 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: KSBJ Educational Foundation (Tim McDermott, president/GM); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Kalil Holding Group LLC (Steve Backerman, VP)

FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 262 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: John W. Saunders and Kalil & Co., Inc.

WCYI-FM/Lewiston (Portland), Me.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 210 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: The Last Bastion Station Trust LLC (Elliot Evers, CEO)

FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 633 ft.

FORMAT: AAA

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $100,000 escrow deposit.

KQBE-FM/Ellensburg (Wenatchee), Wash.

PRICE: $825,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash & note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 210 other stations, including KLUW-FM/Wenatchee

SELLER: Peak Communications Inc (WA) (John Kelleher, president)

FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,289 ft.

FORMAT: Adult CHR

BROKER: The Exline Company

COMMENT: Payable as $450,000 cash at closing, including $41,250 escrow deposit, plus $375,000 promissory note.

KXIO-FM/Clarksville, Ark.

PRICE: $449,500

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Jody Copeland; owns no other stations

SELLER: Ozark Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Ron Leonard, member)

FACILITIES: 106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 112 ft.

FORMAT: Adlt Stndrd

WITM-AM/Marion, Va.

PRICE: $82,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Staley Creek Broadcasting (Justin Plaster, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Appalachian Educational Communication Corp. (Kenneth Hill, president/GM)

FACILITIES: 1330 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $1,000 escrow deposit plus $1,000 cash at closing, plus $80,000 promissory note.

KHZS-FM(CP)/St. Regis, Mont.

PRICE: $75,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Anderson Radio Broadcasting (Dennis Anderson, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: 99.1 MHz, 850 W, ant. 2,759 ft.

FORMAT: CP/NOA

WCND-AM/Shelbyville (Louisville), Ky.

PRICE: $70,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 22 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Forever Communications (Christine Hillard, president)

FACILITIES: 940 kHz, 250 W day/10 W night

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce & Co.

COMMENT:$30,000 escrow deposit; part of a $300,000 deal incl. WNTJ-AM Johnstown, Pa.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425