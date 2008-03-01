Deals
KZFB-LP/Pampa, Texas
PRICE: $140,000
BUYER: Sendas Antiguas Ministries (Guillermo Alvarez, president)
SELLER: Iglesia JesuCristo Es Mi Refugio (Roberto Gomez, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 120 kW, ant. 276 ft.
COMMENT: $56K deposit plus $20K upon execution of asset purchase agreement, plus the balance via promissory note.
W08EA/Reddick, Fla.
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Budd Broadcasting (Harvey Budd, president)
SELLER: CP Media LLC (John Parente, member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 3 kW
RADIO
WHKZ-AM/Warren (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio
PRICE: $550,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Pentecostal Temple Development Corp. (Loran Mann, president/GM); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, CEO)
FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/night
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce & Co. LLC
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.
WJLX-AM/Jasper (Birmingham), Ala.
PRICE: $300,000
TERMS: Payment of mortgage
BUYER: Wal Win LLC (Brett Elmore, shareholder); owns no other stations
SELLER: Joy Christian Communications (Ed Smith, president)
FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
COMMENT: Buyer agrees to pay in full the mortgage held against real property.
WELC-AM & WELC-FM/Welch, W.Va.
PRICE: $300,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: West Virginia-Virginia Holding Co. LLC (Bob Spencer, manager/member); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Pocahontas Broadcasting (Sam Sidote, president)
FACILITIES: WELC-AM: 1150 kHz, 5 kW; WELC-FM: 102.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 423 ft.
FORMAT: WELC-AM: AC; WELC-FM: AC
COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit plus $295K cash at closing.
WOLH-AM/Florence & WHYM-AM/Lake City (Florence), S.C.
PRICE: $275,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Miller Communications (SC) (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, including WSIM-FM & WWKT-FM/Florence
SELLER: GHB Broadcasting (George Buck Jr., president)
FACILITIES: WOLH-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WHYM-AM: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/55 W night
FORMAT: WOLH-AM: Mexican; WHYM-AM: Mexican
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $12.5K escrow deposit.
WTID-FM/Repton, Ala.
PRICE: $250,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Wolff Broadcasting Corp. (Pete Wolff III, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Great South Wireless LLC (Joan Reynolds, member)
FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.
FORMAT: AC
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $15K escrow deposit.
KTXM-FM/Hallettsville & KYKM-FM/Yoakum, Texas
PRICE: $250,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Kremling Enterprises (Travis Kremling, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Kalil Holding Group LLC (Steve Backerman, VP)
FACILITIES: KTXM-FM: 99.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 348 ft.; KYKM-FM: 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: KTXM-FM: Country; KYKM-FM: Country
BROKER: Kalil & Co.
COMMENT: Payable in cashat closing; $25K escrowdeposit. The buyer has already begun to LMA the stations.
WULM-AM/Springfield (Dayton), Ohio
PRICE: $225,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Radio Maria (Mary Pyper, director); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Urban Light Ministries (Eli Williams, president)
FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night
FORMAT: Talk
COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit plus $195K cash at closing, plus $25K promissory note.
WMLR-AM/Hohenwald, Tenn.
PRICE: $152,500
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services (Charles Ennis, president/director); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Harold E. Cochran (Michael Hinson, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: $100K for station assets plus $52,500 for real property assets; payable in cash at closing.
