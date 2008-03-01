TV



KZFB-LP/Pampa, Texas

PRICE: $140,000

BUYER: Sendas Antiguas Ministries (Guillermo Alvarez, president)

SELLER: Iglesia JesuCristo Es Mi Refugio (Roberto Gomez, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 120 kW, ant. 276 ft.

COMMENT: $56K deposit plus $20K upon execution of asset purchase agreement, plus the balance via promissory note.

W08EA/Reddick, Fla.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Budd Broadcasting (Harvey Budd, president)

SELLER: CP Media LLC (John Parente, member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 8, 3 kW



RADIO



WHKZ-AM/Warren (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio

PRICE: $550,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Pentecostal Temple Development Corp. (Loran Mann, president/GM); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, CEO)

FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

BROKER: Jamie Rasnick of John Pierce & Co. LLC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $10K escrow deposit.

WJLX-AM/Jasper (Birmingham), Ala.

PRICE: $300,000

TERMS: Payment of mortgage

BUYER: Wal Win LLC (Brett Elmore, shareholder); owns no other stations

SELLER: Joy Christian Communications (Ed Smith, president)

FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

COMMENT: Buyer agrees to pay in full the mortgage held against real property.

WELC-AM & WELC-FM/Welch, W.Va.

PRICE: $300,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: West Virginia-Virginia Holding Co. LLC (Bob Spencer, manager/member); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Pocahontas Broadcasting (Sam Sidote, president)

FACILITIES: WELC-AM: 1150 kHz, 5 kW; WELC-FM: 102.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 423 ft.

FORMAT: WELC-AM: AC; WELC-FM: AC

COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit plus $295K cash at closing.

WOLH-AM/Florence & WHYM-AM/Lake City (Florence), S.C.

PRICE: $275,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Miller Communications (SC) (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, including WSIM-FM & WWKT-FM/Florence

SELLER: GHB Broadcasting (George Buck Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WOLH-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WHYM-AM: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/55 W night

FORMAT: WOLH-AM: Mexican; WHYM-AM: Mexican

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $12.5K escrow deposit.

WTID-FM/Repton, Ala.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Wolff Broadcasting Corp. (Pete Wolff III, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Great South Wireless LLC (Joan Reynolds, member)

FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $15K escrow deposit.

KTXM-FM/Hallettsville & KYKM-FM/Yoakum, Texas

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Kremling Enterprises (Travis Kremling, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Kalil Holding Group LLC (Steve Backerman, VP)

FACILITIES: KTXM-FM: 99.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 348 ft.; KYKM-FM: 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: KTXM-FM: Country; KYKM-FM: Country

BROKER: Kalil & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cashat closing; $25K escrowdeposit. The buyer has already begun to LMA the stations.

WULM-AM/Springfield (Dayton), Ohio

PRICE: $225,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Radio Maria (Mary Pyper, director); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Urban Light Ministries (Eli Williams, president)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night

FORMAT: Talk

COMMENT: $5K escrow deposit plus $195K cash at closing, plus $25K promissory note.

WMLR-AM/Hohenwald, Tenn.

PRICE: $152,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services (Charles Ennis, president/director); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Harold E. Cochran (Michael Hinson, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $100K for station assets plus $52,500 for real property assets; payable in cash at closing.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425