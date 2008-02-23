TV



WPHJ-CA/Vidalia, Ga.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Pebble Road Investments LLC (Christi Deal, manager)

SELLER: Barinowski Investment Co. LP (C.T. Barinowski, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 46, 45.7 kW, ant. 136 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $150K promissory note, payable over 60 months.

K56AW & K64AZ/Lakeport, Calif.

PRICE: $42,500

BUYER: Mako Communications LLC (Sean Mintz, president)

SELLER: Lake County Television Club (Mark Reisbeck, VP)

FACILITIES: K56AW: Ch. 56, 0.668 kW, ant. 2,234 ft.; K64AZ: Ch. 64, 0.668 kW, ant. 2,234 ft.

AFFILIATION: K56AW: Fox; K64AZ: CBS

COMMENT: $4,250 deposit plus $38,250 cash at closing.

W06CF/Salisbury, Md.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Signal Above LLC (Wray Fitch III, member)

SELLER: John R. Powley (John Powley, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.5 kW

COMMENT: $10K escrow deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.

K53AE/Pahrump, Nev.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Meredith Corp. (Paul Karpowicz, president)

SELLER: Crown Castle Nevada LLC (Don Reid, secretary)

FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 7.12 kW, ant. 3,734 ft.



RADIO



KTSL-FM/Medical Lake (Spokane), Wash.

PRICE: $2.15 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 207 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Pamplin Communications Corp. (Andrea Marek, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 650 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Tom McKinley, Media Services Group

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $107,500 escrow deposit.

WGLM-FM/West Lafayette (Lafayette), Ind.

PRICE: $1.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 207 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KVB Broadcasting (Kelly Busch, managing partner)

FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Doug Ferber, Star Media Group

COMMENT: $300K cash at closing plus $900K promissory note.

WTHU-AM/Thurmont (Frederick), Md.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Christian Radio Coalition (Michael Betteridge, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Charles Walmer

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 500 W day/400 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

COMMENT: $5K deposit, $95K cash at closing; the remaining $50K paid to seller pursuant to the terms of a studio and antenna site lease.

WCQV-AM/Moneta (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $125,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Smile Broadcasting LLC (Frank Ernandes, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Perception Media Group (Ben Peyton, president)

FACILITIES: 880 kHz, 900 W

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $12K escrow deposit.

KAND-AM/Corsicana, Texas

PRICE: $105,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Yates Communications LLC (David Yates, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Corsicana Media (John Whetzell, CEO/chairman)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5,000 deposit.

NEW-AM(CP)/Ajo (Tucson), Ariz.

PRICE: $55,000

TERMS: Asset sale forcash

BUYER: 1TV.Com Inc. (John Low, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Nelson Multimedia (Larry Nelson, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 250 W day/night

FORMAT: CP/NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $27,500 escrow deposit.

KTUG-FM(CP)/Hudson, Wyo.

PRICE: $50,000

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Kona Coast Radio LLC (Victor Michael Jr., sole member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Oregon Trail Broadcasting LLC (Steven Silberberg, president)

FACILITIES: 105.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 292 ft.

FORMAT: CP/NOA



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425