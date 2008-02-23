Deals
WPHJ-CA/Vidalia, Ga.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Pebble Road Investments LLC (Christi Deal, manager)
SELLER: Barinowski Investment Co. LP (C.T. Barinowski, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 46, 45.7 kW, ant. 136 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: $150K promissory note, payable over 60 months.
K56AW & K64AZ/Lakeport, Calif.
PRICE: $42,500
BUYER: Mako Communications LLC (Sean Mintz, president)
SELLER: Lake County Television Club (Mark Reisbeck, VP)
FACILITIES: K56AW: Ch. 56, 0.668 kW, ant. 2,234 ft.; K64AZ: Ch. 64, 0.668 kW, ant. 2,234 ft.
AFFILIATION: K56AW: Fox; K64AZ: CBS
COMMENT: $4,250 deposit plus $38,250 cash at closing.
W06CF/Salisbury, Md.
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Signal Above LLC (Wray Fitch III, member)
SELLER: John R. Powley (John Powley, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.5 kW
COMMENT: $10K escrow deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.
K53AE/Pahrump, Nev.
PRICE: $1
BUYER: Meredith Corp. (Paul Karpowicz, president)
SELLER: Crown Castle Nevada LLC (Don Reid, secretary)
FACILITIES: Ch. 53, 7.12 kW, ant. 3,734 ft.
RADIO
KTSL-FM/Medical Lake (Spokane), Wash.
PRICE: $2.15 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 207 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Pamplin Communications Corp. (Andrea Marek, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 650 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
BROKER: Tom McKinley, Media Services Group
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $107,500 escrow deposit.
WGLM-FM/West Lafayette (Lafayette), Ind.
PRICE: $1.2 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Mike Novak, president); owns 207 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KVB Broadcasting (Kelly Busch, managing partner)
FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Doug Ferber, Star Media Group
COMMENT: $300K cash at closing plus $900K promissory note.
WTHU-AM/Thurmont (Frederick), Md.
PRICE: $150,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Christian Radio Coalition (Michael Betteridge, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Charles Walmer
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 500 W day/400 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
COMMENT: $5K deposit, $95K cash at closing; the remaining $50K paid to seller pursuant to the terms of a studio and antenna site lease.
WCQV-AM/Moneta (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $125,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Smile Broadcasting LLC (Frank Ernandes, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Perception Media Group (Ben Peyton, president)
FACILITIES: 880 kHz, 900 W
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $12K escrow deposit.
KAND-AM/Corsicana, Texas
PRICE: $105,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Yates Communications LLC (David Yates, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Corsicana Media (John Whetzell, CEO/chairman)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $5,000 deposit.
NEW-AM(CP)/Ajo (Tucson), Ariz.
PRICE: $55,000
TERMS: Asset sale forcash
BUYER: 1TV.Com Inc. (John Low, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Nelson Multimedia (Larry Nelson, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 250 W day/night
FORMAT: CP/NOA
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $27,500 escrow deposit.
KTUG-FM(CP)/Hudson, Wyo.
PRICE: $50,000
TERMS: Asset sale
BUYER: Kona Coast Radio LLC (Victor Michael Jr., sole member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Oregon Trail Broadcasting LLC (Steven Silberberg, president)
FACILITIES: 105.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 292 ft.
FORMAT: CP/NOA
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
