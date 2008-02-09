TV



K11VO/Fulton, Ark.; W06CQ & W12DE/Panama City, Fla.; K46IH/Keokuk, Iowa; K32IM/Topeka, Kan.; W02CO & W09CQ/Jamestown, Ky.; W11CX/Salisbury, Md.; W05CR & W11CZ/Escanaba & W26DG/St. Ignace, Mich.; W04DE & W68DX/Laurel, Miss.; K05LU/Jefferson City, K09XZ/Lewiston & K05LY/Moberly, Mo.; K13ZD/Beaumont, K45HZ/Crockett, K30IS/Denison, K05LQ/Texarkana, K25IL/Wichita Falls & K23HF/Woodville, Texas; K25IV, K46IC & K48JE/Price, Utah; W07DO/Charlottesville & W08DY & W13DH/Harrisonburg, Va.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: John R. Powley (John Powley, owner)

FACILITIES: K11VO: Ch. 11, 2.5 kW; W06CQ: Ch. 6, 1 kW; W12DE: Ch. 12, 1 kW; K46IH: Ch. 46, 1 kW; K32IM: Ch. 32, 25 kW; W02CO: Ch. 2, 0.35 kW; W09CQ: Ch. 9, 0.5 kW, ant. 262 ft.; W11CX: Ch. 11, 0.1 kW; W05CR: Ch. 5, 0.1 kW; W11CZ: Ch. 11, 0.1 kW: W26DG: Ch. 26, 0.999 kW; W04DE: Ch. 4, 0.1 kW, ant. 248 ft.; W68DX: Ch. 68, 5 kW; K05LU: Ch. 5, 0.11 kW; K09XZ: Ch. 9, 3 kW; K05LY: Ch. 5, 0.1 kW; K13ZD: Ch. 13, 0.5 kW; K45HZ: Ch. 45, 1 kW; K30IS: Ch. 30, 5 kW; K05LQ: Ch. 5, 0.5 kW; K25IL: Ch. 25, 17.5 kW; K23HF: Ch. 23, 1 kW; K25IV: Ch. 25, 50 kW; K46IC: Ch. 46, 150 kW, ant. 124 ft.; K48JE: Ch. 48, 150 kW; W07DO: Ch. 7, 3 kW; W08DY: Ch. 8, 3 kW; W13DH: Ch. 13, 0.5 kW

COMMENT: $500K promissory note.

KIDZ-LP & KXVA (TV)/Abilene, KIDV-LP/Albany, KIDU-LP/Brownwood, KIDW-LP & KIDY (TV)/San Angelo, KIDT-LP/Stamford and KIDB-CA/Sweetwater, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Bayou City Broadcasting LLC (DuJuan McCoy, president/CEO)

SELLER: Sage Broadcasting Corp. (William Carter, president/GM)

FACILITIES: KIDZ-LP: Ch. 42, 12 kW, ant. 247 ft.; KXVA (TV): Ch. 15, 3,947 kW, ant. 978 ft.; KIDV-LP: Ch. 34, 14.7 kW, ant. 177 ft.; KIDU-LP: Ch. 17, 10 kW, ant. 123 ft.; KIDW-LP: Ch. 49, 30 kW, ant. 655 ft.; KIDY (TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 909 ft.; KIDT-LP: Ch. 44, 10 kW, ant. 566 ft.; KIDB-CA: Ch. 35, 8.8 kW, ant. 704 ft.

AFFILIATION: KIDZ-LP: My; KXVA (TV): Fox; KIDV-LP: My; KIDU-LP: Ion; KIDY (TV): Fox; KIDT-LP: My; KIDB-CA: My

BROKER: Kalil & Co., and MMTC Media Brokers

COMMENT: Buyer has entered into a LMA with seller to provide programming to the stations.



RADIO



KFNN-AM/Mesa (Phoenix), Ariz.

PRICE: $2.44 million

TERMS: Stock sale for cash

BUYER: CRC Broadcasting Co. (Ronald Cohen, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: CRC Broadcasting Co. (Michael Ragins, shareholder)

FACILITIES: 1510 kHz, 22 kW day/100 W night

FORMAT: Business News/Talk

COMMENT: Michael Ragins and David Lloyd are selling their 40% and 35% interest in CRC Broadcasting Co., licensee of KFNN-AM, to Ronald Cohen for $1.3 million cash and $1.1375 million cash, respectively, making Cohen 100% shareholder.

WOLD-FM/Marion, Va.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Tom Copenhaver; owns one other station, WZVA-FM/Marion, Va.

SELLER: Emerald Sound Inc. (Robert Dix, president)

FACILITIES: 102.5 MHz, 440 W, ant. 1,204 ft.

FORMAT: AC

COMMENT: $400K, plus $100K to Robert and Patricia Dix for non-compete agreement. 5% deposit plus the balance, payable in cash at closing.

KASK-FM(CP)/Fairfield (San Francisco), Calif.

PRICE: $325,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Continuous Bible Talk (Linda de Romanett, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Maranatha Broadcasting (Glenn Aufderhar, president)

FACILITIES: 91.5 MHz, 75 W, ant. 650 ft.

FORMAT: CP/NOA

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $325K escrow deposit.

WYIS-AM & WYSC-FM/MCRAE, GA.

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Stock sale for cash and note

BUYER: Stan Carter; owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cinecom Broadcasting Systems (Steve Sellers, president)

FACILITIES: WYIS-AM: 1410 kHz, 1 kW; WYSC-FM: 102.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 289 ft.

FORMAT: WYIS-AM: News/Talk; WYSC-FM: AC

COMMENT: Steve Sellers is selling his 50% interest in Cinecom Broadcasting Systems, licensee of WYIS-AM and WYSC-FM, to Stan Carter, making Carter 100% owner. $10,000 cash at closing plus $90,000 promissory note.

KLTK-AM/Centerton (Fayetteville), Ark.

PRICE: $100,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: La Mas Mexicana LLC (Michelle Chavez, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Kerm Inc. (Kermit Womack, president)

FACILITIES: 1140 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Sports/Talk

COMMENT: $10K good-faith deposit plus $90K at closing.



