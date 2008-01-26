TV



K49CJ/Colorado Springs and K34FB/Pueblo, Colo.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: News-Press & Gazette Co. (David Bradley, president)

SELLER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president/TV station)

FACILITIES: K49CJ: Ch. 49, 4.53 kW; K34FB: Ch. 34, 1.34 kW

AFFILIATION: K49CJ: TEL; K34FB: TEL

COMMENT: $75,000 deposit plus the balance, payable in cash at closing.



RADIO



WPUP-FM/Arcade; WGAU-AM & WRFC-AM/Athens; WGMG-FM/Crawford; and WNGC-FM/Toccoa, Ga.

PRICE: $60 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Cox Radio (Robert Neil, president/CEO); owns 79 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Southern Broadcasting Cos. (Paul Stone, president)

FACILITIES: WPUP-FM: 103.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WGAU-AM: 1340 kHz, 1kW day/night; WRFC-AM: 960 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night; WGMG-FM: 102.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WNGC-FM: 106.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: WPUP-FM: Alternative; WGAU-AM: News/Talk; WRFC-AM: Sprts/Talk; WGMG-FM: AC; WNGC-FM: Country

COMMENT: Cox has already paid $12 million in option costs.

KFDN-FM/Lakewood (Denver-Boulder), Colo.

PRICE: $8.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Colorado Public Radio (Max Wycisk, president); owns 11 other stations, including KCFC-AM, KCFR-AM & KVOD-FM/Denver-Boulder

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, CEO)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,053 ft.

FORMAT: ChrsContemp

BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital and Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

WMJK-FM/Clyde and WPFX-FM/North Baltimore (Toledo) and WLEC-AM & WCPZ-FM/Sandusky and WTTF-AM/Tiffin, Ohio

PRICE: $5.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: BAS Broadcasting (James Lorenzen, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)

FACILITIES: WMJK-FM: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WPFX-FM: 107.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WLEC-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WCPZ-FM: 102.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 135 ft.; WTTF-AM: 1600 kHz, 500 W day/19 W night

FORMAT: WMJK-FM: Clsc Rock; WPFX-FM: Rock; WLEC-AM: Sports; WCPZ-FM: Hot AC; WTTF-AM: AC

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications and Kalil & Co.

WAMW-AM & WAMW-FM/Washington, Ind.

PRICE: $500,000

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: DLC Media (David Crooks, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Greene Electronics (William Greene, owner)

FACILITIES: WAMW-AM: 1580 kHz, 500 W day/5 W night; WAMW-FM: 107.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WAMW-AM: Adult Standard; WAMW-FM: Classic Hits

WPYR-AM/Baton Rouge, La.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Michael Glinter; owns no other stations

SELLER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd. (James Morrell, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Talk

BROKER: Bergner & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.

WXNI-AM/Westerly (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: $350,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Diponti Communications (Christopher Dipaola, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: WRNI Foundation (Joseph Mercurio, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: NPR/News/Info

WTLG-FM/Starke, Fla..

PRICE: $225,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: American Family Association (Donald Wildmon, chairman); owns 129 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Starke Christian Education Radio & TV (Terry Blakeslee, director/communications)

FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 285 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.

WUFF-AM & WUFF-FM/Eastman, Ga.

PRICE: $200,000

TERMS: Stock sale for cash and note

BUYER: Stan Carter; owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Dodge Broadcasting (Steve Sellers, president)

FACILITIES: WUFF-AM: 710 kHz, 3 kW; WUFF-FM: 97.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: WUFF-AM: Country; WUFF-FM: Country

COMMENT: $20,000 cash at closing plus $180,000 promissory note.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425