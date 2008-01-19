Deals
TV
W30CF & WDWY-LP/Panama City, Fla.
PRICE: $60,000
BUYER: TidalWave Holdings (John Beebe, president)
SELLER: Richard C. and Lisa Goetz (Richard Goetz, partner/president)
FACILITIES: W30CF: Ch. 30, 40 kW, ant. 314 ft.; WDWY-LP: Ch. 14, 1 kW
AFFILIATION: W30CF: Ind.; WDWY-LP: Ind.
COMMENT: $9,000 down payment plus $51,000 cash at closing.
WWSI (TV)/Atlantic City, N.J.
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: ZGS Communications (Ronald Gordon, pres./CEO)
SELLER: Hispanic Broadcasters of Philadelphia LLC (Steve Hillard, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 5,000 kW, ant. 972 ft.
AFFILIATION: Telemundo
COMMENT:$500K escrow deposit.
K02JL & K13JF/La Pine, K32CC & K38DT/Sunriver, Ore.
PRICE: $20,000
BUYER: News-Press & Gazette Co. (David Bradley, president)
SELLER: Rural Oregon Wireless Television (Eric Dausman, president)
FACILITIES: K02JL: Ch. 2, 0.1 kW; K13JF: Ch. 13, 0.036 kW, ant. 889 ft.; K32CC: Ch. 32, 1.2 kW; K38DT: Ch. 38, 1.2 kW
AFFILIATION: K02JL: Fox; K32CC: NBC; K38DT: NBC
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.
Radio
KIKO-FM/Claypool & KIKO-AM/Miami, Ariz.
PRICE: $1.025 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: 1TV.Com (JohnLow, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Shoecraft Broadcasting (Lucy Rodriguez, manager)
FACILITIES: KIKO-FM: 106.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.; KIKO-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night
FORMAT: KIKO-FM: Bright AC; KIKO-AM: Top 40/Oldies
COMMENT: $50,000 escrow deposit plus $725,000 cash at closing, plus an additional $250,000 upon FCC’s issuance of a CP permitting buyer to upgrade the facilities of KIKO-FM to Class 3.
WUIN-FM/Carolina Beach (Wilmington), N.C.
PRICE: $1 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Sea-Comm (Eric Jorgensen, president); owns three other stations, including WBNE-FM, WLTT-FM and WNTB-FM/Wilmington
SELLER: The Padner Group LLC (Macon Moye, manager)
FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.
FORMAT: AAA
BROKER: Media Services Group
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.
KHZY-FM/Overton & KHZZ-FM(CP)/Sargent, Neb.
PRICE: $900,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Mission Nebraska (Stanley Parker, co-director); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)
FACILITIES: KHZY-FM: 99.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 751 ft.; KHZZ-FM: 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 341 ft.
FORMAT: KHZY-FM: CP/NOA; KHZZ-FM: CP/NOA
COMMENT: $45,000 escrow deposit plus $305,000 cash at closing, plus $550,000 promissory note.
KAMS-FM/Mammoth Spring, Ark.; KALM-AM/Thayer, Mo.
PRICE: $830,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: E-Communications LLC (Robert Eckman, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Ozark RadioNetwork (Shawn Marhefka, president)
FACILITIES: KAMS-FM: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KALM-AM: 1290 kHz, 1 kW day/56 W night
FORMAT: KAMS-FM: Country; KALM-AM: Gospel/Talk
COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $780K at closing.
WBCG-FM/MURDOCK, FLA.
PRICE: $786,624
TERMS: Stock sale for cash
BUYER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio); owns 630 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Concord MediaGroup (Mark Jorgenson, president)
FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
COMMENT: Clear Channel is purchasing the stock of Concord Media Group, licensee of WBCG-FM, from Mark Jorgenson for $786,624, payable in cash at closing
WMUU-AM/Greenville (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.
PRICE: $550,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Comunidad Cristiana Internacional-Asambleas de Dios (Edson Dos Santos, chairman); owns no other stations
SELLER: WMUU Inc.(Paul Wright, generalmanager)
FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/15 W night
FORMAT: Beautiful Music
COMMENT: $30K escrow deposit plus $20K cash at closing, plus $380K loan agreement between buyer and Pinnacle Bank, plus $120K promissory note.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
