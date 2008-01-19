TV



W30CF & WDWY-LP/Panama City, Fla.

PRICE: $60,000

BUYER: TidalWave Holdings (John Beebe, president)

SELLER: Richard C. and Lisa Goetz (Richard Goetz, partner/president)

FACILITIES: W30CF: Ch. 30, 40 kW, ant. 314 ft.; WDWY-LP: Ch. 14, 1 kW

AFFILIATION: W30CF: Ind.; WDWY-LP: Ind.

COMMENT: $9,000 down payment plus $51,000 cash at closing.

WWSI (TV)/Atlantic City, N.J.

PRICE: $10 million

BUYER: ZGS Communications (Ronald Gordon, pres./CEO)

SELLER: Hispanic Broadcasters of Philadelphia LLC (Steve Hillard, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 5,000 kW, ant. 972 ft.

AFFILIATION: Telemundo

COMMENT:$500K escrow deposit.

K02JL & K13JF/La Pine, K32CC & K38DT/Sunriver, Ore.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: News-Press & Gazette Co. (David Bradley, president)

SELLER: Rural Oregon Wireless Television (Eric Dausman, president)

FACILITIES: K02JL: Ch. 2, 0.1 kW; K13JF: Ch. 13, 0.036 kW, ant. 889 ft.; K32CC: Ch. 32, 1.2 kW; K38DT: Ch. 38, 1.2 kW

AFFILIATION: K02JL: Fox; K32CC: NBC; K38DT: NBC

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.



Radio



KIKO-FM/Claypool & KIKO-AM/Miami, Ariz.

PRICE: $1.025 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: 1TV.Com (JohnLow, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Shoecraft Broadcasting (Lucy Rodriguez, manager)

FACILITIES: KIKO-FM: 106.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.; KIKO-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: KIKO-FM: Bright AC; KIKO-AM: Top 40/Oldies

COMMENT: $50,000 escrow deposit plus $725,000 cash at closing, plus an additional $250,000 upon FCC’s issuance of a CP permitting buyer to upgrade the facilities of KIKO-FM to Class 3.

WUIN-FM/Carolina Beach (Wilmington), N.C.

PRICE: $1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Sea-Comm (Eric Jorgensen, president); owns three other stations, including WBNE-FM, WLTT-FM and WNTB-FM/Wilmington

SELLER: The Padner Group LLC (Macon Moye, manager)

FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.

FORMAT: AAA

BROKER: Media Services Group

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing.

KHZY-FM/Overton & KHZZ-FM(CP)/Sargent, Neb.

PRICE: $900,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Mission Nebraska (Stanley Parker, co-director); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Horizon Christian Fellowship (San Diego) (Michael MacIntosh, president)

FACILITIES: KHZY-FM: 99.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 751 ft.; KHZZ-FM: 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 341 ft.

FORMAT: KHZY-FM: CP/NOA; KHZZ-FM: CP/NOA

COMMENT: $45,000 escrow deposit plus $305,000 cash at closing, plus $550,000 promissory note.

KAMS-FM/Mammoth Spring, Ark.; KALM-AM/Thayer, Mo.

PRICE: $830,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: E-Communications LLC (Robert Eckman, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Ozark RadioNetwork (Shawn Marhefka, president)

FACILITIES: KAMS-FM: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 650 ft.; KALM-AM: 1290 kHz, 1 kW day/56 W night

FORMAT: KAMS-FM: Country; KALM-AM: Gospel/Talk

COMMENT: $50K escrow deposit plus $780K at closing.

WBCG-FM/MURDOCK, FLA.

PRICE: $786,624

TERMS: Stock sale for cash

BUYER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio); owns 630 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Concord MediaGroup (Mark Jorgenson, president)

FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

COMMENT: Clear Channel is purchasing the stock of Concord Media Group, licensee of WBCG-FM, from Mark Jorgenson for $786,624, payable in cash at closing

WMUU-AM/Greenville (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $550,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Comunidad Cristiana Internacional-Asambleas de Dios (Edson Dos Santos, chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: WMUU Inc.(Paul Wright, generalmanager)

FACILITIES: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/15 W night

FORMAT: Beautiful Music

COMMENT: $30K escrow deposit plus $20K cash at closing, plus $380K loan agreement between buyer and Pinnacle Bank, plus $120K promissory note.



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425