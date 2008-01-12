TV



KMOH/Kingman & KEJR-LP/Phoenix, Ariz.; KBEH/Oxnard, Calif.

PRICE: $100 million

BUYER: Hero Broadcasting (Robert Behar, president/CEO)

SELLER: Bela LLC (Robert Behar, chairman/pres/CEO)

FACILITIES: KMOH: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,942 ft.; KEJR-LP: Ch. 43, 9 kW; KBEH: Ch. 63, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,809 ft

AFFILIATION: tr3

BROKER: Latin Capital Ventures

COMMENT: Payable as $90 million in cash at closing plus $10 million convertible note.

K35HX/George West, Texas

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: La Palabra Viviente Ministries (Jose Palma, president)

SELLER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 25 kW

COMMENT: Payable as $30K cash plus $270,000 promissory note; $30,000 cash payable as follows: $10,000 upon execution of the purchase agreement plus $10,000 at closing plus $10,000 30 days after closing.

W25CS/Chesapeake, Va.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: KM Broadcasting Inc (Robert Kelly, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 20 kW

AFFILIATION: IND

COMMENT: Payable as $10,000 escrow deposit plus $190,000 cash at closing.

W59DL/Chillicothe & W66CZ/Portsmouth, Ohio

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Eagle Broadcasting Group (Joseph Kirby, secretary)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: W59DL: Ch. 15, 52.4 kW; W66CZ: Ch. 50, 12.4 kW

AFFILIATION: W59DL: TBN; W66CZ: TBN

WLMT (TV)/Memphis, Tenn.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Aloha Station Trust LLC (Jeanette Tully, sole member)

SELLER: Clear Channel (Craig Millar, interim president/TV)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 3,020 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

COMMENT: Transfer of certain Clear Channel stations to Aloha Station Trust LLC, prior to or simultaneously with consummation of the merger/privatization, to comply with the FCC ownership limits.



RADIO



WCPV-FM/Essex, WEAV-AM/Plattsburgh, WVTK-FM/Port Henry and WXZO-FM/Willsboro (Burlington-Plattsburgh), N.Y.; WEZF-FM/Burlington (Burlington-Plattsburgh), WTSJ-AM & WCVR-FM/Randolph (Lebanon-Rutland-White River Junction), Vt.

PRICE: $11 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Vox Media Corporation (Bruce Danziger, CEO); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)

FACILITIES: WCPV-FM: 101.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 797 ft.; WEAV-AM: 960 kHz, 5 kW day/night; WVTK-FM: 92.1 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 10 ft.; WXZO-FM: 96.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 797 ft.; WEZF-FM: 92.9 MHz, 46 kW, ant. 2,704 ft.; WTSJ-AM: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day/66 W night; WCVR-FM: 102.1 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 436 ft.

FORMAT: WCPV-FM: Clsc Rock; WEAV-AM: Talk/News; WVTK-FM: Oldies; WXZO-FM: Talk/News; WEZF-FM: AC; WTSJ-AM: Talk/News; WCVR-FM: Clsc Rock

BROKER: Mahlman Co. and Kalil & Co.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. 10% escrow deposit.

KVPW-FM/Kingsburg (Fresno), Calif.

PRICE: $4.6 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Macknificent Broadcasting-Fresno (Greggory McMillion, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Proactive Communications (Gerald Clifton, CEO)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 420 ft.

FORMAT: CHR/Top40

BROKER: MCH Enterprises

COMMENT: Payable as $200,000 earnest money deposit plus $4.4 million cash at closing.

WQMT-FM/Chatsworth, Ga.

PRICE: $3.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: The Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Georgia (Nancy Hall, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Whitfield Communications (Paul Fink, president)

FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $160,000 escrow deposit.

NEW FM(CP)/Waverly, Ohio

PRICE: $10

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: American Family Association (Donald Wildmon, chairman); owns 129 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Life Radio Ministries (Joseph Emert, president)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 350 W, ant. 331 ft.

FORMAT: CP - Not on air



Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425