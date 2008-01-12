Deals
TV
KMOH/Kingman & KEJR-LP/Phoenix, Ariz.; KBEH/Oxnard, Calif.
PRICE: $100 million
BUYER: Hero Broadcasting (Robert Behar, president/CEO)
SELLER: Bela LLC (Robert Behar, chairman/pres/CEO)
FACILITIES: KMOH: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,942 ft.; KEJR-LP: Ch. 43, 9 kW; KBEH: Ch. 63, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,809 ft
AFFILIATION: tr3
BROKER: Latin Capital Ventures
COMMENT: Payable as $90 million in cash at closing plus $10 million convertible note.
K35HX/George West, Texas
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: La Palabra Viviente Ministries (Jose Palma, president)
SELLER: Hispanic Christian Community Network (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 25 kW
COMMENT: Payable as $30K cash plus $270,000 promissory note; $30,000 cash payable as follows: $10,000 upon execution of the purchase agreement plus $10,000 at closing plus $10,000 30 days after closing.
W25CS/Chesapeake, Va.
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: KM Broadcasting Inc (Robert Kelly, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 20 kW
AFFILIATION: IND
COMMENT: Payable as $10,000 escrow deposit plus $190,000 cash at closing.
W59DL/Chillicothe & W66CZ/Portsmouth, Ohio
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Eagle Broadcasting Group (Joseph Kirby, secretary)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: W59DL: Ch. 15, 52.4 kW; W66CZ: Ch. 50, 12.4 kW
AFFILIATION: W59DL: TBN; W66CZ: TBN
WLMT (TV)/Memphis, Tenn.
PRICE: No consideration
BUYER: Aloha Station Trust LLC (Jeanette Tully, sole member)
SELLER: Clear Channel (Craig Millar, interim president/TV)
FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 3,020 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.
AFFILIATION: CW
COMMENT: Transfer of certain Clear Channel stations to Aloha Station Trust LLC, prior to or simultaneously with consummation of the merger/privatization, to comply with the FCC ownership limits.
RADIO
WCPV-FM/Essex, WEAV-AM/Plattsburgh, WVTK-FM/Port Henry and WXZO-FM/Willsboro (Burlington-Plattsburgh), N.Y.; WEZF-FM/Burlington (Burlington-Plattsburgh), WTSJ-AM & WCVR-FM/Randolph (Lebanon-Rutland-White River Junction), Vt.
PRICE: $11 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Vox Media Corporation (Bruce Danziger, CEO); owns 19 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)
FACILITIES: WCPV-FM: 101.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 797 ft.; WEAV-AM: 960 kHz, 5 kW day/night; WVTK-FM: 92.1 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 10 ft.; WXZO-FM: 96.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 797 ft.; WEZF-FM: 92.9 MHz, 46 kW, ant. 2,704 ft.; WTSJ-AM: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day/66 W night; WCVR-FM: 102.1 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 436 ft.
FORMAT: WCPV-FM: Clsc Rock; WEAV-AM: Talk/News; WVTK-FM: Oldies; WXZO-FM: Talk/News; WEZF-FM: AC; WTSJ-AM: Talk/News; WCVR-FM: Clsc Rock
BROKER: Mahlman Co. and Kalil & Co.
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. 10% escrow deposit.
KVPW-FM/Kingsburg (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: $4.6 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Macknificent Broadcasting-Fresno (Greggory McMillion, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Proactive Communications (Gerald Clifton, CEO)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 420 ft.
FORMAT: CHR/Top40
BROKER: MCH Enterprises
COMMENT: Payable as $200,000 earnest money deposit plus $4.4 million cash at closing.
WQMT-FM/Chatsworth, Ga.
PRICE: $3.2 million
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: The Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Georgia (Nancy Hall, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Whitfield Communications (Paul Fink, president)
FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $160,000 escrow deposit.
NEW FM(CP)/Waverly, Ohio
PRICE: $10
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: American Family Association (Donald Wildmon, chairman); owns 129 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Life Radio Ministries (Joseph Emert, president)
FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 350 W, ant. 331 ft.
FORMAT: CP - Not on air
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
