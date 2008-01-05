TV



WBRC/Birmingham, Ala.; KDVR/Denver, Colo.; WDAF/Kansas City, KTVI/St. Louis, Mo.; WGHP/High Point, N.C.; WJW/Cleveland, Ohio; KSTU/Salt Lake City, Utah; WITI-TV/Milwaukee, Wis.

PRICE: $1.1 billion

BUYER: Local TV LLC (Bobby Lawrence, CEO)

SELLER: Fox Television Broadcasting Inc (Roger Ailes, chairman)

FACILITIES: WBRC: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,378 ft.; KDVR: Ch. 31, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,040 ft.; WDAF: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,063 ft.; KTVI: Ch. 2, 100 kW, ant. 1,089 ft.; WGHP: Ch. 8, 300 kW, ant. 1,306 ft.; WJW: Ch. 8, 236 kW, ant. 1,093 ft.; KSTU: Ch. 13, 112 kW, ant. 3,662 ft.; WITI: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.

AFFILIATION: Fox

COMMENT: Fox Television Stations sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for about $1.1 billion in cash. The stations will be jointly managed by Local TV LLC.

KUQI/Corpus Christi, Texas

PRICE: $6.6 million

TERMS: Note

BUYER: High Maintenance Broadcasting LLC (Lauryn Hoffmann, managing member)

SELLER: Minority Media TV 38 LLC (Lee Shubert, receiver)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1,000 kW, ant. 918 ft.

COMMENT: $6.3 million note plus $300,000 escrow.

WTBL-LP/Lenoir, N.C.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Catawba Broadcasting LLC (Andrew Marriott, member)

SELLER: Sound Media Inc. (Robert Flanigan, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 49, 38.3 kW, ant. 275 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $200,000 cash at closing; $20,000 escrow.



RADIO



WVZA-FM/Herrin, WDDD-FM/Johnston City, WTAO-FM/Murphysboro, WFRX-AM & WQUL-FM/West Frankfort (Marion-Carbondale), Ill.

PRICE: $4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co (Russell Withers, Jr., president); owns 27 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)

FACILITIES: WVZA-FM: 92.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WDDD-FM: 107.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WTAO-FM: 105.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 308 ft.; WFRX-AM: 1300 kHz, 1 kW day/60 W night; WQUL-FM: 97.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 433 ft.

FORMAT: WVZA-FM: CHR; WDDD-FM: Country; WTAO-FM: Rock; WFRX-AM: Adlt Stndrd; WQUL-FM: Clsc Rock

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing with a 10% escrow deposit. Upon consummation of the deal, the buyer will enter into a LMA relative to WDDD-AM/Johnston City.

KNRJ-FM/Payson (Phoenix), Ariz.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Independence Media Holdings LLC (David Jacobs, president/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sierra H Broadcasting Inc. (Jayson Brentlinger, president)

FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 82 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.

FORMAT: Dance/CHR

KJDX-FM/Pollock Pines, Calif.

PRICE: $2.75 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio); owns 632 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sierra Broadcasting Corp (Rodney Chambers, president/GM)

FACILITIES: 93.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 574 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: The Exline Co.

COMMENT: Sierra Broadcasting Corporation's KJDX-FM/Pollock Pines, CA to Clear Channel's CC Licenses for $2.75 million, payable in cash at closing; $137,000 escrow deposit.

KFSE-FM(CP)/Kasilof, KWHQ-FM/Kenai, KSLD-AM, KSRM-AM & KKIS-FM/Soldotna, Alaska

PRICE: $2.2 million

TERMS: Cash, note & loan assumption

BUYER: Blayde Communications Inc (Cherie Curry, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: KSRM Inc (John Davis, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KFSE-FM: 106.9 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 203 ft.; KWHQ-FM: 100.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 190 ft.; KSLD-AM: 1140 kHz, 10 kW day/night; KSRM-AM: 920 kHz, 5 kW day/night; KKIS-FM: 96.5 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 259 ft.

FORMAT: KFSE-FM: Adult Hits; KWHQ-FM: Country; KSLD-AM: Clsc Rock; KSRM-AM: AC/Talk; KKIS-FM: Adult Hits

COMMENT: Payable with a $20,000 escrow deposit plus $420,000 promissory note, plus $300,000 seller carry-back note, plus $670,000 to payoff seller's loan to Wells Fargo bank, plus $36,000 to payoff loan to Landmark Lease Co., plus $9,000 to payoff loan to Ford Motor Credit, plus assumption of $197,000 seller's obligation under seller's note payable to Northern Radio, plus the balance, payable in cash at closing.



