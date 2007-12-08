TV



K09MO, K11NA, K13NT and K38GQ/Hatch, Utah

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Garfield County (Maloy Dodds, county commissioner)

SELLER: Hatch Town (Kevin Eldridge, mayor)

FACILITIES: K09MO: Ch. 9, 0.005 kW, ant. 463 ft.; K11NA: Ch. 11, 0.005 kW, ant. 463 ft.; K13NT: Ch. 13, 0.004 kW, ant. 463 ft.; K38GQ: Ch. 38, 0.35 kW

AFFILIATION: K09MO: ABC; K11NA: CBS; K13NT: NBC

K44FU/Long Valley Junction and K30CP/Orderville, Utah

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Western Kane Cty Special Service District No. 1 (Nyle Willis, treasurer)

SELLER: Orderville City (Brad Adare, mayor)

FACILITIES: K44FU: Ch. 44, 0.364 kW; K30CP: Ch. 30, 0.36 kW, ant. 1,016 ft.

AFFILIATION: K30CP: Fox

K02EN, K04EK, K05DU and K07OY/Orderville, Utah

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Western Kane Cty Special Service District No. 1 (Nyle Willis, treasurer)

SELLER: Long Valley TV (Nyle Willis, secretary/treasurer)

FACILITIES: K02EN: Ch. 2, 0.003 kW, ant. 299 ft.; K04EK: Ch. 4, 0.003 kW, ant. 279 ft.; K05DU: Ch. 5, 0.003 kW, ant. 295 ft.; K07OY: Ch. 7, 0.009 kW, ant. 315 ft.

AFFILIATION: K02EN: CBS; K04EK: ABC; K05DU: NBC; K07OY: PBS

K27ID, K29GJ and K33HX/Tropic, Utah

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Garfield County (Maloy Dodds, county commissioner)

SELLER: Tropic Town (Lowell Meachem, mayor)

FACILITIES: K27ID: Ch. 27, 0.60 kW; K29GJ: Ch. 29, 0.60 kW; K33HX: Ch. 33, 0.60 kW

AFFILIATION: K33HX: Ind.

RADIO



WNUE-FM/Titusville (Orlando), Fla.

PRICE: $24 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Entravision Communications Corp. (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); owns 47 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mega Communications Holdings (Adam Lindemann, member)

FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 476 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish AC

COMMENT: Entravision was to begin operating the station via an LMA from Dec. 1, 2007.

WAMD-AM/Aberdeen (Baltimore), Md.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger, III, CEO); owns 98 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners, LLC (Gary Lawrence, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 300 W day/500 W night

FORMAT: Oldies

WMEJ-FM/Proctorville (Huntington-Ashland), Ohio; WZWA-FM/Clarksburg (Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont), W. Va.

PRICE: $900,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, CEO); owns 202 other stations, including WDKL-FM/Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont

SELLER: Maranatha Broadcasting (W.Va.) (Paul Warren, president)

FACILITIES: WMEJ: 91.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WZWA: 90.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 597 ft.

FORMAT: WMEJ: Easy/Chrst; WZWA: Religion

BROKER: John Pierce and Co.

COMMENT: Payable as $450,000 cash at closing, including a $45,000 escrow deposit, plus $450,000 promissory note

KOPT-AM/Eugene (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $475,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Oregon Public Broadcasting (Steve Bass, president/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Churchill Communications (Suzanne Arlie, president)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

WTLO-AM/Somerset, Ky.

PRICE: $300,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Key Broadcasting (Terry Forcht, owner); owns 17 other stations, none in this market.

SELLER: Cumberland Communications (Harris Rakestraw, president)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Nostalgia

BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing, with a $30,000 deposit; an LMA started Dec. 1, 2007

WUSP-FM/Nekoosa (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.

PRICE: $270,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president/GM); owns six other stations

SELLER: Todd Robinson

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing, with a $15,000 escrow deposit

