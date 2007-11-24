Deals
TV
KECY-TV/El Centro& KDFX-CA/Indio, CALIF.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: News-Press & Gazette Co. (David Bradley,president)
SELLER: Pacific Media Corp. (James Everett, vicepresident)
FACILITIES: KECY-TV: Ch. 9, 316 kW, ant. 1,588 ft.; KDFX-CA: Ch. 33, 9.6 kW, ant. 586 ft.
AFFILIATION: KECY-TV: F&M; KDFX-CA: Fox
COMMENT: $2 million, payable in cash at closing.
K19DH/Indio, calif.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: SMG Media Group (John Salov, president)
SELLER: Desert SpringsInc. (Fred Donaldson,president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 9.93 kW, ant. 557 ft.
BROKER: Burt Sherwood of The LPTVStore.com LLC
COMMENT: $350K, payable in cash at closing; $17,500 escrow deposit.
K56IQ/Park City, Utah
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Craig and Marilyn Caples, William Mitchell (Craig Caples, partner)
SELLER: 9th Island Broadcasting Inc. (Rubin Rodriguez, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 0.710 kW
AFFILIATION: DRK
K15FJ/Lakeport, Calif.
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Jesus Christ Fellowship (Jeff Daly, president)
SELLER: Lake County Television Club (Mark Reisbeck, vice president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 0.931 kW
AFFILIATION: UNI
COMMENT: $2,500 deposit,plus $22,500 cash atclosing.
VSW-LP/Winslow, Ariz.
PRICE: $11,500
BUYER: Tom Werner
SELLER: Longfoot Communications Corp. (Arthur Lyons, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1 kW, ant. 323 ft.
COMMENT: $5,000 deposit, plus the balance at closing.
Radio
KWOR-AM & KKLX-FM/Worland, Wyo.
PRICE: $750,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Legend Communications LLC (Lawrence Patrick, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KWOR Inc. (Bill Harrington, president)
FACILITIES: KWOR-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KKLX-FM: 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 381 ft.
FORMAT: KWOR-AM: Old/Tlk/Spt; KKLX-FM: Hot AC
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: $750,000, payable in cash at closing; $37,500 escrow deposit.
NEW-FM(CP)/Wailea-Makena, Hawaii
PRICE: $600,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Hochman Hawaii Publishing Inc. (George Hochman, president/treasurer); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: JER Licenses LLC (Jon Robinson, member)
FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 678 ft.
FORMAT: CP—NOA
COMMENT: $600,000 in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.
WFXO-FM/Iuka, Miss.
PRICE: $365,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Kudzu Communications (Joan Peters, president/director); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Billy R. McLain (Bill McLain, owner/GM)
FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 443 ft.
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: $18,250 deposit plus $346,750 cash at closing.
WBVA-AM/Bayside and WVAB-AM/Virginia Beach (Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News), Va.
PRICE: $345,000
TERMS: Bankruptcy court sale
BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Ronald W. Cowan (R. Clinton Stackhouse Jr., bankruptcy trustee)
FACILITIES: WBVA-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WVAB-AM: 1550 kHz, 5 kW day/9 W night
FORMAT: WBVA-AM: Talk/Sprts; WVAB-AM: Gospel
BROKER: Ray Rosenblum
COMMENT: Birach Broadcasting Corp. won the bankruptcy auction for WBVA-AM/Bayside and WVAB-AM/Virginia Beach, Va., with a bid of $345,000 cash.
WZZB-AM/Seymour, Ind.
PRICE: $300,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Blair and Kelly Trask (Blair Trask, member); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Cumulus Media Partners LLC (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW day/74 W night
FORMAT: Soft Hits
KGLN-AM/Glenwood Springs (Aspen), Colo.
PRICE: $250,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: MBC Grand Broadcasting (David Hinson, president); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Colorado West Broadcasting (Gabe Chenoweth, president)
FACILITIES: 980 kHz, 1 kW day/225 W night
FORMAT: News
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.