TV



KECY-TV/El Centro& KDFX-CA/Indio, CALIF.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: News-Press & Gazette Co. (David Bradley,president)

SELLER: Pacific Media Corp. (James Everett, vicepresident)

FACILITIES: KECY-TV: Ch. 9, 316 kW, ant. 1,588 ft.; KDFX-CA: Ch. 33, 9.6 kW, ant. 586 ft.

AFFILIATION: KECY-TV: F&M; KDFX-CA: Fox

COMMENT: $2 million, payable in cash at closing.

K19DH/Indio, calif.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: SMG Media Group (John Salov, president)

SELLER: Desert SpringsInc. (Fred Donaldson,president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 9.93 kW, ant. 557 ft.

BROKER: Burt Sherwood of The LPTVStore.com LLC

COMMENT: $350K, payable in cash at closing; $17,500 escrow deposit.

K56IQ/Park City, Utah

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Craig and Marilyn Caples, William Mitchell (Craig Caples, partner)

SELLER: 9th Island Broadcasting Inc. (Rubin Rodriguez, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 56, 0.710 kW

AFFILIATION: DRK

K15FJ/Lakeport, Calif.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Jesus Christ Fellowship (Jeff Daly, president)

SELLER: Lake County Television Club (Mark Reisbeck, vice president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 0.931 kW

AFFILIATION: UNI

COMMENT: $2,500 deposit,plus $22,500 cash atclosing.

VSW-LP/Winslow, Ariz.

PRICE: $11,500

BUYER: Tom Werner

SELLER: Longfoot Communications Corp. (Arthur Lyons, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1 kW, ant. 323 ft.

COMMENT: $5,000 deposit, plus the balance at closing.

Radio



KWOR-AM & KKLX-FM/Worland, Wyo.

PRICE: $750,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Legend Communications LLC (Lawrence Patrick, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KWOR Inc. (Bill Harrington, president)

FACILITIES: KWOR-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KKLX-FM: 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 381 ft.

FORMAT: KWOR-AM: Old/Tlk/Spt; KKLX-FM: Hot AC

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: $750,000, payable in cash at closing; $37,500 escrow deposit.

NEW-FM(CP)/Wailea-Makena, Hawaii

PRICE: $600,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Hochman Hawaii Publishing Inc. (George Hochman, president/treasurer); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: JER Licenses LLC (Jon Robinson, member)

FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 678 ft.

FORMAT: CP—NOA

COMMENT: $600,000 in cash at closing; $50K escrow deposit.

WFXO-FM/Iuka, Miss.

PRICE: $365,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Kudzu Communications (Joan Peters, president/director); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Billy R. McLain (Bill McLain, owner/GM)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 443 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: $18,250 deposit plus $346,750 cash at closing.

WBVA-AM/Bayside and WVAB-AM/Virginia Beach (Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News), Va.

PRICE: $345,000

TERMS: Bankruptcy court sale

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Ronald W. Cowan (R. Clinton Stackhouse Jr., bankruptcy trustee)

FACILITIES: WBVA-AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WVAB-AM: 1550 kHz, 5 kW day/9 W night

FORMAT: WBVA-AM: Talk/Sprts; WVAB-AM: Gospel

BROKER: Ray Rosenblum

COMMENT: Birach Broadcasting Corp. won the bankruptcy auction for WBVA-AM/Bayside and WVAB-AM/Virginia Beach, Va., with a bid of $345,000 cash.

WZZB-AM/Seymour, Ind.

PRICE: $300,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Blair and Kelly Trask (Blair Trask, member); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Cumulus Media Partners LLC (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW day/74 W night

FORMAT: Soft Hits

KGLN-AM/Glenwood Springs (Aspen), Colo.

PRICE: $250,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: MBC Grand Broadcasting (David Hinson, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Colorado West Broadcasting (Gabe Chenoweth, president)

FACILITIES: 980 kHz, 1 kW day/225 W night

FORMAT: News

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425