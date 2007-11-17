TV



WBTV TV/Charlotte, N.C.; WCSC TV/Charleston, S.C.; WWBT TV/Richmond, Va.

PRICE: $583 million

BUYER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

SELLER: Lincoln Financial Media (Terry Stone, president)

FACILITIES: WBTV: Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1,775 ft.; WCSC: Ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 1,955 ft.; WWBT: Ch. 12, 316 kW, ant. 791 ft.

AFFILIATION: WBTV: CBS; WCSC: CBS; WWBT: NBC

COMMENT: Price includes consideration for Lincoln's sports syndication business.

Radio



WBT-AM & WLNK-FM/Charlotte (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.; WBT-FM/Chester (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), S.C.

PRICE: $100 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Greater Media (Peter Smyth, president/CEO); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Lincoln Financial Media (Don Benson, president, radio division)

FACILITIES: WBT-AM: 1110 kHz, 50 kW day/night; WLNK-FM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,693 ft.; WBT-FM: 99.3 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 598 ft.

FORMAT: WBT-AM: News/Talk; WLNK-FM: Talk/AC; WBT-FM: News/Talk

WECK-AM/Cheektowaga (Buffalo-Niagara Falls), N.Y.

PRICE: $1.3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Culver Communications (Richard Greene, president); owns one other station, WLVL-AM/Buffalo-Niagara Falls

SELLER: Regent Communications (William Stakelin, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1kw day/night

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media Services,and John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.

WTMM-AM/Rensselaer (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.

PRICE: $850,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Capital Broadcasting (N.Y.), Paul Vandenburgh, president; owns no other stations

SELLER: Regent Communications (William Stakelin, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1300 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: Talk

COMMENT: $850,000 payable in cash at closing, with a $45,000 escrow deposit. An LMA began Nov. 1.

WLTQ-AM/Charleston, S.C.

PRICE: $608,230

TERMS: Asset sale for note

BUYER: Indigo Radio (Mark Jorgenson, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Clear Channel (John Hogan, CEO/radio)

FACILITIES: 730 kHz, 1 kW day/83 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

COMMENT: $608,230 promissory note.

KAYH-FM/Fayetteville, Ark.

PRICE: $450,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Bott Radio Network (Richard Bott Sr., owner); owns 31 other stations, including KOFC-AM/Fayetteville

SELLER: William and Martha Disney (Bryan Disney, owner)

FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 630 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Media Services Group

COMMENT: $450,000, payable in cash at closing.

KOFC-AM/Fayetteville, Ark.

PRICE: $450,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Bott Radio Network (Richard Bott Sr., owner); owns 31 other stations, including KAYH-FM/Fayetteville

SELLER: William and Martha Disney (Bryan Disney, owner)

FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 920 W day/45 W night

FORMAT: Talk/Gospel

BROKER: Media Services Group

COMMENT: $150,000 payable in cash at closing, plus $300,000 promissory note.

WHOW-AM & WHOW-FM/Clinton, Ill.

PRICE: $400,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Kaskaskia Broadcasting (Randal Miller, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: WHOW Radio(William Brady, manager/member)

FACILITIES: WHOW-AM: 1520 kHz, 5 kW; WHOW-FM: 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 308 ft.

FORMAT: WHOW-AM: News/Talk; WHOW-FM: Sports

COMMENT: $300,000 cash at closing, including a $10,000 deposit, plus $100,000 promissory note.

KLSN-FM/Hudson (Lufkin-Nacogdoches), Texas

PRICE: $400,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: The Turning Leaf (Vance Barbee, managing member); owns no otherstations

SELLER: Estate of Harold J. Haley (Peggy Sue Marsh, administrator)

FACILITIES: 96.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 696 ft.

FORMAT: Country/News

COMMENT: $25,000 escrow deposit, plus $25,000 cash at closing, plus $50,000 cash 90 days after closing, plus $300,000 promissory note.

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425