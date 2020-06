TV



W68DY/Hattiesburg, Miss.

PRICE: $9,000

BUYER: Anderson, Sylvester (Sylvester Anderson, owner)

SELLER: Snyder, Vernon G. (Vernon Snyder III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 68, 2 kW

RADIO



WTPS-AM/Coral Gables (Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood), Fla.

PRICE: $12.25 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger, III, CEO); owns 97 other stations, including WKAT-AM/Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood

SELLER: Radio One Inc. (Alfred Liggins, president/CEO/COO)

FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 50 kW day/10 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Mark W. Jorgenson of Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage

COMMENT: Salem began operating the station on 10/18/07 via an LMA.

WIOU-AM & WZWZ-FM/Kokomo and WBAT-AM, WMRI-AM & WXXC-FM/Marion (Muncie-Marion) and WMYK-FM/Peru and WCJC-FM/VanBuren (Muncie-Marion), Ind.

PRICE: $11.1 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce Danziger, president/CEO); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president)

FACILITIES: WIOU-AM: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WZWZ-FM: 92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 325 ft.; WBAT-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WMRI-AM: 860 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; WXXC-FM: 106.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.; WMYK-FM: 98.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WCJC-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WIOU-AM: Tlk/Nws/Spt; WZWZ-FM: AC; WBAT-AM: Oldies; WMRI-AM: Nostalgia; WXXC-FM: Lite AC; WMYK-FM: Clsc Rock; WCJC-FM: Country

BROKER: Dick Blackburn of Blackburn & Company, Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. $500K escrow deposit. Purchase price includes consideration for non-competition and non-solicitation agreements.

WDZ-AM, WSOY-AM, WSOY-FM & WDZQ-FM/Decatur and WCZQ-FM/Monticello (Champaign), Ill.

PRICE: $4.4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Joyner Radio Inc. (Thomas Joyner, president/secretary); owns no other stations

SELLER: Archway Broadcasting Group LLC (Kathy Stinehour, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WDZ-AM: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W night; WSOY-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WSOY-FM: 102.9 MHz, 54 kW, ant. 443 ft.; WDZQ-FM: 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WCZQ-FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 292 ft.

FORMAT: WDZ-AM: Urban; WSOY-AM: Nws/Tlk/Spt; WSOY-FM: Adult Hits; WDZQ-FM: Country; WCZQ-FM: HpHop/R&BOd

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co. and Media Venture Partners

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. $440K escrow deposit.

KKSP-FM/Bryant, KHTE-FM/England and KOLL-FM/Lonoke (Little Rock), Ark.

PRICE: $4 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Crain Media Group LLC (Larry Crain, Sr., member); owns seven other stations, including KCNY-FM/Little Rock

SELLER: Archway Broadcasting Group LLC (Kathy Stinehour, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KKSP-FM: 93.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 699 ft.; KHTE-FM: 96.5 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 495 ft.; KOLL-FM: 106.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: KKSP-FM: ChrsContemp; KHTE-FM: Urban/HpHop; KOLL-FM: Oldies

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

KNEN-FM/Norfolk, KTCH-AM & KCTY-FM/Wayne, Neb.

PRICE: $3 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Red Beacon Communications LLC (Michael Flood, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: NRG Media LLC (Mary Quass, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KNEN-FM: 94.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 539 ft.; KTCH-AM: 1590 kHz, 3 kW day/47 W night; KCTY-FM: 104.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 302 ft.

FORMAT: AC; Country; Oldies

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing. $150K escrow deposit. An LMA is set to start on 11/01/2007.

WNEZ-AM/Manchester and WLAT-AM/New Britain (Hartford-New Britain-Middletown), Conn.

PRICE: $2.65 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Gois Broadcasting LLC (Antonio Gois, manager/member); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Freedom Communications of Connecticut Inc. (Larry Patrick, receiver)

FACILITIES: WNEZ-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day/night; WLAT-AM: 910 kHz, 5 kW day/night

FORMAT: WNEZ-AM: Span/News; WLAT-AM: Tropical

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425