TV



KBAK-TV, KBFK-CA/Bakersfield, Calif.

PRICE: $55 million

BUYER: Fisher Communications Inc (Coleen Brown pres./CEO)

SELLER: Westwind Communications (Wayne Lansche, president)

FACILITIES: KBAK-TV: Ch. 29, 1,700.0 kW, ant. 3,734 ft.: KBFK-CA: Ch. 58, 23.80 kW

AFFILIATION: KBAK-TV: CBS; KBFK-CA: FOX

WYLE-TV/Florence, Ala.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Lockwood Broadcasting (James Lockwood, Jr, CEO)

SELLER: ETC Communications (Karen Snead, Exec VP/CFO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 26, 550.0 kW, ant. 755 ft.

AFFILIATION: IND

BROKER: Media Services Group

COMMENT: ETC Communications Inc's WYLE to Lockwood Broadcasting's WYLE TV LLC for $1.2M, including a deposit of $100K, $330,500 in cash at closing, $69,576 to Irwin, Campbell & Tannenwald PC and a promissory note in the aggregate amount of $700K.

AMS



WCAP-AM/Lowell (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $2.66 million

TERMS: Asset sale

BUYER: Merrimack Valley Radio LLC (Clark Smidt, managing member); owns no other stations.

SELLER: Northeast Radio Inc, (Maurice Cohen, president)

FACILITIES: 980 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Nws/Tlk/Spt

COMMENT: Consisting of an escrow deposit of $100K, $2,028,000 cash at closing and a promissory note in the amount of $532K.

FMS



KXTY-FM/Morro Bay (San Luis Obispo), Calif.

PRICE: $1.2 million

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corporation (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 17 other stations, including KLMM-FM & KLUN-FM/San Luis Obispo.

SELLER: Salisbury Broadcasting Corporation (Charles Salisbury, president)

FACILITIES: 99.7 MHz, 285 Watts, ant. 1,490 ft.

FORMAT: Nws/Tlk/Spt

COMMENT: Lazer Broadcasting Corporation's Lazer Licenses is assuming Mapleton Communications' rights to purchase Salisbury Broadcasting Corporation's KXTY-FM/Morro Bay, CA for the following consideration: $50K plus the amount of interest accrued on the $225K deposited with escrow agent plus assumption of all obligations and liabilities under the purchase agreement, including the $1 million purchase price, plus $150K.

WLRT-AM/Hampton (Norfolk rginia Beach-Newport News), Va.

PRICE: $950,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Red Zebra Broadcasting (Bruce Gilbert, president/CEO); owns five other stations, including WXTG-FM/Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News.

SELLER: Hampton Radio II Inc (Cristoforo Russo, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day/night

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Hampton Radio II Inc's WLRT-AM/Hampton, VA to Red Zebra Broadcasting for $950K, payable in cash at closing. $95K escrow deposit. The parties enter into a LMA to begin simulcasting WXTG's Sports format on August 1, 2007.

KVLL-FM/Wells (Lufkin-Nacogdoches), Tex.

PRICE: $750,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Gap Broadcasting LLC (George Laughlin, president); owns 53 other stations, including KSFA-AM, KAFX-FM, KTBQ-FM & KYKS-FM/Lufkin-Nacogdoches.

SELLER: Seeger, Guest &Fort (Edward Seeger, president)

FACILITIES: 94.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 384 ft.

FORMAT: Hip Hop

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com 703-818-2425