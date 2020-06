TVs

WJJA(TV) Racine, Wis.

PRICE: $7 million

BUYER: Weigel Broadcasting Co. (Howard Shapiro, chairman)

SELLER: TV-49 Inc. (Joel Kinlow Sr., chairman/president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 49, 2,690 kW, ant. 469 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Kepper, Tupper and Co. and Kalil and Co. Inc.

COMMENT: Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s Channel 49 LLC is purchasing all the stock in TV 49 Inc. The purchase price may be increased for early closing or by entering into a Time Brokerage Agreement.

KHON(TV) Honolulu; KSNT(TV) Topeka and KSNW(TV) Wichita, Kan.; KOIN(TV) Portland, Ore.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Montecito Broadcast Group LLC (Sandra Benton, president/COO)

FACILITIES: KHON(TV): Ch. 2, 50 kW, ant. 59 ft.; KSNT(TV): Ch. 27, 1,100 kW, ant. 1,050 ft.; KSNW(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 996 ft.; KOIN(TV): Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,609 ft.

AFFILIATION: KHON(TV): Fox; KSNT(TV): NBC; KSNW(TV): NBC; KOIN(TV): CBS

COMMENT: New Vision is acquiring all the assets and stock from Montecito, including satellites, LPTV and translators.

NEW(TV) Gainesville, Fla.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Gainesville Ch 61 Associates LLC (Harvey Budd, president, Budd Broadcasting)

SELLER: Gainesville Ch 61 Associates LLC (Elvin Feltner, president, Television Capital Corp.)

FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 3,600 kW, ant. 912 ft.

BROKER: Fox Media

COMMENT: Transfer of 50% of Gainesville Ch 61 to Budd Broadcasting; the other 50% transferred by KB Prime Media LLC to Pegasus Satellite Communications in January

K05HE Glenwood Springs, K13QZ/Grand Valley, K05GY New Castle, K26FK/Rulison, and K47AC/Silt, Colo.

PRICE: $650

BUYER: Alan B. Greager

SELLER: Gannett Co. Inc. (Dave Lougee, president/CEO, Broadcasting)

FACILITIES: K05HE: Ch. 5, 0.019 kW, ant. 112 ft.; K13QZ: Ch. 13, 0.072 kW, ant. 778 ft.; K05GY: Ch. 5, 0.011 kW, ant. -292 ft.; K26FK: Ch. 26, 1.69 kW; K47AC: Ch. 47, 0.869 kW, ant. 2,700 ft.

AFFILIATION: K05HE: MyNetworkTV; K13QZ: PBS; K05GY: MyNetworkTV; K26FK: PBS; K47AC: MyNetworkTV

Combos

WPUT(AM) Brewster, WFAS(FM) Bronxville, WFAF(FM) Mount Kisco and WFAS(AM) White Plains (New York), N.Y.; WNFN(FM) Belle Meade, WRQQ(FM) Goodlettsville, WQQK(FM) Hendersonville, WWTN(FM) Manchester and WSM(FM) Nashville, Tenn.; KSTB(FM) Crystal Beach (Houston-Galveston), Texas

Note: The list covers only the top three markets where Cumulus owns stations.

PRICE: $1.3 billion

BUYER: Cumulus (Lewis Dickey, president/CEO/chairman); owns no other stations

SELLER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis Dickey, president)

FACILITIES: WPUT(AM): 1510 kHz, 1 kW; WFAS(FM): 103.9 MHz, 600 W, ant. 667 ft.; WFAF(FM): 106.3 MHz, 980 W, ant. 443 ft.; WFAS(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WNFN(FM): 106.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 774 ft.; WRQQ(FM): 97.1 MHz, 45 kW, ant. 518 ft.; WQQK(FM): 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.; WWTN(FM): 99.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,296 ft.; WSM(FM): 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,280 ft.; KSTB(FM): 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 184 ft.

FORMAT: WPUT(AM): Sports; WFAS(FM): AC; WFAF(FM): Classic Rock; WFAS(AM): Adult Standard; WNFN(FM): Sports; WRQQ(FM): Oldies; WQQK(FM): Urban AC/R&B; WWTN(FM): Talk; WSM(FM): Country; KSTB(FM): Country

COMMENT: Merger/privatization of Cumulus Media to investor group led by Lew Dickey and an affiliate of Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity

KIPA(AM) Hilo, KBGX(FM) Keaau and KKOA(FM) Volcano, Hawaii

PRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: Mahalo Broadcasting LLC (George Kimble, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Thomas Troland

FACILITIES: KIPA(AM): 620 kHz, 5 kW; KBGX(FM): 105.3 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 92 ft.; KKOA(FM): 107.7 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 92 ft.

FORMAT: KIPA(AM): Lite AC; KBGX(FM): Oldies; KKOA(FM): Country

BROKER: Kozacko Media Services and Jim Hoffman of Explorer Communications

KGND(AM) and KITO(FM) Vinita, Okla.

PRICE: $1.8 million

BUYER: Stephens Family LP (Michael Stephens, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mid America Ag Network Inc. (Larry Steckline, president)

FACILITIES: KGND(AM): 1470 kHz, 500 W day/88 W night; KITO(FM): 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: KGND(AM): Country; KITO(FM): Country

WTSA(AM) and WTSA(FM) Brattleboro, Vt.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Four Seasons Media Inc. (William Corbeil, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Tri-State Broadcasters Inc. (John Kilduff, GM)

FACILITIES: WTSA(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WTSA(FM): 96.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 135 ft.

FORMAT: WTSA(AM): Sports/Talk; WTSA(FM): Hot AC

