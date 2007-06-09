TVs



K16GG and K32GT Logan, KPNZ(TV) Ogden, Utah

PRICE: $10 million

BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (Lenard Liberman, executive VP)

SELLER: Utah Communications LLC (Lawrence Rogow, managing partner)

FACILITIES: K16GG: Ch. 16, 1 kW; K32GT: Ch. 32, 3 kW, ant. 1,819 ft.; KPNZ(TV): Ch. 24, 1,514 kW, ant. 4,032 ft.

AFFILIATION: KPNZ(TV): Ind.

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

KHHB(LP) Hilo, Hawaii

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Hilo LP TV LLC (Michael Ferguson, president)

SELLER: Hilo Hawaii Broadcasting Ltd (Kevin Culbertson, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 5, 3 kW, ant. 66 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Hilo Hawaii Broadcasting is transferring the assets of KHHB(LP) to Hilo LP in return for an interest in that company. For the purpose of establishing seller’s initial capital account, aggregate value of station assets is agreed to be $242,000.

Combos



WCMP(AM) and WCMP(FM) Pine City, Minn.

PRICE: $1.6 million

BUYER: Red Rock Radio Corp. (Ro Grignon, president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Alan Quarnstrom

FACILITIES: WCMP(AM): 1350 kHz, 1 kW day/52 W night; WCMP(FM): 100.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 276 ft.

FORMAT: WCMP(AM): Easy; WCMP(FM): Country

BROKER: Michael McHugh and Patrick Nugent of Broadcast Media Partners

KBIM(AM) and KBIM(FM) Roswell, N.M.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William Nolan Jr., president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: King Broadcasting Co. Inc. (John King, president)

FACILITIES: KBIM(AM): 910 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KBIM(FM): 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.

FORMAT: KBIM(AM): News/Talk; KBIM(FM): Lite AC

BROKER: Jim Hoffman of Explorer Communications

FMs



KLBA(FM) Albia, Iowa

PRICE: $160,000

BUYER: Waveguide Communications Inc. (Joe Milledge, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: H&H Broadcasting Corp. (Harold Wick, president)

FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 509 ft.

FORMAT: Country/Oldies

NEW (FM)(CP) Wells, Nev.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Ruby Radio Corp. (Ken Sutherland, partner); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Airen Broadcasting Co. (Suzanne Rogers)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 105 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

(FM)(CP) Del Norte, Colo.

PRICE: $145,000

BUYER: San Luis Valley Broadcasting (Gerald Vigil, general manager); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: 96.5 MHz, 930 W, ant. 1,590 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

AMs



WWZN(AM) Boston; WSNR(AM) Jersey City (New York), N.J.

PRICE: $20.5 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 42 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Rose City Radio Corp. (Troy Scheer, VP)

FACILITIES: WWZN(AM): 1510 kHz, 50 kW; WSNR(AM): 620 kHz, 9 kW day/5 kW night

FORMAT: WWZN(AM): Sports/Talk; WSNR(AM): Ethnic

WPLK(AM) Palatka, Fla.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Florida Radio LLC (James Martin, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Wayne and Barbara Bullock

FACILITIES: 800 kHz, 1 kW day/334 W night

FORMAT: Oldies/Country

KICO(AM) Calexico, Calif.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Voice of International Christian Evangelism (Alberto Lozano, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Hanson Broadcasting Co. (Douglas Hanson, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Spanish/Talk/Sports

KOFE(AM) ST. MARIES, IDAHO

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Philip J. Plank; owns no other stations

SELLER: Campbell River Holding (Bobby Meadows, president)

FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Country

KZZN(AM) LITTLEFIELD, TEXAS

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Profit Programming of Northern Texas LLC (Monte Spearman, managing member); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Paul Beane

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country

WPRY(AM) Perry, Fla.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Perry’s Community Radio LC (Thomas Jackson, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: HF Broadcasting Perry (Ellen Williams, personal rep)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Classic Hits

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro

Chantilly, VA., www.bia.com, 703-818-2425