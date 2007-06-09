Deals
TVs
K16GG and K32GT Logan, KPNZ(TV) Ogden, Utah
PRICE: $10 million
BUYER: Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (Lenard Liberman, executive VP)
SELLER: Utah Communications LLC (Lawrence Rogow, managing partner)
FACILITIES: K16GG: Ch. 16, 1 kW; K32GT: Ch. 32, 3 kW, ant. 1,819 ft.; KPNZ(TV): Ch. 24, 1,514 kW, ant. 4,032 ft.
AFFILIATION: KPNZ(TV): Ind.
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
KHHB(LP) Hilo, Hawaii
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Hilo LP TV LLC (Michael Ferguson, president)
SELLER: Hilo Hawaii Broadcasting Ltd (Kevin Culbertson, managing member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 5, 3 kW, ant. 66 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: Hilo Hawaii Broadcasting is transferring the assets of KHHB(LP) to Hilo LP in return for an interest in that company. For the purpose of establishing seller’s initial capital account, aggregate value of station assets is agreed to be $242,000.
Combos
WCMP(AM) and WCMP(FM) Pine City, Minn.
PRICE: $1.6 million
BUYER: Red Rock Radio Corp. (Ro Grignon, president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Alan Quarnstrom
FACILITIES: WCMP(AM): 1350 kHz, 1 kW day/52 W night; WCMP(FM): 100.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 276 ft.
FORMAT: WCMP(AM): Easy; WCMP(FM): Country
BROKER: Michael McHugh and Patrick Nugent of Broadcast Media Partners
KBIM(AM) and KBIM(FM) Roswell, N.M.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William Nolan Jr., president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: King Broadcasting Co. Inc. (John King, president)
FACILITIES: KBIM(AM): 910 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KBIM(FM): 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,880 ft.
FORMAT: KBIM(AM): News/Talk; KBIM(FM): Lite AC
BROKER: Jim Hoffman of Explorer Communications
FMs
KLBA(FM) Albia, Iowa
PRICE: $160,000
BUYER: Waveguide Communications Inc. (Joe Milledge, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: H&H Broadcasting Corp. (Harold Wick, president)
FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 509 ft.
FORMAT: Country/Oldies
NEW (FM)(CP) Wells, Nev.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Ruby Radio Corp. (Ken Sutherland, partner); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Airen Broadcasting Co. (Suzanne Rogers)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 105 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
(FM)(CP) Del Norte, Colo.
PRICE: $145,000
BUYER: San Luis Valley Broadcasting (Gerald Vigil, general manager); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)
FACILITIES: 96.5 MHz, 930 W, ant. 1,590 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
AMs
WWZN(AM) Boston; WSNR(AM) Jersey City (New York), N.J.
PRICE: $20.5 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 42 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Rose City Radio Corp. (Troy Scheer, VP)
FACILITIES: WWZN(AM): 1510 kHz, 50 kW; WSNR(AM): 620 kHz, 9 kW day/5 kW night
FORMAT: WWZN(AM): Sports/Talk; WSNR(AM): Ethnic
WPLK(AM) Palatka, Fla.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Florida Radio LLC (James Martin, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Wayne and Barbara Bullock
FACILITIES: 800 kHz, 1 kW day/334 W night
FORMAT: Oldies/Country
KICO(AM) Calexico, Calif.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Voice of International Christian Evangelism (Alberto Lozano, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Hanson Broadcasting Co. (Douglas Hanson, president)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Spanish/Talk/Sports
KOFE(AM) ST. MARIES, IDAHO
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Philip J. Plank; owns no other stations
SELLER: Campbell River Holding (Bobby Meadows, president)
FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Country
KZZN(AM) LITTLEFIELD, TEXAS
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Profit Programming of Northern Texas LLC (Monte Spearman, managing member); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Paul Beane
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country
WPRY(AM) Perry, Fla.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Perry’s Community Radio LC (Thomas Jackson, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: HF Broadcasting Perry (Ellen Williams, personal rep)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Classic Hits
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro
Chantilly, VA., www.bia.com, 703-818-2425
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.