TVs



WTGS(TV) Hardeeville, S.C.

PRICE: $17.5 million

BUYER: Parkin Broadcasting LLC (Todd Parkin, CEO)

SELLER: Bluenose Television Holdings LLC (Steve Brissette, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 28, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,485 ft.

AFFILIATION: Fox

WJCL(TV) Savannah, Ga.

PRICE: $17.5 million

BUYER: New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Piedmont Television (Paul Brissette, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 22, 3,800 kW, ant. 1,431 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

WLTZ(TV) Columbus, Ga.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Sagamore Hill Broadcasting (Louis Wall, president/CEO)

SELLER: Lewis Broadcasting (J.C. Lewis III, co-executor)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1,480 kW, ant. 1,309 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

K26FO DAGGETT, CALIF.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Obidia Porras

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 26, 1.07 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

Combos



WGHN(AM) and WGHN(FM) Grand Haven (Grand Rapids), Mich.

PRICE: $1.65 million

BUYER: WGHN Inc. (Will Tieman, owner/president); owns no other stations

SELLER: WGHN Inc. (William Struyk, owner)

FACILITIES: WGHN(AM): 1370 kHz, 500 W; WGHN(FM): 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 246 ft.

FORMAT: WGHN(AM): AC; WGHN(FM): AC

BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Tieman is buying the stock of WGHN Inc, from Struyk and Ronald Mass.

WNIX(AM) and WBAQ(FM) Greenville and WIQQ(FM) Leland, Miss.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Debut Broadcasting Inc. (Robert Marquitz, chairman); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: River Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James Karr Jr., VP)

FACILITIES: WNIX(AM): 1330 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; WBAQ(FM): 97.9 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 495 ft.; WIQQ(FM): 102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 440 ft.

FORMAT: WNIX(AM): Oldies; WBAQ(FM): Easy; WIQQ(FM): Hot AC

WRGO(FM) Cedar Key and WYNY(AM) Cross City (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: WRGO Radio LLC (Richard Pope, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jablamo LLC (Amber Morrell, member)

FACILITIES: WRGO(FM): 102.7 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 459 ft.; WYNY(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WRGO(FM): Oldies; WYNY(AM): Country

FMs



KXTT(FM)(CP) Maricopa and KEAL(FM) Taft (Bakersfield), Calif.

PRICE: $3.85 million

BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corp. (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 15 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: College Creek Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager)

FACILITIES: KXTT(FM): 94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 37 ft.; KEAL(FM): 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 37 ft.

FORMAT: KXTT(FM): CP–NOA; KEAL(FM): CP–NOA

KNSG(FM) SPRINGFIELD (MANKATO-NEW ULM-ST. PETER), MINN.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Springfield Radio Inc. (Bruce Linder, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Linder Broadcasting Group (John Linder, president)

FACILITIES: 94.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 472 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

AMs



WTMY(AM) Sarasota (Sarasota-Bradenton) and WRXB(AM) St. Petersburg Beach (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater), Fla.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: Polnet Communications Ltd (Walter Kotaba, president/treasurer); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: WTMY(AM): 1280 kHz, 500 W day/340 W night; WRXB(AM): 1590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: WTMY(AM): Business News; WRXB(AM): Urban AC

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

KTXV(AM)(CP) Mabank (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador Bustos, president/CEO); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: JNE Investments Inc. (Jeffrey Eustis, president)

FACILITIES: 890 kHz, 20 kW day/250 W night

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WHGM(AM) Savannah, Ga.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: MarMac Communications (Gary Marmitt, managing member); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Gilliam Communications Inc. (H.A. Gilliam Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 650 W

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Gordon Rice Associates