TVs



KSCW Wichita, Kan.

PRICE: $6.8 million

BUYER: Schurz Communications Inc. (Franklin Schurz Jr., chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Banks Broadcasting Inc. (Lyle Banks, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 33, 2300 kW, ant. 1,076 ft.

AFFILIATION: The CW

BROKER: Kalil and Co.

WFXI Morehead City, WYDO Greenville, N.C.

PRICE: $5.885 million

BUYER: Esteem Broadcasting (David Bailey, president)

SELLER: Piedmont TV LLC (Paul Brissette, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WFXI: Ch. 8, 316 kW, ant. 817 ft.; WYDO: Ch. 14, 1100 kW, ant. 686 ft.

AFFILIATION: WFXI: Fox; WYDO: Fox

KNLJ Jefferson City, K40JW Macon, Mo.

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: Christian TV Network (Robert D’Andrea, president)

SELLER: New Life Evangelistic Center (Larry Rice, president)

FACILITIES: KNLJ: Ch. 25, 2040 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.; K40JW: Ch. 40, 17 kW

AFFILIATION: KNLJ: Religion; K40JW: Religion

KIDQ(LP) Lewiston, Idaho

PRICE: $5,000

BUYER: JPI Worldwide Inc. (Jarel Pittman, president)

SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William Brady, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 2.8 kW

COMMENT: Buyer agrees to forgive seller’s promissory notes in the amount of $6,250 and $45,000 and to pay the sum of $5,000 in cash.

WBXN(CA) New Orleans

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Belo Corp. (Dunia Shive, president/COO)

SELLER: CBS TV Stations (Tom Kane, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 5.0 kW, ant.1,000 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: $100,000 of price paid for WUPL Slidell, La., will be allocated to purchase WBXN(CA); there will be no additional consideration.

K13FF, K11FP, K09FM Manti, Utah

PRICE: $0

BUYER: Sanpete County (Mark Anderson, county commissioner)

SELLER: Manti City Corp. (William Michelson, city recorder)

FACILITIES: K13FF: Ch. 13, 0.025 kW, ant. -899 ft.; K11FP: Ch. 11, 0.025 kW, ant. -899 ft.; K09FM: Ch. 9, 0.001 kW, ant. -1398 ft.

AFFILIATION: K13FF: NBC; K11FP: ABC; K09FM: CBS

COMMENT: Manti City Corp. is donating the licenses of the three stations and their associated digital-channel construction permits to Sanpete County.

Combos



WMCD(FM) Claxton, WDXQ(AM) and WDXQ(FM) Cochran, WPTB(AM) and WWNS(AM) Statesboro, WSYL(AM) and WZBX(FM) Sylvania, Ga.

PRICE: $2.3 million

BUYER: Georgia Eagle Broadcasting Inc. (Cecil Staton, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Woodward Stover, manager/CEO)

FACILITIES: WMCD(FM): 107.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WDXQ(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day/90 W night; WDXQ(FM): 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.; WPTB(AM): 850 kHz, 1 kW; WWNS(AM): 1240 kHz, 710 W; WSYL(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WZBX(FM): 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WMCD(FM): Oldies; WDXQ(AM): Classic Hits; WDXQ(FM): Country; WPTB(AM): Sports; WWNS(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WSYL(AM): Country; WZBX(FM): Country

WLCK(AM) and WVLE(FM) Scottsville (Bowling Green), Ky.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Skytower Communications Inc. (Billy Evans, president); owns three other stations, including WGGC(FM) Bowling Green

SELLER: Sherandan Broadcasting Co. (Danny Tabar, owner)

FACILITIES: WLCK(AM): 1250 kHz, 869 W day/76 W night; WVLE(FM): 99.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WLCK(AM): Gospel; WVLE(FM): Country

WULA(AM) and WRVX(FM) Eufaula, Ala.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Big Fish Broadcasting LLC (Jeffrey Roper, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Renegade Broadcasting (Clyde Earnest, president)

FACILITIES: WULA(AM): 1240 kHz, 600 W; WRVX(FM): 97.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WULA(AM): Sports/Talk; WRVX(FM): Variety

COMMENT: At closing, purchase price less $10,000 earnest money will be paid in full, or buyer may assume one or more of the outstanding notes due from seller. Any such assumption reduces the purchase price by an equal amount.

FMs



KECH(FM), KSKI(FM) and KYZK(FM) Sun Valley, Idaho; KWYS(AM) West Yellowstone, Mont.; KSGT(AM), KJAX(FM), KMTN(FM) and KZJH(FM) Jackson, Wyo.

PRICE: $16.5 million

BUYER: Blue Point Media LLC (Christopher Devine, sole member); owns 46 other stations, none in this market.

SELLER: Chaparral Communications (Jerrold Lundquist, president)

FACILITIES: KECH(FM): 95.3 MHz, 100 W, ant. 2,169 ft.; KSKI(FM): 103.7 MHz, 53 kW, ant. 1,910 ft; KYZK(FM): 107.5 MHz, 100 W, ant. 2,169 ft.; KWYS(AM): 920 kHz, 1 kW day/38 W night; KSGT(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW day/night; KJAX(FM): 93.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.; KMTN(FM): 96.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant.1060 ft; KZJH(FM): 95.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,056 ft.

FORMAT: KFCH(FM): Classic Rock; KSKI(FM): Alternative; KYZK(FM): Big Band/Smooth Jazz; KWYS(AM): Classic Rock; KSGT(FM): Country/News; KJAX(FM): Country; KMTN(FM): AAA/Classic Rock; KZJH(FM): AC/ Classic Rock

WEKS(FM) Zebulon, Ga.

PRICE: $3.4 million

BUYER: Legacy Media Holdings LLC (Michael Easterly, CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Spalding Broadcasting Co. (Stephen Tarkenton, president)

FACILITIES: 92.5 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 476 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WAKX(FM) Narragansett Pier (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: $2.56 million

BUYER: Rhode Island Public Radio (Eugene Mihaly); owns no other stations

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: 102.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 226 ft.

FORMAT: Jazz

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of John Pierce and Co. LLC

WKGA(FM) Dadeville, Ala.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Auburn Network Inc. (Michael G. Hubbard, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Great South Wireless LLC (Joan Reynolds, member)

FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 558 ft.

FORMAT: Country

WPLI(FM) Levittown, P.R.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Aureo Matos Barreto; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Newlife Broadcasting Inc. (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 100 W, ant. 69 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian Contemporary

WRKP(FM) Moundsville (Wheeling), W,Va.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 190 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: RKP International (Ron King, president)

FACILITIES: 96.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 594 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

WVRY(FM) WAVERLY (NASHVILLE), TENN.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services Inc. (Lacy Ennis, president/CEO); owns eight other stations, including WQSE(AM) Nashville

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 105.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT:Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media

AMs



KTRO(AM) Vancouver (Portland), Wash.

PRICE: $4.2 million

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 98 other stations, including KPDQ(AM)/(FM), KFIS(FM) and KTRO(FM) Portland

SELLER: Entercom (David Field, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 910 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Talk

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

WDRJ(AM) Inkster (Detroit), Mich.

PRICE: $3.8 million

BUYER: Communicom (Richard Kylberg Jr., president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WDJA(AM) Delray Beach (West Palm Beach-Boca Raton), Fla.

PRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: The Betty Ginsburg Revocable Trust (Betty Ginsburg, trustee); owns no other stations

SELLER: Vega Investment Group LLC (Richard Vega, manager, member)

FACILITIES: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Business News

BROKER: Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle & Co LLC and John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC

COMMENT: Stock purchase

WGSO(AM) New Orleans

PRICE: $1.01 million

BUYER: Northshore Radio LLC (Christopher Beary, manager/CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: MC Media LLC (William Metcalf, member)

FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 1 kW day/400 W night

FORMAT: Business News/Talk

BROKER: The Thorburn Co.

WINK(AM) Fort Myers (Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island), Fla.

PRICE: $975,000

BUYER: Meridian Broadcasting Inc. (Joe Schwartzel, president/GM); owns four other stations: WNOG(AM), WARO(FM), WTLT(FM) and WUSV(FM) Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island

SELLER: Ft. Myers Broadcasting Co. (Brian McBride, president)

FACILITIES: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: News/Talk

WNPL(AM)(CP) Golden Gate (Ft. Pierce-Stuart-Vero Beach), Fla.

PRICE: $975,000

BUYER: Ft. Myers Broadcasting Co. (Brian McBride, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Intermart Broadcasting (Patricia Dahlin, VP)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 7 kW day/2 kW night

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KXLQ(AM) Indianola (Des Moines), Iowa; WCXN(AM) Claremont, N.C.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president)

FACILITIES: KXLQ(AM): 1490 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night; WCXN(AM): 1170 kHz, 8 kW

FORMAT: KXLQ(AM): Dark; WCXN(AM): Mexican

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

