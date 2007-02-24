TVs



WTVX(TV) Fort Pierce, WWHB(CA) Stuart, WTCN(CA) Palm Beach, Fla.; WLWC(TV) New Bedford, Mass.; KEYE(TV) Austin, Texas; KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City, KUSG(TV) St. George, Utah

Price: $185 million

BUYER: Cerberus Capital Management LP (John Snow, chairman)

SELLER: CBS TV (Tom Kane, president/CEO, TV division)

FACILITIES: WTVX(TV): Ch. 34, 5000 kW, ant. 1490 ft.; WWHB(CA): Ch. 48, 60 kW, ant. 898 ft.; WTCN(CA): Ch. 43, 150 kW, ant. 917 ft.; WLWC(TV): Ch. 28, 5000 kW, ant. 722 ft.; KEYE(TV): Ch. 42, 5000 kW, ant. 1247 ft.; KUTV(TV): Ch. 2, 29.5 kW, ant. 4088 ft.; KUSG(TV): Ch. 12, 10 kW, ant. 141 ft.

AFFILIATION: WTVX(TV): CW; WWHB(CA): AZT; WTCN(CA): MNT; WLWC(TV): CW; KEYE(TV): CBS; KUTV(TV): CBS; KUSG(TV): CBS

WJMN(TV) Escanaba, Mich.; WFRV(TV) Green Bay, Wis.

Price: Undisclosed

BUYER: Liberty Media Corp. (Charles Tanabe, executive VP)

SELLER: CBS TV (Tom Kane, president/CEO, TV division)

FACILITIES: WJMN(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1191 ft.; WFRV(TV): Ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 1119 ft.

AFFILIATION: WJMN(TV): CBS; WFRV(TV): CBS

COMMENT: Liberty Media Corp. will trade its 7,591,249 shares of CBS Class B common stock for CBS TV Stations' WFRV(TV), its satellite station WJMN(TV) and approximately $170 million in cash.

WYTV(TV) and WYTV(DT) Youngstown, Ohio

Price: Undisclosed

BUYER: Parkin Broadcasting LLC ( Todd Parkin, CEO)

SELLER: Chelsey Broadcasting LLC (Paul Goodman, CEO)

FACILITIES: WYTV(TV): Ch. 33, 912 kW, ant. 581 ft.; WYTV-DT: Ch. 36, 50 kW, ant. 486 ft.

AFFILIATION: WYTV(TV): ABC; WYTV-DT: MNT

WGZT(LP) Key West, Fla.

Price: $320,000

BUYER: Global Broadcast Network Inc. (Kenta Rooks, president)

SELLER: Jeanette Towne-Nolte

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 10 kW

AFFILIATION: Dark

BROKER: David Wagenvoord

WGBI(LP) Farmington, Maine

Price: $15,000

BUYER: Global Broadcast Network Inc. (Kenta Rooks, president)

SELLER: Mark C. Nolte

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 15 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

BROKER: David Wagenvoord

Combos



KBUR(AM) and KGRS(FM) Burlington, KBKB(AM) and KBKB(FM) Fort Madison, Iowa; KLLP(FM) Chubbuck, KID(AM) and KID(FM) Idaho Falls, KWIK(AM) and KPKY(FM) Pocatello, KLIX(AM), KLIX(FM) and KEZJ(FM) Twin Falls, Idaho; WEBC(AM), KKCB(FM) and KLDJ(FM) Duluth and KBMX(FM) Proctor (Duluth -Superior), Minn.; KISN(FM) Belgrade, KBUL(AM), KBBB(FM), KCTR(FM) and KKBR(FM) Billings, KMMS(AM), KMMS(FM) and KZMY(FM) Bozeman, KLCY(AM) East Missoula, KLYQ(AM) and KBAZ(FM) Hamilton, KMHK(FM) Hardin (Billings), KPRK(AM) and KXLB(FM) Livingston, KGVO(AM) and KYSS(FM) Missoula, KSEN(AM) and KZIN(FM) Shelby, Mont.; KLTC(AM) Dickinson, N.D.

Price: $45.7 million

BUYER: Blue Point Media LLC (Christopher Devine, sole member); owns 11 other stations, none in these markets.

SELLER: Clear Channel, (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: KBUR(AM): 1490 kHz, 760 W; KGRS(FM): 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KBKB(AM): 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night; KBKB(FM): 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.; KLLP(FM) 98.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 988 ft.; KID(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KID(FM): 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1503 ft.; KWIK(AM): 1240 kHz, 960 W; KPKY(FM): 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1004 ft.; KLIX(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night; KLIX(FM): 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 131 ft.; KEZJ(FM); 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WEBC(AM): 560 kHz, 5 kW; KKCB(FM): 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 791 ft.; KLDJ(FM): 101.7 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 824 ft.; KBMX(FM): 107.7 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 912 ft.; KISN(FM): 96.7 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 814 ft.; KBUL(AM): 970 kHz, 5 kW; KBBB(FM): 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 479 ft.; KCTR(FM): 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 499 ft.; KKBR(FM): 97.1MHz, 28 kW, ant. 400 ft.; KMMS(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; KMMS(FM): 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 781 ft.; KZMY(FM): 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 866 ft.; KLCY(AM): 930 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KLYQ(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KBAZ(FM): 96.3 MHz, 85 kW, ant. 2067 ft.; KMHK(FM): 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft; KPRK(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KXLB(FM): 100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 814 ft.; KGVO(AM): 1290 kHz, 5 kW; KYSS(FM): 94.9 MHz, 63 kW, ant. 2392 ft.; KSEN(AM): 1150 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night; KZIN(FM): 96.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 551 ft.; KLTC(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: KBUR(AM): Talk; KGRS(FM): Mix AC; KBKB(AM): Sports/Talk; KBKB(FM): Country; KLLP(FM): Hot AC; KID(AM): News/Talk; KID(FM): Country; KWIK(AM): News/Talk; KPKY(FM): Classic Rock; KLIX(AM): News/Talk; KLIX(FM): Oldies; KEZJ(FM): Country; WEBC(FM): Sports; KKCB(FM): Country; KLDJ(FM): Oldies; KBMX(FM): Modern AC; KISN(FM): Top 40; KBUL(AM): News/Talk; KBBB(FM): Hot AC; KCTR(FM): Country; KKBR(FM): Oldies; KMMS(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KMMS(FM): AAA/Classic Rock; KZMY(FM): AC; KLCY(AM): Adult Standards; KLYQ(AM): News/Talk; KBAZ(FM): Alternative; KMHK(FM): Classic Rock; KPRK(AM): Rock/Oldies; KXLB(FM): Country; KGVO(AM): News; KYSS(FM): Country; KSEN(AM): Oldies; KZIN(FM): Country; KLTC(AM): Oldies

KCUZ(AM) Clifton and KFMM(FM) Thatcher, Ariz.

Price: $330,000

BUYER: Cochise Broadcasting LLC (Ted Tucker Sr., managing member); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Wick Communications (John M. Mathew, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KCUZ(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KFMM(FM): 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 2280 ft.

FORMAT: KCUZ(AM):Country; KFMM(FM): Country

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

KALN(AM) and KIKS(FM) Iola (Pittsburg), Kan.

Price: $270,000

BUYER: Iola Broadcasting Inc. (Mike Russell, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Iola Broadcasting Inc. (Mike Russell, president)

FACILITIES: KALN(AM): 1370 kHz, 500 W day/58 W night; KIKS(FM): 101.5 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 289 ft.

FORMAT: KALN(AM): Oldies; KIKS(FM): AC

COMMENT: Thomas E. and Monica K. Norris are buying the 90% of the stock of Iola Broadcasting Inc. currently owned by Michael P. and Lovetta R. Russell.

KPGE(AM) and KXAZ(FM) Page (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.

Price: $98,256

BUYER: Lake Powell Communications (Dan Brown, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Lake Powell Communications (Dan Brown, president)

FACILITIES: KPGE(AM):1340 kHz, 1 kW; KXAZ(FM): 93.3 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 922 ft.

FORMAT: KPGE(AM): Country; KXAZ(FM): AC

COMMENT: Willa-Don Holmes' voting (50% voting power) and equity (40% of equity) interests in Lake Powell Communications are transferred to John Daniel and Janet E. Brown, who will own 100% of voting and 80% of equity interests in Lake Powell Communications.

FMs



KMSW(FM), KACI(AM) and KACI(FM) The Dalles, KIHR(AM) and KCGB(FM) Hood River, Ore.

Price: $2.78 million

BUYER: Bicoastal Media LLC (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO); owns 32 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KMSW(FM): MSW Communications (Mylene Simons Walden, member); KACI(AM), KACI(FM), KIHR(AM) and KCGB(FM): Columbia Gorge Broadcasters Inc. (Mylene Walden, VP)

FACILITIES: KMSW(FM): 92.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 892 ft.; KIHR(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KCGB(FM): 105.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 787 ft.; KACI(AM): 1300 kHz, 1 kW; KACI(FM): 97.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 892 ft.

FORMAT: KMSW(FM): Classic Rock; KIHR(AM): Country; KCGB(FM): Hot AC; KACI(AM): News/Talk; KACI(FM): Oldies

KTEI(FM) PLACERVILLE, COLO.

Price: $200,000

BUYER: Cedar Cove Broadcasting Inc. (Victor Michael Jr., president/director); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Educational Communications of Colorado Springs Inc. (Ronald Johnson, chairman)

FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 1,474 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

WHTL(FM) WHITEHALL, WIS.

Price: $200,000

BUYER: WHTL Group LLC (Eugene Halama Jr., managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: WHTL Group LLC (Todd Harrington, managing member)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.

FORMAT: '70s and '80s/Rock 'n' Roll

COMMENT: Halama is buying Harrington's 50% interest, Willard Kitchen's 30% interest and Marguerite Jacqmin's 15% interest in WHTL Group LLC, making him 100% owner of the company.

KTRI(FM) MANSFIELD, MO.

Price: $200,000

BUYER: Thirteen Forty Productions Inc. (Gary Snadon, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)

FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 541 ft.

FORMAT: Jack

BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.

KBFZ(FM) KIMBALL, NEB.

Price: $135,000

BUYER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Vavricek, managing member); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Tracy Broadcasting Corp. (Michael Tracy, president)

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Marconi Media Ventures

KFVR(FM) LA JUNTA, COLO.

Price: $125,000

BUYER: Greeley Broadcasting Corp. (Ricardo Salazar, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Superior Broadcasting (Chris Devine, partner)

FACILITIES: 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 512 ft.

FORMAT: Rhythmic/CHR

BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

NEW (FM)(CP) YUMA, COLO.

Price: $120,000

BUYER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor Michael, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: World Radio Link Inc. (Clark Parrish, secretary)

FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 91 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WKIV(FM) WESTERLY (PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET), R.I.

Price: $100,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 160 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Southern Rhode Island Public Radio Broadcasting (Chris Dipaola, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 105 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

WJPR(FM) JASPER, IND.

Price: $97,000

BUYER: Larry Hembree; owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Good Samaritan Educational Radio Inc. (Keith Reising, president)

FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 276 ft.

FORMAT: Educational

NEW (FM)(CP) GUYMON, OKLA.

Price: $95,000

BUYER: Grace Community Church of Amarillo (William Gehm, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Todd Deneui

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 127 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WJCQ(FM)(CP) JACKSON, WAQQ(FM) ONSTED, MICH.

Price: $80,000

BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Great Lakes Community Broadcasting Inc. (James McCluskey, president)

FACILITIES: WJCQ(FM): 89.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 37 ft.; WAQQ(FM): 88.3 MHz, 250 W, ant. 76 ft.

FORMAT: WJCQ(FM): CP–NOA; WAQQ(FM): Oldies

COMMENT: Price is allocated as follows: $50,000 for the WJCQ CP, $20,000 for WAQQ and $10,000 for W205BZ.

KDMN(FM) GILLETTE, WYO.

Price: $55,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 170 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Montana State University (Marvin Granger, general manager)

FACILITIES: 88.9 MHz, 430 W, ant. 440 ft.

FORMAT: Classical/Jazz/News

WKHN(FM)(CP) HUBBARD LAKE, MICH.

Price: $35,000

BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Great Lakes Community Broadcasting Inc. (James McCluskey, president)

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 112 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

AMs



WLDR(AM) Kingsley (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.

Price: $244,000

BUYER: Stone Communications Inc. (Richard Stone, president); owns one other station, WJML(AM) Traverse City-Petoskey

SELLER: Roy E. Henderson

FACILITIES: 1210 kHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Henderson is exchanging WLDR(AM) for Stone Communications Inc.'s WWKK(AM) Petoskey, Mich., plus $100,000 in cash at closing and a $144,000 note.

WWKK(AM) Petoskey (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.

Price: See item above.

BUYER: Roy E. Henderson; owns 22 other stations, including WBNZ(FM), WLDR(FM) and WOUF(FM) Traverse City-Petoskey

SELLER: Stone Communications Inc. (Richard Stone, president)

FACILITIES: 750 kHz, 1 kW day/330 W night

FORMAT: Sports/Talk

WJER(AM) DOVER-NEW PHILADELPHIA, OHIO

Price: $200,000

BUYER: WJER Radio LLC (Gary Petricola, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day

FORMAT: AC

KOHI(AM) ST. HELENS, ORE.

PRICE: $195,000

BUYER: Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Martin Rowe, VP/general manager/managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Volcano Broadcasting Co. (Forrest Smith, partner)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day/12 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Purchase price is allocated as follows: $40,000 for the business trade fixtures, furniture and equipment; $140,000 for the license; $10,000 for the goodwill; and $5,000 for accounts receivable. Purchase price also includes $35,000 credit for buyer's costs incurred in moving the antenna/transmitter site.

KZTD(AM) CABOT (LITTLE ROCK), ARK.

PRICE: $190,000

BUYER: New World LLC (Arik Lev, member/president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Searcy Broadcasting Inc. (Ken Madden, president)

FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 3 kW day/73 W night

FORMAT: Mexican

WMSK(AM) MORGANFIELD, KY.

PRICE: $180,000

BUYER: Henson Media Inc. (Ed Henson, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Union County Broadcasting Co. (J.B. Crawley, president)

FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 150 W day/6 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $35,000 for FCC authorizations.

Information provided by:

BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425