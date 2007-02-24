Deals
WTVX(TV) Fort Pierce, WWHB(CA) Stuart, WTCN(CA) Palm Beach, Fla.; WLWC(TV) New Bedford, Mass.; KEYE(TV) Austin, Texas; KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City, KUSG(TV) St. George, Utah
Price: $185 million
BUYER: Cerberus Capital Management LP (John Snow, chairman)
SELLER: CBS TV (Tom Kane, president/CEO, TV division)
FACILITIES: WTVX(TV): Ch. 34, 5000 kW, ant. 1490 ft.; WWHB(CA): Ch. 48, 60 kW, ant. 898 ft.; WTCN(CA): Ch. 43, 150 kW, ant. 917 ft.; WLWC(TV): Ch. 28, 5000 kW, ant. 722 ft.; KEYE(TV): Ch. 42, 5000 kW, ant. 1247 ft.; KUTV(TV): Ch. 2, 29.5 kW, ant. 4088 ft.; KUSG(TV): Ch. 12, 10 kW, ant. 141 ft.
AFFILIATION: WTVX(TV): CW; WWHB(CA): AZT; WTCN(CA): MNT; WLWC(TV): CW; KEYE(TV): CBS; KUTV(TV): CBS; KUSG(TV): CBS
WJMN(TV) Escanaba, Mich.; WFRV(TV) Green Bay, Wis.
Price: Undisclosed
BUYER: Liberty Media Corp. (Charles Tanabe, executive VP)
SELLER: CBS TV (Tom Kane, president/CEO, TV division)
FACILITIES: WJMN(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1191 ft.; WFRV(TV): Ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 1119 ft.
AFFILIATION: WJMN(TV): CBS; WFRV(TV): CBS
COMMENT: Liberty Media Corp. will trade its 7,591,249 shares of CBS Class B common stock for CBS TV Stations' WFRV(TV), its satellite station WJMN(TV) and approximately $170 million in cash.
WYTV(TV) and WYTV(DT) Youngstown, Ohio
Price: Undisclosed
BUYER: Parkin Broadcasting LLC ( Todd Parkin, CEO)
SELLER: Chelsey Broadcasting LLC (Paul Goodman, CEO)
FACILITIES: WYTV(TV): Ch. 33, 912 kW, ant. 581 ft.; WYTV-DT: Ch. 36, 50 kW, ant. 486 ft.
AFFILIATION: WYTV(TV): ABC; WYTV-DT: MNT
WGZT(LP) Key West, Fla.
Price: $320,000
BUYER: Global Broadcast Network Inc. (Kenta Rooks, president)
SELLER: Jeanette Towne-Nolte
FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 10 kW
AFFILIATION: Dark
BROKER: David Wagenvoord
WGBI(LP) Farmington, Maine
Price: $15,000
BUYER: Global Broadcast Network Inc. (Kenta Rooks, president)
SELLER: Mark C. Nolte
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 15 kW
AFFILIATION: TBN
BROKER: David Wagenvoord
Combos
KBUR(AM) and KGRS(FM) Burlington, KBKB(AM) and KBKB(FM) Fort Madison, Iowa; KLLP(FM) Chubbuck, KID(AM) and KID(FM) Idaho Falls, KWIK(AM) and KPKY(FM) Pocatello, KLIX(AM), KLIX(FM) and KEZJ(FM) Twin Falls, Idaho; WEBC(AM), KKCB(FM) and KLDJ(FM) Duluth and KBMX(FM) Proctor (Duluth -Superior), Minn.; KISN(FM) Belgrade, KBUL(AM), KBBB(FM), KCTR(FM) and KKBR(FM) Billings, KMMS(AM), KMMS(FM) and KZMY(FM) Bozeman, KLCY(AM) East Missoula, KLYQ(AM) and KBAZ(FM) Hamilton, KMHK(FM) Hardin (Billings), KPRK(AM) and KXLB(FM) Livingston, KGVO(AM) and KYSS(FM) Missoula, KSEN(AM) and KZIN(FM) Shelby, Mont.; KLTC(AM) Dickinson, N.D.
Price: $45.7 million
BUYER: Blue Point Media LLC (Christopher Devine, sole member); owns 11 other stations, none in these markets.
SELLER: Clear Channel, (John Hogan, CEO, radio)
FACILITIES: KBUR(AM): 1490 kHz, 760 W; KGRS(FM): 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KBKB(AM): 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/34 W night; KBKB(FM): 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.; KLLP(FM) 98.5 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 988 ft.; KID(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KID(FM): 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1503 ft.; KWIK(AM): 1240 kHz, 960 W; KPKY(FM): 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1004 ft.; KLIX(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW night; KLIX(FM): 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 131 ft.; KEZJ(FM); 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WEBC(AM): 560 kHz, 5 kW; KKCB(FM): 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 791 ft.; KLDJ(FM): 101.7 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 824 ft.; KBMX(FM): 107.7 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 912 ft.; KISN(FM): 96.7 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 814 ft.; KBUL(AM): 970 kHz, 5 kW; KBBB(FM): 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 479 ft.; KCTR(FM): 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 499 ft.; KKBR(FM): 97.1MHz, 28 kW, ant. 400 ft.; KMMS(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; KMMS(FM): 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 781 ft.; KZMY(FM): 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 866 ft.; KLCY(AM): 930 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KLYQ(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KBAZ(FM): 96.3 MHz, 85 kW, ant. 2067 ft.; KMHK(FM): 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft; KPRK(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KXLB(FM): 100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 814 ft.; KGVO(AM): 1290 kHz, 5 kW; KYSS(FM): 94.9 MHz, 63 kW, ant. 2392 ft.; KSEN(AM): 1150 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW night; KZIN(FM): 96.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 551 ft.; KLTC(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: KBUR(AM): Talk; KGRS(FM): Mix AC; KBKB(AM): Sports/Talk; KBKB(FM): Country; KLLP(FM): Hot AC; KID(AM): News/Talk; KID(FM): Country; KWIK(AM): News/Talk; KPKY(FM): Classic Rock; KLIX(AM): News/Talk; KLIX(FM): Oldies; KEZJ(FM): Country; WEBC(FM): Sports; KKCB(FM): Country; KLDJ(FM): Oldies; KBMX(FM): Modern AC; KISN(FM): Top 40; KBUL(AM): News/Talk; KBBB(FM): Hot AC; KCTR(FM): Country; KKBR(FM): Oldies; KMMS(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KMMS(FM): AAA/Classic Rock; KZMY(FM): AC; KLCY(AM): Adult Standards; KLYQ(AM): News/Talk; KBAZ(FM): Alternative; KMHK(FM): Classic Rock; KPRK(AM): Rock/Oldies; KXLB(FM): Country; KGVO(AM): News; KYSS(FM): Country; KSEN(AM): Oldies; KZIN(FM): Country; KLTC(AM): Oldies
KCUZ(AM) Clifton and KFMM(FM) Thatcher, Ariz.
Price: $330,000
BUYER: Cochise Broadcasting LLC (Ted Tucker Sr., managing member); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Wick Communications (John M. Mathew, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KCUZ(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KFMM(FM): 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 2280 ft.
FORMAT: KCUZ(AM):Country; KFMM(FM): Country
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
KALN(AM) and KIKS(FM) Iola (Pittsburg), Kan.
Price: $270,000
BUYER: Iola Broadcasting Inc. (Mike Russell, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Iola Broadcasting Inc. (Mike Russell, president)
FACILITIES: KALN(AM): 1370 kHz, 500 W day/58 W night; KIKS(FM): 101.5 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 289 ft.
FORMAT: KALN(AM): Oldies; KIKS(FM): AC
COMMENT: Thomas E. and Monica K. Norris are buying the 90% of the stock of Iola Broadcasting Inc. currently owned by Michael P. and Lovetta R. Russell.
KPGE(AM) and KXAZ(FM) Page (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.
Price: $98,256
BUYER: Lake Powell Communications (Dan Brown, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Lake Powell Communications (Dan Brown, president)
FACILITIES: KPGE(AM):1340 kHz, 1 kW; KXAZ(FM): 93.3 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 922 ft.
FORMAT: KPGE(AM): Country; KXAZ(FM): AC
COMMENT: Willa-Don Holmes' voting (50% voting power) and equity (40% of equity) interests in Lake Powell Communications are transferred to John Daniel and Janet E. Brown, who will own 100% of voting and 80% of equity interests in Lake Powell Communications.
FMs
KMSW(FM), KACI(AM) and KACI(FM) The Dalles, KIHR(AM) and KCGB(FM) Hood River, Ore.
Price: $2.78 million
BUYER: Bicoastal Media LLC (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO); owns 32 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KMSW(FM): MSW Communications (Mylene Simons Walden, member); KACI(AM), KACI(FM), KIHR(AM) and KCGB(FM): Columbia Gorge Broadcasters Inc. (Mylene Walden, VP)
FACILITIES: KMSW(FM): 92.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 892 ft.; KIHR(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KCGB(FM): 105.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 787 ft.; KACI(AM): 1300 kHz, 1 kW; KACI(FM): 97.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 892 ft.
FORMAT: KMSW(FM): Classic Rock; KIHR(AM): Country; KCGB(FM): Hot AC; KACI(AM): News/Talk; KACI(FM): Oldies
KTEI(FM) PLACERVILLE, COLO.
Price: $200,000
BUYER: Cedar Cove Broadcasting Inc. (Victor Michael Jr., president/director); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Educational Communications of Colorado Springs Inc. (Ronald Johnson, chairman)
FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 1,474 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
WHTL(FM) WHITEHALL, WIS.
Price: $200,000
BUYER: WHTL Group LLC (Eugene Halama Jr., managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: WHTL Group LLC (Todd Harrington, managing member)
FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.
FORMAT: '70s and '80s/Rock 'n' Roll
COMMENT: Halama is buying Harrington's 50% interest, Willard Kitchen's 30% interest and Marguerite Jacqmin's 15% interest in WHTL Group LLC, making him 100% owner of the company.
KTRI(FM) MANSFIELD, MO.
Price: $200,000
BUYER: Thirteen Forty Productions Inc. (Gary Snadon, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president)
FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 541 ft.
FORMAT: Jack
BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.
KBFZ(FM) KIMBALL, NEB.
Price: $135,000
BUYER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Vavricek, managing member); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Tracy Broadcasting Corp. (Michael Tracy, president)
FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Marconi Media Ventures
KFVR(FM) LA JUNTA, COLO.
Price: $125,000
BUYER: Greeley Broadcasting Corp. (Ricardo Salazar, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Superior Broadcasting (Chris Devine, partner)
FACILITIES: 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 512 ft.
FORMAT: Rhythmic/CHR
BROKER: Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures
NEW (FM)(CP) YUMA, COLO.
Price: $120,000
BUYER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor Michael, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: World Radio Link Inc. (Clark Parrish, secretary)
FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 91 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
WKIV(FM) WESTERLY (PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET), R.I.
Price: $100,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 160 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Southern Rhode Island Public Radio Broadcasting (Chris Dipaola, owner/president)
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 105 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
WJPR(FM) JASPER, IND.
Price: $97,000
BUYER: Larry Hembree; owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Good Samaritan Educational Radio Inc. (Keith Reising, president)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 276 ft.
FORMAT: Educational
NEW (FM)(CP) GUYMON, OKLA.
Price: $95,000
BUYER: Grace Community Church of Amarillo (William Gehm, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Todd Deneui
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 127 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
WJCQ(FM)(CP) JACKSON, WAQQ(FM) ONSTED, MICH.
Price: $80,000
BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Great Lakes Community Broadcasting Inc. (James McCluskey, president)
FACILITIES: WJCQ(FM): 89.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 37 ft.; WAQQ(FM): 88.3 MHz, 250 W, ant. 76 ft.
FORMAT: WJCQ(FM): CP–NOA; WAQQ(FM): Oldies
COMMENT: Price is allocated as follows: $50,000 for the WJCQ CP, $20,000 for WAQQ and $10,000 for W205BZ.
KDMN(FM) GILLETTE, WYO.
Price: $55,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 170 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Montana State University (Marvin Granger, general manager)
FACILITIES: 88.9 MHz, 430 W, ant. 440 ft.
FORMAT: Classical/Jazz/News
WKHN(FM)(CP) HUBBARD LAKE, MICH.
Price: $35,000
BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Great Lakes Community Broadcasting Inc. (James McCluskey, president)
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 112 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
AMs
WLDR(AM) Kingsley (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.
Price: $244,000
BUYER: Stone Communications Inc. (Richard Stone, president); owns one other station, WJML(AM) Traverse City-Petoskey
SELLER: Roy E. Henderson
FACILITIES: 1210 kHz, 50 kW
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Henderson is exchanging WLDR(AM) for Stone Communications Inc.'s WWKK(AM) Petoskey, Mich., plus $100,000 in cash at closing and a $144,000 note.
WWKK(AM) Petoskey (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.
Price: See item above.
BUYER: Roy E. Henderson; owns 22 other stations, including WBNZ(FM), WLDR(FM) and WOUF(FM) Traverse City-Petoskey
SELLER: Stone Communications Inc. (Richard Stone, president)
FACILITIES: 750 kHz, 1 kW day/330 W night
FORMAT: Sports/Talk
WJER(AM) DOVER-NEW PHILADELPHIA, OHIO
Price: $200,000
BUYER: WJER Radio LLC (Gary Petricola, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)
FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW day
FORMAT: AC
KOHI(AM) ST. HELENS, ORE.
PRICE: $195,000
BUYER: Mountain Broadcasting LLC (Martin Rowe, VP/general manager/managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Volcano Broadcasting Co. (Forrest Smith, partner)
FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day/12 W night
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Purchase price is allocated as follows: $40,000 for the business trade fixtures, furniture and equipment; $140,000 for the license; $10,000 for the goodwill; and $5,000 for accounts receivable. Purchase price also includes $35,000 credit for buyer's costs incurred in moving the antenna/transmitter site.
KZTD(AM) CABOT (LITTLE ROCK), ARK.
PRICE: $190,000
BUYER: New World LLC (Arik Lev, member/president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Searcy Broadcasting Inc. (Ken Madden, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 3 kW day/73 W night
FORMAT: Mexican
WMSK(AM) MORGANFIELD, KY.
PRICE: $180,000
BUYER: Henson Media Inc. (Ed Henson, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Union County Broadcasting Co. (J.B. Crawley, president)
FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 150 W day/6 W night
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: Purchase price includes $35,000 for FCC authorizations.
