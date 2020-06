TVs



K18HD Bakersfield, Calif.

PRICE: $323,000

BUYER:Valley Public TV (Paula Castadio, president/CEO)

SELLER: Michael Mintz

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 7kW, ant. -122 ft.

KIDQ(LP) Lewiston, Idaho

PRICE: $51,250

BUYER: Brady Broadcasting (William Brady, owner)

SELLER:John and Dana Summers (John Summers, partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 2.8 kW

W19CV Key West, Fla.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: New Colonial Broadcasting (Mark Hunt, managing member)

SELLER: Brad Simon

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 2 kW, ant. 177 ft.

Combos



KICA(AM) and KKYC(FM) Clovis, N.M.; KMUL(AM) and KICA(FM) Farwell and KMUL(FM) Muleshoe, Texas

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER:Tallgrass Broadcasting LLC (Joseph Walker, president/ managing partner); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Broadcast Entertainment Corp. (Thomas Crane, chairman/secretary/treasurer)

FACILITIES:KICA(AM): 980 kHz, 50 kW day/172 W night; KKYC(FM): 102.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 177 ft.; KMUL(AM): 830 kHz, 50 kW day/10 W night; KICA(AM): 98.3 MHz, 51 kW, ant. 174 ft.; KMUL(FM): 103.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 75 ft.

FORMAT: KICA(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KKYC(FM): Country; KMUL(AM): Mexican; KICA(FM): Rock; KMUL(FM): Mexican

BROKER: Media Services Group

KOPY(AM) and KOPY(FM) Alice, Texas

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Claro Communications Ltd (Gerald Benavides, general partner); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Sendero Multimedia (Alberto Munoz II, president)

FACILITIES: KOPY(AM): 1070 kHz, 1 kW; KOPY(FM): 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 308 ft.

FORMAT: KOPY(AM): Sports/Talk; KOPY(FM): Spanish/Tejano/Variety

FMs



KJTA(FM) Flagstaff (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.; WJTF(FM) Panama City, Fla.; WJTG(FM) Fort Valley (Macon), Ga.; KJTY(FM) Topeka, Kan.; WJTY(FM) Lancaster (Dubuque), Wis.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Family Life Communications Inc. (Randy Carlson, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Joy Public Broadcasting Corp. (Lowell Bush, president/director)

FACILITIES: KJTA(FM): 89.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 1444 ft.; WJTF(FM): 89.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 213 ft.; WJTG(FM): 91.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 459 ft.; KJTY(FM): 88.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 427 ft.; WJTY(FM): 88.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 476 ft.

FORMAT: KJTA(FM): Religion; WJTF(FM): Religion; WJTG(FM): Christian; KJTY(FM): Christian; WJTY(FM): Religion

BROKER: John Pierce and Co. LLC

KOZX(FM) Cabool and KELE(FM) Mountain Grove, Mo.

PRICE: $625,000

BUYER: Ozark Media Inc. (Dalton Wright, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER:Quorum Radio Partners (Todd Fowler, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KOZX(FM): 98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.; KELE(FM): 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

FORMAT: KOZX(FM): Classic Hits; KELE(FM): Country

KZBR(FM)(CP) Ipswich, S.D.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Dakota Broadcasting LLC (Duane Butt, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Owensville Communications (Mark Jones, owner)

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

BROKER:Johnson Communications

KMOM(FM)(CP) Roscoe, S.D.

PRICE: $375,000

BUYER: Dakota Broadcasting LLC (Duane Butt, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: L Topaz Enterprises (Dale Ganske, president)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

BROKER: Johnson Communications

AMs



KQTL(AM) Sahuarita (Tucson), Ariz.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: One Mart Corp. (Armando Zamora, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1210 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety

KOMJ(AM) Omaha (Omaha-Council Bluffs), Neb.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Cochise Broadcasting LLC (Ted Tucker Sr., managing member); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Journal Broadcast Group Inc. (Douglas Kiel, vice chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Adult Standards

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WWPR(AM) Bradenton (Sarasota-Bradenton), Fla.

PRICE: $452,000

BUYER: Vidify Media Inc. (Daniel Silver, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Greenrose Broadcasting Services Inc. (Raymond Green, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 800 W

FORMAT: Oldies

COMMENT: Vidify Media Inc. is currently operating the station under an LMA.

WJFJ(AM) Tryon, N.C.

PRICE: $320,000

BUYER: AsTraKel International Ltd (Gardner Altman Jr, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Columbus Broadcast Corp. Inc. (John Owen, president)

FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 10 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

