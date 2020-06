TVs



WHNT(TV) Huntsville, Ala.; KFSM(TV) Fort Smith, Ark.; WQAD(TV) Moline, Ill.; WHO(TV) Des Moines, Iowa; KAUT(TV) and KFOR(TV) Oklahoma City; WNEP(TV) Scranton, Pa.; WREG(TV) Memphis; WTKR(TV) Norfolk, Va.

Note: List includes only full-power stations involved in the deal.

PRICE: $575 million

BUYER: Oak Hill Capital Partners (Taylor Crandall, managing partner)

SELLER: New York Times Co. (Janet Robinson, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WHNT(TV): Ch. 19, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,742 ft.; KFSM(TV): Ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 1,260 ft.; WQAD(TV): Ch. 8, 309 kW, ant. 1,011 ft.; WHO(TV): Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1,970 ft.; KAUT(TV): Ch. 43, 1,950 kW, ant. 1,558 ft.; KFOR(TV): Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,539 ft.; WNEP(TV): Ch. 16, 1,150 kW, ant. 1,660 ft.; WREG(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 974 ft.; WTKR(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

AFFILIATION: WHNT(TV): CBS; KFSM(TV): CBS; WQAD(TV): ABC; WHO(TV): NBC; KAUT(TV): MNT; KFOR(TV): NBC; WNEP(TV): ABC; WREG(TV): CBS; WTKR(TV): CBS

COMMENT: Deal covers nine network-affiliated stations, their associated Websites and the digital operating center plus translators and low-power stations.

WVEO(TV) Aguadilla, WIVE(LP) Ceiba, WVOZ(TV) Ponce and WTCV(TV) San Juan, P.R.

PRICE: $41.5 million

BUYER: CaribeVision Station Group LLC (Carlos Barba, CEO)

SELLER: International Broadcasting Corp. (Pedro Roman Collazo, president)

FACILITIES: WVEO(TV): Ch. 44, 309 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.; WIVE(LP): Ch. 42, 4 kW; WVOZ(TV): Ch. 48, 61.7 kW, ant. 810 ft.; WTCV(TV): Ch. 18, 759 kW, ant. 2,779 ft.

AFFILIATION: WVEO(TV): INS; WVOZ(TV): INS; WTCV(TV): INS

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $5 million for broadcast time at the market rate on seller's radio stations to promote the TV stations.

KAUN(LP), KCWS(LP) and KWSD(TV) Sioux Falls, S.D.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: J F Broadcasting LLC (James Simpson, managing member)

SELLER: Rapid Broadcasting Co. (Gilbert Moyle, president)

FACILITIES: KAUN(LP): Ch. 42, 0.88 kW, ant. 180 ft.; KCWS(LP): Ch. 44, 0.68 kW, ant. 180 ft.; KWSD(TV): Ch. 36, 2,650 kW, ant. 755 ft.

AFFILIATION: KAUN(LP): CNI; KCWS(LP): CNI; KWSD(TV): The CW

KCWL Lincoln, Neb.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: KCWL Television LLC (Stanley Trapp, president)

SELLER: Omaha World-Herald Co. (John Gottschalk, CEO/chairman/president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 51.4 kW, ant. 410 ft.

AFFILIATION: The CW

KBTR(CA) Baton Rouge, La.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Manship Family (Richard Manship, owner)

SELLER: Veritas Broadcasting Group LLC (J.D. Perry, president/member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 18.9 kW, ant. 213 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

W62DF Clarksburg, W.Va.

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: Greenbrier Valley TV LLC (Joe Sharp, manager)

SELLER: Little Buddy Television LLC (Thomas Syner, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 6 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

BROKER: Media Services Group and Kalil and Co. Inc.

COMMENT: Greenbrier is buying 80% of the station; Syner will retain the remaining 20%.

Combos



KRTI(FM) Grinnell, KCOB(AM) and KCOB(FM) Newton, Iowa

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: Dean Radio.TV Co. (Dean Goodman, president/CEO); owns one other station, KGRN(AM) Grinnell

SELLER: Central Iowa Broadcasting Inc. (Frank Liebl, president)

FACILITIES: KRTI(FM): 106.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KCOB(AM): 1280 kHz, 730 W day/19 W night; KCOB(FM): 95.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 354 ft.

FORMAT: KRTI(FM): AC; KCOB(AM): Country; KCOB(FM): Country

BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications

WAAX(AM) Gadsden and WGMZ(FM) Glencoe, Ala.

PRICE: $3 million

BUYER: Coosa River Communications Inc. (David Hedrick, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: WAAX(AM): 570 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; WGMZ(FM): 93.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 620 ft.

FORMAT: WAAX(AM): News/Talk; WGMZ(FM): Classic Hits

WTKA(AM), WQKL(FM) and WWWW(FM) Ann Arbor, WBCK(AM), WBFN(AM) and WBXX(FM) Battle Creek, WRCC(FM) Marshall (Battle Creek) and WLBY(AM) Saline (Ann Arbor), Mich.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis Dickey, president); owns 299 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: WTKA(AM): 1050 kHz, 10 kW day/500 W night; WQKL(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 289 ft.; WWWW(FM): 102.9 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 499 ft.; WBCK(AM): 930 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WBFN(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WBXX(FM): 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 269 ft.; WRCC(FM): 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WLBY(AM): 1290 kHz, 500 W day/26 W night

FORMAT: WTKA(AM): Sports/Talk; WQKL(FM): AC; WWWW(FM): Country; WBCK(AM): News/Talk; WBFN(AM): Sports; WBXX(FM): Soft Rock; WRCC(FM): Classic Hits; WLBY(AM): Talk/Sports

COMMENT: Clear Channel Communications' eight stations in Michigan are being swapped with Cumulus Licensing's WRQK(FM) Canton, Ohio. Cumulus will immediately donate WBFN(AM) to Family Life Broadcasting System.

KBFZ(FM) Kimball and KIMB(AM) Ogallala, Neb.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Kimball Radio LLC (Victor Michael Jr., member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Vavricek, managing member)

FACILITIES: KBFZ(FM): 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KIMB(AM): 1260 kHz, 50 kW day/110 W night

FORMAT: KBFZ(FM): Oldies; KIMB(AM): Country

BROKER: Marconi Media Ventures

KBYB(FM) Hope, KFYX(FM) and KTOY(FM) Texarkana, Ark.; KCMC(AM) and KTFS(AM) Texarkana, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: ArkLaTex LLC (Harold Sudbury Jr., managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: ArkLaTex LLC (Harold Sudbury Jr., managing member)

FACILITIES: KBYB(FM): 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KFYX(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 479 ft.; KTOY(FM): 104.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 453 ft.; KCMC(AM): 740 kHz, 1 kW; KTFS(AM): 940 kHz, 3 kW day/11 W night

FORMAT: KBYB(FM): Variety Hits; KFYX(FM): CHR; KTOY(FM): Urban; KCMC(AM): Sports; KTFS(AM): News/Talk

COMMENT: Sunbelt Media is selling its 50% ownership in ArkLaTex LLC to Malvern Entertainment Corp. and DTJ Inc. (each gets 25% interest) for an undisclosed price. Sudbury Affiliates LLC will continue to hold the remaining 50%.

FMs



WJKL(FM) Elgin (Chicago), Ill.

PRICE: $17 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 180 other stations, including WCLR(FM) and WSRI(FM) Chicago

SELLER: Elgin Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Richard Jakle, president)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

COMMENT: If buyer sells the station to a third party within 10 years from the FCC consent in 2007, buyer will pay seller 50% of net proceeds above $25 million.

KTGL(FM) Beatrice, KIBZ(FM) Crete, KLMY(FM) Lincoln and KZKX(FM) Seward (Lincoln), Neb.

PRICE: $14.5 million

BUYER: Three Eagles Communications Inc. (Gary Buchanan, president/COO); owns 44 other stations, including KFOR(AM) and KLMS(AM) Lincoln

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: KTGL(FM): 92.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 810 ft.; KIBZ(FM): 104.1 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 371 ft.; KLMY(FM): 106.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 702 ft.; KZKX(FM): 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 581 ft.

FORMAT: KTGL(FM): Classic Rock; KIBZ(FM): Rock; KLMY(FM): Christmas; KZKX(FM): Country

COMMENT: The sale will give Three Eagles six FM and two AM stations in the market, two FMs more than the FCC ownership limit. KFRX(FM) and KRKR(FM) Lincoln, Neb., will be placed in a trust, Chapin Enterprises LLC, until a buyer is found for them.

WWNK(FM) Farmville, WRHT(FM) Morehead City, WWHA(FM) Oriental and WRHD(FM) Williamston (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.

PRICE: $4.5 million

BUYER: Inner Banks Media LLC (Henry Hinton Jr., manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Archway Broadcasting Group LLC (Kathy Stinehour, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WWNK(FM): 94.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 407 ft.; WRHT(FM): 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WWHA(FM): 94.1 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 486 ft.; WRHD(FM): 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: WWNK(FM): Country; WRHT(FM): Top 40; WWHA(FM): Country; WRHD(FM): Top 40

BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates

KOUX(FM) Blytheville (Memphis), KAEN(FM) Melbourne (Jonesboro), Ark.; WTHM(FM)(CP) Thomson (Augusta), Ga.; WWMU(FM) Muncie (Muncie-Marion), WRXH(FM) Plymouth and WHNI(FM) Rochester, Ind.; KOEN(FM) Oberlin, Kan.; KQRW(FM) Windom, Minn.; KGFA(FM) Great Falls, Mont.; KTUR(FM) Tucumcari, N.M.; WVSO(FM) South Vienna (Dayton), Ohio; WLGY(FM) Nanty Glo (Johnstown), WDAH(FM) Shenandoah, Pa.; KSPF(FM) Spearfish, S.D.; KBEX(FM) Brenham and KHRE(FM) Hereford, Texas; KWYH(FM) Cheyenne, KSHW(FM) Sheridan, Wyo.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 162 other stations, including WPLX(AM), KKLV(FM) and WKVF(FM) Memphis

SELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald Wildmon, chairman)

FACILITIES: KOUX(FM): 91.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 190 ft.; KAEN(FM): 90.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 735 ft.; WTHM(FM): 89.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 150 ft.; WWMU(FM): 88.3 MHz, 400 W, ant. 272 ft.; WRXH(FM): 89.3 MHz, 400 W, ant. 249 ft.; WHNI(FM): 88.5 MHz, 250 W, ant. 171 ft.; KOEN(FM): 91.3 MHz, 250 W, ant. 118 ft.; KQRW(FM): 88.1 MHz, 250 W, ant. 171 ft.; KGFA(FM): 90.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 298 ft.; KTUR(FM): 91.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 105 ft.; WVSO(FM): 88.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 278 ft.; WLGY(FM): 90.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 482 ft.; WDAH(FM): 91.5 MHz, 500 W, ant. 237 ft.; KSPF(FM): 90.9 MHz, 800 W, ant. 420 ft.; KBEX(FM): 89.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 123 ft.; KHRE(FM): 90.9 MHz, 250 W, ant. 147 ft.; KWYH(FM): 88.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 209 ft.; KSHW(FM): 89.9 MHz, 500 W, ant. -16 ft.

FORMAT: KOUX(FM): Christian; KAEN(FM): CP–NOA; WTHM(FM): CP–NOA; WWMU(FM): CP–NOA; WRXH(FM): Christian; WHNI(FM): Christian Contemporary; KOEN(FM): CP–NOA; KQRW(FM): CP–NOA; KGFA(FM): Christian Contemporary; KTUR(FM): CP–NOA; WVSO(FM): Christian Contemporary; WLGY(FM): CP–NOA; WDAH(FM): CP–NOA; KSPF(FM): CP–NOA; KBEX(FM): CP–NOA; KHRE(FM): CP–NOA; KWYH(FM): Christian; KSHW(FM): CP–NOA

WKNA(FM) Senatobia, Miss.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald Wildmon, chairman); owns 125 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mid-South Public Communications Foundation (Michael LaBonia, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 88.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 381 ft.

FORMAT: News/Talk

WLIR(FM) Hampton Bays (Hamptons-Riverhead), N.Y.

PRICE: $1.75 million

BUYER: BusinessTalkRadio.net Inc. (Michael Metter, president/CEO); owns four other stations, including WBON(FM) Hamptons-Riverhead

SELLER: Jarad Broadcasting Co. Inc. (John Caracciolo, president)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 397 ft.

FORMAT: Modern Rock

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

WCKZ(FM) Roanoke (Ft. Wayne), Ind.

PRICE: $1.75 million

BUYER: Northeast Indiana Public Radio Inc. (Bruce Haines, general manager); owns two other stations, including WBOI(FM) Ft. Wayne

SELLER: Summit City Radio Group, LLC (Kristine Foate, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 94.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

WKNU(FM) Brewton, Ala.

PRICE: $1.39 million

BUYER: WKNU Radio Inc. (Jack Floyd, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Ellington Radio Inc. (Hugh Ellington, president)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 417 ft.

FORMAT: Country

AMs



WQEW(AM) New York

PRICE: $40 million

BUYER: ABC/Disney (Drew Korzeniewski, president Radio Disney); owns 47 other stations, including WEPN(AM) New York

SELLER: New York Times Co. (Janet Robinson, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1560 kHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: Kids/Top40

COMMENT: ABC/Disney is exercising its option to buy the station at the end of its eight-year TBA (commenced December 1998).

WIOJ(AM) Jacksonville Beach (Jacksonville), Fla.

PRICE: $3.83 million

BUYER: Seven Bridges Radio LLC (Steven Griffin, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: McEntee Broadcasting of Florida Inc. (William McEntee, president)

FACILITIES: 1010 kHz, 50 kW day/30 kW night

FORMAT: Talk/Variety

BROKER: Force Communications and Consultants

KGRN(AM) Grinnell, Iowa

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: Dean Radio.TV Co. (Dean Goodman, president/CEO); owns three other stations, including KRTI(FM) Grinnell

SELLER: Crawford Broadcasting Inc. (Russ Crawford, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 500 W day/47 W night

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications

KSAZ(AM) Marana (Tucson), Ariz.

PRICE: $3 million

BUYER: AIM Broadcasting (John Douglas, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: William Ehlinger

FACILITIES: 580 kHz, 5 kW day/390 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

BROKER: Andrew P. McClure and Patrick Nugent of Broadcast Media Partners

COMMENT: Ehlinger is selling his 100% stake in Owl Broadcasting and Development Inc., licensee of KSAZ(AM).

KWAM(AM) Memphis

PRICE: $1.26 million

BUYER: Legacy Media Holdings LLC (Michael Easterly, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark Jorgenson, president)

FACILITIES: 990 kHz, 10 kW day/330 W night

FORMAT: Talk

BROKER: Rodney H. Rainey of RadioMetrix

WDCF(AM) Dade City and WZHR(AM) Zephyrhills (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater), Fla.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Norman A. Quintero Ministries (Norman Quintero, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Wagenvoord Advertising Group Inc. (David Wagenvoord, president)

FACILITIES: WDCF(AM): 1350 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; WZHR(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WDCF(AM): News/Talk; WZHR(AM): Adult Standard

WBOK(AM) New Orleans

PRICE: $550,000

BUYER: Bakewell Media of Louisiana LLC (Danny Bakewell Sr., managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: Minority Media and Telecomms Council

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com703-818-2425