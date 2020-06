TVs



KCNS(TV) San Francisco; WSAH(TV) Bridgeport, Conn.; WMFP(TV) Lawrence, Mass.; WRAY(TV) Wilson, N.C.; WOAC(TV) Canton, Ohio

PRICE: $170 million

BUYER: Multicultural Television Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president/CEO)

SELLER: E.W. Scripps Co. (Kenneth Lowe, president/CEO)

BROKER: Cobb Corp. LLC

FACILITIES: KCNS(TV): Ch. 38, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,444 ft.; WSAH(TV): Ch. 43, 2,290 kW, ant. 510 ft.; WMFP(TV): Ch. 62, 5,000 kW, ant. 610 ft.; WRAY(TV): Ch. 30, 1,800 kW, ant. 1,768 ft.; WOAC(TV): Ch. 67, 5,000 kW, ant. 486 ft.

AFFILIATION: All: Shop At Home

WAAY(TV) Huntsville, Ala.

PRICE: $41.645 million

BUYER: Southern Broadcast Corp. (Manny Calvo, president/GM)

SELLER: Piedmont Television (Paul Brissette, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 1,120 kW, ant. 1,791 ft.

BROKER: Wachovia Capital Markets LLC

AFFILIATION: ABC

KSPR(TV) Springfield, Mo.

PRICE: $20.629 million

BUYER: Perkin Media LLC (William Perkin, sole member)

SELLER: Piedmont Television (Paul Brissette, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 33, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,955 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

BROKER: Wachovia Capital Markets LLC

COMMENT: Perkin Media will immediately operate the station via an LMA. KY3 Inc. will provide shared services and advertising representation.

WDYB(LP) Daytona Beach, W22DB Gainesville, WMVJ(LP) Melbourne, WPXG(LP) Orlando, WWWF(LP) Tallahassee, Fla.; WKYV(LP) Keysville, Va.

PRICE: $2.15 million

BUYER: ZGS Broadcast Holdings Inc. (Ronald Gordon, president/CEO)

SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John Kyle II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WDYB(LP): Ch. 53, 11.3 kW, ant. 197 ft.; W22DB: Ch. 22, 87 kW, ant. 312 ft.; WMVJ(LP): Ch. 29, 150 kW, ant. 426 ft.; WPXG(LP): Ch. 31, 30 kW, ant. 412 ft.; WWWF(LP): Ch. 47, 150 kW; WKYV(LP): Ch. 45, 50 kW

AFFILIATION: WDYB(LP): Ind.; WMVJ(LP): Ind.; WPXG(LP): Ind.

W62CW San Juan, P.R.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Hector Marcano Martinez

SELLER: Aureo A. and Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, general partners

FACILITIES: Ch. 62, 4.6 kW, ant. 968 ft.

W40BE Andalusia, Ala.

PRICE: $40,000

BUYER: Ericca Hawsey

SELLER: Loflin Childrens Trust-One, Two and Four (David Loflin, trustee)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 1 kW, ant. 351 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

K42HE Fort Bragg, K22HB Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

PRICE: $35,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: U S Interactive LLC (Dean Mosely, CEO)

FACILITIES: K42HE: Ch. 42, 0.10 kW, ant. 440 ft.; K22HB: Ch. 22, 1.26 kW, ant. -766 ft.



Combos



WUPM(FM) Ironwood, Mich.; WHRY(AM) Hurley, Wis.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Bay Broadcasting Inc. (Jerry Hackman, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Big G Little O Inc. (Charles Gervasio, president)

FACILITIES: WUPM(FM): 106.9 MHz, 53 kW, ant. 495 ft.; WHRY(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WUPM(FM): Hot AC; WHRY(AM): Oldies

COMMENT: In addition to purchase price, Bay Broadcasting will make a $150,000 non-compete payment to Charles Gervasio.

WHZQ(FM) Cross Hill and WCRS(AM) Greenwood, S.C.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Peregon (Jonathan Perez, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Pro-Com Communications LLC (Wayne Shortridge, managing member)

FACILITIES: WHZQ(FM): 94.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 417 ft.; WCRS(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WHZQ(FM): Country; WCRS(AM): Adult Standards/Talk

BROKER: H. David Hedrick of H. David Hedrick

WLEM(AM) and WQKY(FM) Emporium, Pa.

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: Salter Communications Inc. (John Salter, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Priority Communications Inc. (Jay Philippone, president/owner)

FACILITIES: WLEM(AM): 1250 kHz, 3 kW day/30 W night; WQKY(FM): 98.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 548 ft.

FORMAT: WLEM(AM): Country; WQKY(FM): Classic Hits



FMs



KFKF(FM) Kansas City, Kan.; KBEQ(FM), KCKC(FM) and KMXV(FM) Kansas City, Mo.; WAZU(FM) Circleville, WLVQ(FM) Columbus and WHOK(FM) Lancaster (Columbus), Ohio

PRICE: $138 million

BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: CBS Radio (Joel Hollander, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KFKF(FM): 94.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.; KBEQ(FM): 104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 988 ft.; KCKC(FM): 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,119 ft.; KMXV(FM): 93.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,066 ft.; WAZU(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WLVQ(FM): 96.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 751 ft.; WHOK(FM): 95.5 MHz, 21 kW, ant. 761 ft.

FORMAT: KFKF(FM): Country; KBEQ(FM): Country; KCKC(FM): AC; KMXV(FM): CHR; WAZU(FM): Rock; WLVQ(FM): AOR/Classic Rock; WHOK(FM): Country

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

WJBR(FM) Wilmington, Del.

PRICE: $42 million

BUYER: Beasley Broadcast Group (George Beasley, chairman/CEO); owns 43 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NextMedia Group Inc. (Steven Dinetz, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.

FORMAT: AC

BROKER: Peter Handy of Star Media Group, Inc.

KZLZ(FM) Kearny (Tucson), Ariz.

PRICE: $4.75 million

BUYER: KZLZ LLC (Ronald Cameron, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Todd Robinson

FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

KWWV(FM) Santa Margarita (San Luis Obispo), Calif.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president/CEO); owns 34 other stations, including KYNS(AM), KPYG(FM), KXDZ(FM), KXTY(FM) and KXTZ(FM) San Luis Obispo

SELLER: Salisbury Radio LLC (Anne Salisbury, member)

FACILITIES: 106.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,447 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

BROKER: American General Media Corp.

COMMENT: In a related deal, Salisbury is selling KXTY(FM) Morro Bay, Calif., to Mapleton for $1 million cash. Escrow deposit on both deals is $150,000, which will be disbursed to SBC at KXTY closing and credited against the KXTY purchase price. At the KWWV closing, buyer will pay seller the KWWV purchase price in cash. Price includes four-year non-compete payment.

KXTY(FM) Morro Bay (San Luis Obispo), Calif.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president/CEO); owns 34 other stations, including KYNS(AM), KPYG(FM), KWWV(FM), KXDZ(FM) and KXTZ(FM) San Luis Obispo

SELLER: Salisbury Broadcasting Corp. (Charles Salisbury Jr., president/director)

FACILITIES: 99.7 MHz, 285 W, ant. 1,490 ft.

FORMAT: Talk/Sports

BROKER: American General Media Corp.

COMMENT: See item above.

WFBZ(FM) Trempealeau, Wis.

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting (Zel Rice II, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: S&S Broadcasting LLC (Michael Schmitz, member)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 532 ft.

FORMAT: Sports

WXKY(FM) Stanford, Ky.

PRICE: $800,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 161 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Jonathan Smith

FACILITIES: 96.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 732 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

COMMENT: Deal was originally filed in August 2004.



AMs



WJGR(AM) and WZNZ(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.

PRICE: $1.8 million

BUYER: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WJGR(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW; WZNZ(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: WJGR(AM): News/Talk; WZNZ(AM): Sports

WSSA(AM) Morrow (Atlanta), Ga.

PRICE: $1.75 million

BUYER: Sheridan Broadcasting Corp. (Ronald Davenport Jr., president); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Saints Inc. (Anthony St. Cyr, president)

FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/50 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

KEVT(AM) Cortaro (Tucson), Ariz.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Slone Broadcasting (James Slone, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: One Mart Corp. (Armando Zamora, president)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Mexican

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WZAZ(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president); owns seven other stations, including WJGR(AM) and WZNZ(AM) Jacksonville

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WNRR(AM) Augusta, Ga.

PRICE: $689,000

BUYER: Traditions Group Broadcasting LLC (Jeffrey Baker, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group Inc. (Michael Sbuttoni, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Talk/Sports

BROKER: John Willis of Satterfield and Perry



