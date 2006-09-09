Deals
WUPV Ashland, va.
PRICE: $47 million
BUYER: Southeastern Media Holdings Inc.
SELLER: Lockwood Broadcasting (James Lockwood Jr., CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 65, 2,690 kW, ant. 863 ft.
AFFILIATION: CW
BROKER: Susan Patrick, Patrick Comm.
WPME Lewiston, Me.
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: MPS Media (Eugene Brown, sole member)
SELLER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshall Pagon, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 11,000 kW, ant. 912 ft.
Affiliation: My
Broker: Mid-Market Services
COMMENT: MPS Media intends to enter into a joint sales agreement with a subsidiary of CP Media.
K09TU and K11RJ Lake Louise, Alaska
PRICE: No cash consideration
BUYER: Greater Copper Valley Communications Inc. (Randall Struck, president)
SELLER: State of Alaska (Don Rinker, director)
FACILITIES: K09TU: Ch. 9, 0.55 kW; K11RJ: Ch. 11, 0.55 kW
Combos
KTSA(AM) and KJXK(FM) San Antonio
PRICE: $45 million
BUYER: Border Media Partners LLC (Thomas Castro, president/CEO); owns 33 other stations, including KFNI(AM), KSAH(AM), KZDC(AM), KLEY(FM), KRIO(FM) and KTFM(FM) San Antonio
SELLER: CBS Radio (Joel Hollander, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: KTSA(AM): 550 kHz, 5 kW; KJXK(FM): 102.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 663 ft.
FORMAT: KTSA(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KJXK(FM): Jack
WKZY(FM) Cross City, WDVH(AM) and WTMN(AM) Gainesville, WRZN(AM) Hernando, WHHZ(FM) Newberry, WDVH(FM) Trenton and WTMG(FM) Williston (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.
PRICE: $8.5 million
BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 28 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Jablamo LLC (Amber Morrell, member)
FACILITIES: WKZY(FM): 106.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 469 ft.; WDVH(AM): 980 kHz, 5 kW day/166 W night; WTMN(AM): 1430 kHz, 10 kW day/45 W night; WRZN(AM): 720 kHz, 10 kW day/250 W night; WHHZ(FM): 100.5 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 469 ft.; WDVH(FM): 101.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 417 ft.; WTMG(FM): 101.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 433 ft.
FORMAT: WKZY(FM): '80s Hits; WDVH(AM): Country; WTMN(AM): Gospel; WRZN(AM): Adult Standard; WHHZ(FM): Alternative/Rock; WDVH(FM): Country; WTMG(FM): Urban AC
KOZQ(AM) and KFBD(FM) Waynesville, Mo.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Shepherd Group (David Shepherd, president/treasurer); owns 10 other stations, including KJPW(AM) (FM) Waynesville
SELLER: Viper Communications Inc. (Kenneth W. Kuenzie, president)
FACILITIES: KOZQ(AM): 1270 kHz, 500 W; KFBD(FM): 97.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 515 ft.
FORMAT: KOZQ(AM): Sports; KFBD(FM): Classic Rock
WSWV(AM) and WSWV(FM) Pennington Gap, Va.
PRICE: $135,000
BUYER: B C Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Robert Charles Wright, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: B C Broadcasting Co. (Billy Louis Carter, president)
FACILITIES: WSWV(AM): 1570 kHz, 2 kW day/191 W night; WSWV(FM): 105.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 276 ft.
FORMAT: WSWV(AM): Gospel; WSWV(FM): Country
COMMENT: Carter is selling his stock in B C Broadcasting to Robert Charles and Lisa Ann Wright, who will each hold 50% of the company's stock.
KIML(AM) and KAML(FM) Gillette, Wyo.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president); owns 13 other stations, including KGWY(FM) Gillette
SELLER: Riverboat Acquisition LLC (Larry Austin, president)
FACILITIES: KIML(AM): 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KAML(FM): 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.
FORMAT: KIML(AM): News/Talk; KAML(FM): Adult Rock
BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Transfer of interests in Riverboat Acquisition LLC, sole shareholder of Gillette Broadcasting Co., licensee of KIML(AM) and KAML(FM), following assignment of Amy Lee's option to purchase the membership interests in River­boat Acquisition to Legend Communications. Price is purchase price less assumption of $240,000 debt.
WYOY(FM) Gluckstadt, WUSJ(FM) Madison, WIIN(AM) Ridgeland and WJKK(FM) Vicksburg (Jackson), Miss.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: New South Radio Inc. (Clay Holladay, stockholder); owns no other stations
SELLER: New South Communications Inc. (Frank Holladay, president)
FACILITIES: WYOY(FM): 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 456 ft.; WUSJ(FM): 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,284 ft.; WIIN(AM): 780 kHz, 5 kW; WJKK(FM): 98.7 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 1,284 ft.
FORMAT: WYOY(FM): CHR; WUSJ(FM): Country; WIIN(AM): Spanish/Variety; WJKK(FM): Soft AC
COMMENT: Frank Holladay is selling his 52% interest (52 shares) in New South Radio Inc. to his son Clay (20 shares for $153,840); his son Robert (20 shares for $153,840); two shares each to six trusts in behalf of their children.
KIKF(FM) Cascade, KQDI(AM), KXGF(AM), KQDI(FM) and KINX(FM) Great Falls, Mont.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Richard C. Parrish Associates LLC (Richard Parrish, president/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph Schwartz, CEO/president)
FACILITIES: KIKF(FM): 104.9 MHz, 94 kW, ant. 2,038 ft.; KQDI(AM): 1450 kHz, 720 W; KXGF(AM): 1400 kHz, 680 W; KQDI(FM): 106.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 371 ft.; KINX(FM): 107.3 MHz, 94 kW, ant. 2,038 ft.
FORMAT: KIKF(FM): Country; KQDI(AM): Talk; KXGF(AM): Nostalgia; KQDI(FM): Classic Rock; KINX(FM): Rock
COMMENT: The stations are transferred to Parrish Associates, as trustee, to comply with FCC ownership limits. An independent trustee is directed to sell them and, pending such sale, to operate them as an independent voice and competitor in the market.
KKLS(AM), KFXS(FM), KKMK(FM) and KOUT(FM) Rapid City, KBHB(AM) and KRCS(FM) Sturgis (Rapid City), S.D.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Schurz Communications Inc. (Marci Burdick, senior VP, broadcasting); owns seven other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Triad Broadcasting Co. (David Benjamin, CEO)
FACILITIES: KKLS(AM): 920 kHz, 5 kW day/111 W night; KFXS(FM): 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 463 ft.; KKMK(FM): 93.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 686 ft.; KOUT(FM): 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 463 ft.; KBHB(AM): 810 kHz, 25 kW day/60 W night; KRCS(FM): 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,060 ft.
FORMAT: KKLS(AM): Oldies; KFXS(FM): Classic Rock; KKMK(FM): AC; KOUT(FM): Country; KBHB(AM): Country/Oldies; KRCS(FM): CHR
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
FMs
WSJI(FM) Cherry Hill (Philadelphia), N.J.
PRICE: $2.45 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 160 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Broadcast Learning Center Inc. (Thomas Moffit Sr., board chairman)
FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 180 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
WXTW(FM) Auburn (Ft. Wayne), Ind.
PRICE: $1.35 million
BUYER: Three Amigo's Broadcasting Inc. (George Kotsopoulos, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Summit City Radio Group LLC (Kristine Foate, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 315 ft.
FORMAT: Alternative
BROKER: Star Media Group Inc.
WYNG(FM) Mount Carmel (Evansville), Ill.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Regent Communications Inc. (William Stakelin, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 420 ft.
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
AMs
WWCL(AM) Lehigh Acres (Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island), Fla.
PRICE: $1.4 million
BUYER: Latino Media Corp. (Angel Ramos, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Robert Dwyer
FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Spanish
KHQN(AM) Spanish Fork (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah
PRICE: $315,000
BUYER: Robyn Howell
SELLER: Sace Broadcasting Corp. (Chris Warden, president)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/133 W night
FORMAT: Ethnic
WLPH(AM) Irondale (Birmingham), Ala.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 42 other stations, including WAYE(AM) Birmingham
SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi Willis, president)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
Information provided by:BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com 718-818-2425
