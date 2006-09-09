TVs



WUPV Ashland, va.

PRICE: $47 million

BUYER: Southeastern Media Holdings Inc.

SELLER: Lockwood Broadcasting (James Lockwood Jr., CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 65, 2,690 kW, ant. 863 ft.

AFFILIATION: CW

BROKER: Susan Patrick, Patrick Comm.

WPME Lewiston, Me.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: MPS Media (Eugene Brown, sole member)

SELLER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshall Pagon, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 11,000 kW, ant. 912 ft.

Affiliation: My

Broker: Mid-Market Services

COMMENT: MPS Media intends to enter into a joint sales agreement with a subsidiary of CP Media.

K09TU and K11RJ Lake Louise, Alaska

PRICE: No cash consideration

BUYER: Greater Copper Valley Communications Inc. (Randall Struck, president)

SELLER: State of Alaska (Don Rinker, director)

FACILITIES: K09TU: Ch. 9, 0.55 kW; K11RJ: Ch. 11, 0.55 kW



Combos



KTSA(AM) and KJXK(FM) San Antonio

PRICE: $45 million

BUYER: Border Media Partners LLC (Thomas Castro, president/CEO); owns 33 other stations, including KFNI(AM), KSAH(AM), KZDC(AM), KLEY(FM), KRIO(FM) and KTFM(FM) San Antonio

SELLER: CBS Radio (Joel Hollander, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: KTSA(AM): 550 kHz, 5 kW; KJXK(FM): 102.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 663 ft.

FORMAT: KTSA(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KJXK(FM): Jack

WKZY(FM) Cross City, WDVH(AM) and WTMN(AM) Gainesville, WRZN(AM) Hernando, WHHZ(FM) Newberry, WDVH(FM) Trenton and WTMG(FM) Williston (Gainesville-Ocala), Fla.

PRICE: $8.5 million

BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 28 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Jablamo LLC (Amber Morrell, member)

FACILITIES: WKZY(FM): 106.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 469 ft.; WDVH(AM): 980 kHz, 5 kW day/166 W night; WTMN(AM): 1430 kHz, 10 kW day/45 W night; WRZN(AM): 720 kHz, 10 kW day/250 W night; WHHZ(FM): 100.5 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 469 ft.; WDVH(FM): 101.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 417 ft.; WTMG(FM): 101.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 433 ft.

FORMAT: WKZY(FM): '80s Hits; WDVH(AM): Country; WTMN(AM): Gospel; WRZN(AM): Adult Standard; WHHZ(FM): Alternative/Rock; WDVH(FM): Country; WTMG(FM): Urban AC

KOZQ(AM) and KFBD(FM) Waynesville, Mo.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Shepherd Group (David Shepherd, president/treasurer); owns 10 other stations, including KJPW(AM) (FM) Waynesville

SELLER: Viper Communications Inc. (Kenneth W. Kuenzie, president)

FACILITIES: KOZQ(AM): 1270 kHz, 500 W; KFBD(FM): 97.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 515 ft.

FORMAT: KOZQ(AM): Sports; KFBD(FM): Classic Rock

WSWV(AM) and WSWV(FM) Pennington Gap, Va.

PRICE: $135,000

BUYER: B C Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Robert Charles Wright, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: B C Broadcasting Co. (Billy Louis Carter, president)

FACILITIES: WSWV(AM): 1570 kHz, 2 kW day/191 W night; WSWV(FM): 105.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 276 ft.

FORMAT: WSWV(AM): Gospel; WSWV(FM): Country

COMMENT: Carter is selling his stock in B C Broadcasting to Robert Charles and Lisa Ann Wright, who will each hold 50% of the company's stock.

KIML(AM) and KAML(FM) Gillette, Wyo.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president); owns 13 other stations, including KGWY(FM) Gillette

SELLER: Riverboat Acquisition LLC (Larry Austin, president)

FACILITIES: KIML(AM): 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KAML(FM): 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.

FORMAT: KIML(AM): News/Talk; KAML(FM): Adult Rock

BROKER: Susan K. Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Transfer of interests in Riverboat Acquisition LLC, sole shareholder of Gillette Broadcasting Co., licensee of KIML(AM) and KAML(FM), following assignment of Amy Lee's option to purchase the membership interests in River­boat Acquisition to Legend Communications. Price is purchase price less assumption of $240,000 debt.

WYOY(FM) Gluckstadt, WUSJ(FM) Madison, WIIN(AM) Ridgeland and WJKK(FM) Vicksburg (Jackson), Miss.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: New South Radio Inc. (Clay Holladay, stockholder); owns no other stations

SELLER: New South Communications Inc. (Frank Holladay, president)

FACILITIES: WYOY(FM): 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 456 ft.; WUSJ(FM): 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,284 ft.; WIIN(AM): 780 kHz, 5 kW; WJKK(FM): 98.7 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 1,284 ft.

FORMAT: WYOY(FM): CHR; WUSJ(FM): Country; WIIN(AM): Spanish/Variety; WJKK(FM): Soft AC

COMMENT: Frank Holladay is selling his 52% interest (52 shares) in New South Radio Inc. to his son Clay (20 shares for $153,840); his son Robert (20 shares for $153,840); two shares each to six trusts in behalf of their children.

KIKF(FM) Cascade, KQDI(AM), KXGF(AM), KQDI(FM) and KINX(FM) Great Falls, Mont.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Richard C. Parrish Associates LLC (Richard Parrish, president/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph Schwartz, CEO/president)

FACILITIES: KIKF(FM): 104.9 MHz, 94 kW, ant. 2,038 ft.; KQDI(AM): 1450 kHz, 720 W; KXGF(AM): 1400 kHz, 680 W; KQDI(FM): 106.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 371 ft.; KINX(FM): 107.3 MHz, 94 kW, ant. 2,038 ft.

FORMAT: KIKF(FM): Country; KQDI(AM): Talk; KXGF(AM): Nostalgia; KQDI(FM): Classic Rock; KINX(FM): Rock

COMMENT: The stations are transferred to Parrish Associates, as trustee, to comply with FCC ownership limits. An independent trustee is directed to sell them and, pending such sale, to operate them as an independent voice and competitor in the market.

KKLS(AM), KFXS(FM), KKMK(FM) and KOUT(FM) Rapid City, KBHB(AM) and KRCS(FM) Sturgis (Rapid City), S.D.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Schurz Communications Inc. (Marci Burdick, senior VP, broadcasting); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Triad Broadcasting Co. (David Benjamin, CEO)

FACILITIES: KKLS(AM): 920 kHz, 5 kW day/111 W night; KFXS(FM): 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 463 ft.; KKMK(FM): 93.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 686 ft.; KOUT(FM): 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 463 ft.; KBHB(AM): 810 kHz, 25 kW day/60 W night; KRCS(FM): 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,060 ft.

FORMAT: KKLS(AM): Oldies; KFXS(FM): Classic Rock; KKMK(FM): AC; KOUT(FM): Country; KBHB(AM): Country/Oldies; KRCS(FM): CHR

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.



FMs



WSJI(FM) Cherry Hill (Philadelphia), N.J.

PRICE: $2.45 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 160 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Broadcast Learning Center Inc. (Thomas Moffit Sr., board chairman)

FACILITIES: 89.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 180 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

WXTW(FM) Auburn (Ft. Wayne), Ind.

PRICE: $1.35 million

BUYER: Three Amigo's Broadcasting Inc. (George Kotsopoulos, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Summit City Radio Group LLC (Kristine Foate, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 315 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

BROKER: Star Media Group Inc.

WYNG(FM) Mount Carmel (Evansville), Ill.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Regent Communications Inc. (William Stakelin, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 420 ft.

FORMAT: Sports

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

AMs



WWCL(AM) Lehigh Acres (Ft. Myers-Naples-Marco Island), Fla.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Latino Media Corp. (Angel Ramos, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Robert Dwyer

FACILITIES: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish

KHQN(AM) Spanish Fork (Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo), Utah

PRICE: $315,000

BUYER: Robyn Howell

SELLER: Sace Broadcasting Corp. (Chris Warden, president)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/133 W night

FORMAT: Ethnic

WLPH(AM) Irondale (Birmingham), Ala.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 42 other stations, including WAYE(AM) Birmingham

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC



Information provided by:BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com 718-818-2425