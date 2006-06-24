Deals
TVs
WCWN(TV) Schenectady, N.Y
PRICE: $17 million
BUYER: Freedom Broadcasting Inc. (Doreen Wade, president)
SELLER: Tribune Co. (Dennis FitzSimons, president/CEO
FACILITIES: Ch. 45, 2,950 kW, ant. 1,355 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
K48IG Rolla, Mo.
PRICE: $4,000
BUYER: John McAulay
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 48, 10 kW
KNEZ(LP) Laredo, Texas
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Entravision Holdings LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)
SELLER: Estate of Carlos Ortiz (Aracelis Ortiz, executrix)
FACILITIES: Ch. 39, 32 kW, ant. 59 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
Combos
WJMS(AM) and WIMI(FM) Ironwood, WAGN(AM) and WHYB(FM) Menominee, Mich.; WMAM(AM) and WLST(FM) Marinette, WSFQ(FM) Peshtigo, Wis.
PRICE: $8.5 million
BUYER: Armada Media Corp. (Jim Coursolle, CEO); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: David and Melvin Winters (David W. Winters, owner)
FACILITIES: WJMS(AM): 590 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WIMI(FM): 99.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 561 ft.; WAGN(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WHYB(FM): 103.7 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WMAM(AM): 570 kHz, 250 W day/100 W night; WLST(FM): 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 436 ft.; WSFQ(FM): 96.3 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 482 ft.
FORMAT: WJMS(AM): Country; WIMI(FM): Hot AC; WAGN(AM): Adult Standard; WHYB(FM): Country; WMAM(AM): Sports; WLST(FM): Hot AC; WSFQ(FM): Oldies
BROKER: W. Donald Roberts Jr. of Kozacko Media Services
WPYR(AM) Baton Rouge, La.; WGHQ(AM) Kingston and WBPM(FM) Saugerties (Poughkeepsie), N.Y.; WOKA(AM) and WOKA(FM) Douglas, Ga.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Coffee County Broadcasters Inc. (Jim Squires, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Coffee County Broadcasters Inc. (Tullis Allen, secretary/treasurer)
FACILITIES: WOKA(AM): 1310 kHz, 4 kW day/39 W night; WOKA(FM): 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.
FORMAT: WOKA(AM): Gospel; WOKA(FM): Country
COMMENT: Squires and Dwayne Gillis are buying the 60% interest of Norman Fletcher, Tullis Allen, and Cecil and Betsy Hutcheson. Each will own 50% of Coffee County Broadcasters Inc.
FMs
KVJM(FM) Hearne (Bryan-College Station), Texas
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,171 other stations, including KAGG(FM), KKYS(FM) and KNFX(FM) Bryan-College Station
SELLER: Marshall Media Group Inc. (Pluria Marshall Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Oldies
BROKER: Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage
AMs
KMGS(AM) Highland Park (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas
PRICE: $9.25 million
BUYER: Dallas Broadcasting LLC (Dan Patrick, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners LLC (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)
FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 35 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Urban/Oldies
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.
