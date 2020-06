TVs



K35DI College Station, Texas

PRICE: $370,000

BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg Fess, senior VP/COO)

SELLER: Gerald G. Benavides

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 150 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Holt Media Group

K44HI Ukiah, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Brady Broadcasting (William Brady, owner)

SELLER: Hull, William (William Hull, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 44, 1.19 kW

K11IY and K13JD Battle Mountain, K06FQ Cooper, Nev.

PRICE: No cash consideration

BUYER: Lander County General Improvement Dist. 1 (Alan Greager, contact rep)

SELLER: Argenta TV Maintenance District (Alan Greager, contact rep)

FACILITIES: K11IY: Ch. 11, 0.472 kW; K13JD: Ch. 13, 0.057 kW; K06FQ: Ch. 6, 0.188 kW

AFFILIATION: K11IY: CBS; K13JD: ABC; K06FQ: CBS

COMMENT: Voluntary assignment; Argenta TV can’t continue operation of the translators.



Combos



WTSA(AM) and WTSA(FM) Brattleboro, Vt.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Corbeil, William and Kelli (William Corbeil, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Tri-State Broadcasters Inc. (John Kilduff, general manager)

FACILITIES: WTSA(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WTSA(FM): 96.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 135 ft.

FORMAT: WTSA(AM): Sports/Talk; WTSA(FM): Hot AC



FMs



WYND(FM) Hatteras, WFMZ(FM) Hertford, WVOD(FM) Manteo, WZPR(FM) Nags Head (Elizabeth City-Nags Head), N.C.

PRICE: $3.5 million

BUYER: CapSan Media LLC (Bill Whitlow, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Convergent Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Biette, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WYND(FM): 97.1 MHz, 59 kW, ant. 558 ft.; WFMZ(FM): 104.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WVOD(FM): 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WZPR(FM): 92.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 384 ft.

FORMAT: WYND(FM): Easy; WFMZ(FM): Classic Hits; WVOD(FM): AAA; WZPR(FM): CHR

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WFFL(FM)(CP) Panama City, Fla.; KNBE(FM) Beatrice, KNFA(FM) Grand Island, KNHA(FM) Hastings, Neb.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, chairman)

FACILITIES: WFFL(FM): 91.7 MHz, 310 W, ant. 207 ft.; KNBE(FM): 88.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 87 ft.; KNFA(FM): 90.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 161 ft.; KNHA(FM): 90.9 MHz, 500 W, ant. 45 ft.

FORMAT: All: CP–NOA

KFFW(FM) Cabool, Mo.

PRICE: $296,420

BUYER: Lake Area Educational Broadcasting Foundation (James McDermott, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: First Free Will Baptist (Rick Jesse, director of engineering)

FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 495 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

COMMENT: In addition to purchase price, buyer will provide airtime to seller valued at $51,400 as consideration for fixtures, building and equipment.

KSRT(FM) Cloverdale, KMHX(FM) Windsor (Santa Rosa), Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Lazer Broadcasting Corp. (Alfredo Plascencia, president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Results Radio LLC (Jack W. Fritz II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KSRT(FM): 107.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KMHX(FM): 104.1 MHz, 250 W, ant. 1,106 ft.

FORMAT: KSRT(FM): R&B/Hip-Hop; KMHX(FM): Hot AC

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

KRPQ(FM) Rohnert Park (Santa Rosa), Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Maverick Media LLC (Gary Rozynek, president/COO); owns 19 other stations, including KSRO(AM), KFGY(FM), KVRV(FM) and KXFX(FM) Santa Rosa

SELLER: Results Radio LLC (Jack W. Fritz II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 548 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

KYLA(FM) Homer (Shreveport), La.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 170 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NWLA Broadcasting LLC (Alfred Moore, Jr., member)

FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 459 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC

WGKC(FM) Mahomet, WEVX(FM) and WQQB(FM) Rantoul, WEBX(FM) Tuscola (Champaign), Ill.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: RadioStar Inc. (Jim Glassman, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: AAA Entertainment (John Maguire, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WGKC(FM): 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 512 ft.; WEVX(FM): 95.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 413 ft.; WQQB(FM): 96.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 404 ft.; WEBX(FM): 93.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 308 ft.

FORMAT: WGKC(FM): Classic Rock; WEVX(FM): Rock; WQQB(FM): Top 40; WEBX(FM): AOR

KMXN(FM) Osage City (Topeka), Kan.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Jayhawk Broadcasting Inc. (Jerome Zimmer, president); owns two other stations, including KLZR(FM) Topeka

SELLER: Viking Enterprises LLC (Jerome R. Zimmer, sole member)

FACILITIES: 92.9 MHz, 36 kW, ant. 564 ft.

FORMAT: Hip-Hop

COMMENT: Reorganization of businesses and properties owned by the Zimmer family



AMs



WGNC(AM) Gastonia (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), WOHS(AM) Shelby, N.C.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: HRN Broadcasting Inc. (D. Mark Boyd III, president/director); owns four other stations, including WCSL(AM) and WLON(AM) Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill

SELLER: KTC Broadcasting Inc. (Calvin Hastings, president)

FACILITIES: WGNC(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WOHS(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW day/168 W night

FORMAT: WGNC(AM): Oldies; WOHS(AM): Oldies

KDUN(AM) Reedsport, Ore.

PRICE: $220,000

BUYER: Bill Schweitzer, dba WKS Broadcasting Inc. (Bill Schweitzer, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pamplin Communications Corp. (Robert Boisseau Pamplin Jr., chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 50 kW day/630 W night

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Tom McKinley of Media Services Group

WDRF(AM) Woodruff (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $210,000

BUYER: BJL Broadcasting (Betty Joyce Lewis, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: B&B Media Inc. (Wayne Brown, president)

FACILITIES: 1510 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

WCKS(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.

PRICE: $207,940

BUYER: Leslie E. Gradick; owns no other stations

SELLER: Steven L. Gradick

FACILITIES: 810 kHz, 50 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Leslie E. Gradick is acquiring his son Steven L. Gradick’s 50% membership in Alabama 810 LLC, licensee of WCKS(AM).

WHAP(AM) Hopewell (Richmond), Va.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Benjamin-Dane LLC (Ronald Reeves, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: MainQuad Communications Inc. (Daniel Berman, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Dark

WRAG(AM) Carrollton, Ala.; WSDT(AM) Soddy-Daisy (Chattanooga), Tenn.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Kingdom Radio of Chattanooga LLC (Harold Vogt, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi Willis, president)

FACILITIES: WRAG(AM): 590 kHz, 1 kW day/185 W night; WSDT(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WRAG(AM): Gospel; WSDT(AM): Dark

KNAK(AM) Delta, Utah

PRICE: $185,000

BUYER: Accent Radio Inc. (Jedidiah Harrison, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sam Bushman

FACILITIES: 540 kHz, 1 kW day/13 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

KHOL(AM) Beulah, N.D.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Digital Syndicate Network LLC (Guy W. Giuliano, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Two Guys Broadcasting Inc. (Dick Knaup, president)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/189 W night

FORMAT: AC

NEW(AM) (CP) Charlottesville, Va.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 86 other stations, including WINA(AM), WQMZ(FM) and WWWV(FM) Charlottesville

SELLER: Charles Anderson

FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KWDF(AM) Ball (Alexandria), La.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Opus Media Partners LLC (Richard Linhart, chairman); owns 11 other stations, including KBKK(FM), KEZP(FM) and KLAA(FM) Alexandria

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)

FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 8 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

KELY(AM) Ely, Nev.

PRICE: $140,000

BUYER: Ely Radio LLC (Fred Weinberg, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Ruby Radio Corp. (Ken Sutherland, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 250 W

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: The Exline Co.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com, 718-818-2425