TVs



K47KC Romeo, Colo.

PRICE: $2,185

BUYER: Mainstreet Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Paul Bossert, president)

SELLER: Shon Heersink

FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 8.3 kW



Combos



WVWI(AM) and WVJZ(FM) Charlotte Amalie, WWKS(FM) Cruz Bay, V.I.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Gordon P. Ackley; owns no other stations

SELLER: Knight Quality Stations (Randolph Knight, president)

FACILITIES: WVWI(AM): 1000 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WVJZ(FM): 105.3 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 1,585 ft.; WWKS(FM): 101.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,227 ft.

FORMAT: WVWI(AM): News/Talk/Info; WVJZ(FM): Urban CHR; WWKS(FM): Urban AC

COMMENT: Gordon P. Ackley will acquire Randolph Knight’s 50% ownership of GARK LLC, licensee of WVJZ(FM) Charlotte Amalie, and become sole member of GARK LLC, which will be the licensee of all three stations.



FMs



KGDQ(FM) Colorado Springs, Colo.

PRICE: $17.5 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador Bustos, president/CEO); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Superior Broadcasting (Chris Devine, partner)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom and Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures

COMMENT: At closing, buyer will pay off seller’s outstanding obligations under senior credit facility with Wells Fargo, not to exceed stated purchase price. Should it be less, buyer will pay seller the difference by wire transfer. In addition, buyer will pay off seller’s obligations under July 25, 2005, business loan agreement with CityWide Banks.

WBTZ(FM) Plattsburgh (Burlington- Plattsburgh), N.Y.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Hall Communications Inc. (Bonnie Hall-Rowbotham, chairman of board); owns 20 other stations, including WJOY(AM), WIZN(FM), WKOL(FM) and WOKO(FM) Burlington-Plattsburgh

SELLER: Plattsburgh Broadcasting Corp. (John W. Bissell, president/secretary)

FACILITIES: 99.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

KTPB(FM) Kilgore (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 156 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Kilgore Junior College (Dr. William M. Holda, president)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 79 kW, ant. 551 ft.

FORMAT: Classical

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

WCTU(FM) Tazewell, Tenn.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 86 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: The Stair Co. (Walter Stair, general manager)

FACILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

KJNZ(FM) Hereford, Texas

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Hereford Broadcasting LLC (Jose Aguillon, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Albert Benavides

FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 279 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

KANS(FM) Emporia, Kan.

PRICE: $120,000

BUYER: Kansas Radio Inc. (Martin Hill, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: C&C Consulting Inc. (Edward Lipson, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 318 ft.

FORMAT: Soft AC

NEW (FM)(CP) Lake Odessa, Mich.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Great Lakes Community Broadcasting Inc. (James J. McCluskey, president)

FACILITIES: 89.7 MHz, 400 W, ant. 40 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

KIVA(FM) Santa Rosa, N.M.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Don Davis; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KNXX Inc. (Don Davis, president)

FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 118 ft.

FORMAT: Variety

COMMENT: VP Dorothy Davis is selling her interest 45% stake in KNXX Inc. to her son, making him 100% owner. License will be held by Cibola Radio Co., owned 100% by Don Davis.

WJJJ(FM) Greensburg (Pittsburgh), Pa.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Renda Broadcasting Corp. (Anthony F. Renda, president); owns 24 other stations, including WJAS(AM), WPTT(AM) and WSHH(FM) Pittsburgh

SELLER: Sheridan Broadcasting Corp. (Ronald Davenport, Jr., CEO)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.

FORMAT: Urban



AMs



KZGX(AM) Watertown (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.

PRICE: $670,000

BUYER: Self Retire Inc. (Peter Phia Xiong, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: WM Broadcasting (Pedro Zamora, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Mexican

BROKER: Jim Wychor Communications and Johnson Communication Properties

WIJD(AM) Prichard (Mobile), Ala.

PRICE: $450,000

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)

FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/103 W night

FORMAT: Christian

KWBC(AM) Navasota, Texas

PRICE: $275,000

BUYER: Bryan Broadcasting Corp. (William R. Hicks, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Hereford Agri-Fuels Inc. (Jerome Friemel, president)

FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 250 W

FORMAT: News/Talk

COMMENT: Purchase price includes monthly time brokerage agreement non-refundable fee of which a portion will be applied to reimburse seller for cost of operating the transmitter site.

WBCV(AM) Bristol (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.

PRICE: $245,000

BUYER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Rick Mitchell, principal officer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Jennings Dotson, president)

FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Religion

COMMENT: Jennings Dotson (49% interest), Christopher Dotson (15.5%), Newl Dotson (15.5%), Gene Baird (15%) and Austin Cook (5%) are selling their interests in Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. to Rick Mitchell, Jonas Mitchell, Robert Bennett and Lisa Bennett, who will each hold a 25% share.

KUDO(AM) Anchorage, Alaska

PRICE: $244,000

BUYER: IBEW Local 1547 Investments LLC (Gary Brooks, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Chinook Concert Broadcasters (Rick Goodfellow, president)

FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Business News/Talk

WBLT(AM) Bedford (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $240,000

BUYER: Gary E. Burns; owns no other stations

SELLER: WBLT Inc. (Keith Campbell, president)

FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day/47 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.

PRICE: $240,000

BUYER: Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James C. Woodson, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas M. Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Country/News

COMMENT: Douglas Sutton is selling all of the stock in Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. to Woodson.

KUOA(AM) Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.

PRICE: $236,700

BUYER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Johnson Communications Inc. (Mitchell Johnson, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night

FORMAT: Country

KXLX(AM) Airway Heights, Wash.

PRICE: $236,000

BUYER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director); owns six other stations, none in this market

SELLER: James and Helen Stargel (James Stargel, owner)

FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 10 kW day/600 W night

FORMAT: Dark

WAVP(AM) Avon Park (Sebring), Fla.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Odyssey Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Michael Cardillo, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Anscombe Broadcasting Group Ltd (Steven G. Reszka, president)

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WEAF(AM) Camden, S.C.

PRICE: $222,500

BUYER: Glory Communications Inc. (Alex Snipe, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Colonial Radio Group Inc. (Jeffrey Andrulonis, president)

FACILITIES: 1130 kHz, 1 kW day/7 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates

WECM(AM) Milton (Pensacola), Fla.

PRICE: $220,000

BUYER: Professional Humor Inc. (Baroness Maxine Agasim-Pereira, president/secretary/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Worldlink Technologies Group Inc. (Michael Pfost, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Adult Standard

COMMENT: Part of purchase price will be paid to Faith Baptist Church to satisfy balance due on Worldlink Technologies’ promissory note.



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com 718-818-2425