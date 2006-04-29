Deals
TVs
K47KC Romeo, Colo.
PRICE: $2,185
BUYER: Mainstreet Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Paul Bossert, president)
SELLER: Shon Heersink
FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 8.3 kW
Combos
WVWI(AM) and WVJZ(FM) Charlotte Amalie, WWKS(FM) Cruz Bay, V.I.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Gordon P. Ackley; owns no other stations
SELLER: Knight Quality Stations (Randolph Knight, president)
FACILITIES: WVWI(AM): 1000 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WVJZ(FM): 105.3 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 1,585 ft.; WWKS(FM): 101.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,227 ft.
FORMAT: WVWI(AM): News/Talk/Info; WVJZ(FM): Urban CHR; WWKS(FM): Urban AC
COMMENT: Gordon P. Ackley will acquire Randolph Knight’s 50% ownership of GARK LLC, licensee of WVJZ(FM) Charlotte Amalie, and become sole member of GARK LLC, which will be the licensee of all three stations.
FMs
KGDQ(FM) Colorado Springs, Colo.
PRICE: $17.5 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador Bustos, president/CEO); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Superior Broadcasting (Chris Devine, partner)
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: Mexican
BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom and Chuck Lontine of Marconi Media Ventures
COMMENT: At closing, buyer will pay off seller’s outstanding obligations under senior credit facility with Wells Fargo, not to exceed stated purchase price. Should it be less, buyer will pay seller the difference by wire transfer. In addition, buyer will pay off seller’s obligations under July 25, 2005, business loan agreement with CityWide Banks.
WBTZ(FM) Plattsburgh (Burlington- Plattsburgh), N.Y.
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: Hall Communications Inc. (Bonnie Hall-Rowbotham, chairman of board); owns 20 other stations, including WJOY(AM), WIZN(FM), WKOL(FM) and WOKO(FM) Burlington-Plattsburgh
SELLER: Plattsburgh Broadcasting Corp. (John W. Bissell, president/secretary)
FACILITIES: 99.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft.
FORMAT: Alternative
KTPB(FM) Kilgore (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 156 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Kilgore Junior College (Dr. William M. Holda, president)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 79 kW, ant. 551 ft.
FORMAT: Classical
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
WCTU(FM) Tazewell, Tenn.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 86 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: The Stair Co. (Walter Stair, general manager)
FACILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: American Media Services LLC
KJNZ(FM) Hereford, Texas
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Hereford Broadcasting LLC (Jose Aguillon, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Albert Benavides
FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 279 ft.
FORMAT: Mexican
KANS(FM) Emporia, Kan.
PRICE: $120,000
BUYER: Kansas Radio Inc. (Martin Hill, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: C&C Consulting Inc. (Edward Lipson, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 318 ft.
FORMAT: Soft AC
NEW (FM)(CP) Lake Odessa, Mich.
PRICE: $25,000
BUYER: Edgewater Broadcasting (Clark Parrish, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Great Lakes Community Broadcasting Inc. (James J. McCluskey, president)
FACILITIES: 89.7 MHz, 400 W, ant. 40 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
KIVA(FM) Santa Rosa, N.M.
PRICE: $1
BUYER: Don Davis; owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KNXX Inc. (Don Davis, president)
FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 118 ft.
FORMAT: Variety
COMMENT: VP Dorothy Davis is selling her interest 45% stake in KNXX Inc. to her son, making him 100% owner. License will be held by Cibola Radio Co., owned 100% by Don Davis.
WJJJ(FM) Greensburg (Pittsburgh), Pa.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Renda Broadcasting Corp. (Anthony F. Renda, president); owns 24 other stations, including WJAS(AM), WPTT(AM) and WSHH(FM) Pittsburgh
SELLER: Sheridan Broadcasting Corp. (Ronald Davenport, Jr., CEO)
FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.
FORMAT: Urban
AMs
KZGX(AM) Watertown (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.
PRICE: $670,000
BUYER: Self Retire Inc. (Peter Phia Xiong, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: WM Broadcasting (Pedro Zamora, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Mexican
BROKER: Jim Wychor Communications and Johnson Communication Properties
WIJD(AM) Prichard (Mobile), Ala.
PRICE: $450,000
BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)
FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/103 W night
FORMAT: Christian
KWBC(AM) Navasota, Texas
PRICE: $275,000
BUYER: Bryan Broadcasting Corp. (William R. Hicks, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Hereford Agri-Fuels Inc. (Jerome Friemel, president)
FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 250 W
FORMAT: News/Talk
COMMENT: Purchase price includes monthly time brokerage agreement non-refundable fee of which a portion will be applied to reimburse seller for cost of operating the transmitter site.
WBCV(AM) Bristol (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Tenn.
PRICE: $245,000
BUYER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Rick Mitchell, principal officer); owns no other stations
SELLER: Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. (Jennings Dotson, president)
FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Religion
COMMENT: Jennings Dotson (49% interest), Christopher Dotson (15.5%), Newl Dotson (15.5%), Gene Baird (15%) and Austin Cook (5%) are selling their interests in Sunshine Broadcasters Inc. to Rick Mitchell, Jonas Mitchell, Robert Bennett and Lisa Bennett, who will each hold a 25% share.
KUDO(AM) Anchorage, Alaska
PRICE: $244,000
BUYER: IBEW Local 1547 Investments LLC (Gary Brooks, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Chinook Concert Broadcasters (Rick Goodfellow, president)
FACILITIES: 1080 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Business News/Talk
WBLT(AM) Bedford (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $240,000
BUYER: Gary E. Burns; owns no other stations
SELLER: WBLT Inc. (Keith Campbell, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day/47 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
WBCU(AM) Union, S.C.
PRICE: $240,000
BUYER: Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James C. Woodson, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas M. Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Country/News
COMMENT: Douglas Sutton is selling all of the stock in Union-Carolina Broadcasting Co. Inc. to Woodson.
KUOA(AM) Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.
PRICE: $236,700
BUYER: Galen Gilbert, et al (Galen Gilbert, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Johnson Communications Inc. (Mitchell Johnson, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night
FORMAT: Country
KXLX(AM) Airway Heights, Wash.
PRICE: $236,000
BUYER: Spokane Television Inc. (Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president/director); owns six other stations, none in this market
SELLER: James and Helen Stargel (James Stargel, owner)
FACILITIES: 700 kHz, 10 kW day/600 W night
FORMAT: Dark
WAVP(AM) Avon Park (Sebring), Fla.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Odyssey Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Michael Cardillo, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Anscombe Broadcasting Group Ltd (Steven G. Reszka, president)
FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
WEAF(AM) Camden, S.C.
PRICE: $222,500
BUYER: Glory Communications Inc. (Alex Snipe, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Colonial Radio Group Inc. (Jeffrey Andrulonis, president)
FACILITIES: 1130 kHz, 1 kW day/7 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates
WECM(AM) Milton (Pensacola), Fla.
PRICE: $220,000
BUYER: Professional Humor Inc. (Baroness Maxine Agasim-Pereira, president/secretary/treasurer); owns no other stations
SELLER: Worldlink Technologies Group Inc. (Michael Pfost, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Adult Standard
COMMENT: Part of purchase price will be paid to Faith Baptist Church to satisfy balance due on Worldlink Technologies’ promissory note.
