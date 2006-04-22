TVs



KWWL(TV) Waterloo, Iowa

PRICE: $63 million

BUYER: Quincy Newspapers (Thomas Oakley, president)

SELLER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1982 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

KRDO(TV) Colorado Springs, KJCT(TV) Grand Junction, K12ME Canyon City, K38FO Carbondale, K42CX Cripple Creek, K42EV Glenwood Springs, K39CD Lake George, K28AD Montrose, K51FQ MT Massive, K36AF Newcastle, K45AF Parachute, K57CR Rifle, K44CI Salida, Colo.

PRICE: $45 million

BUYER: News Press and Gazette (David Bradley, president)

SELLER: Pikes Peak Broadcasting Co. (Patti L. Hoth, president)

FACILITIES: KRDO(TV): Ch. 13, 282 kW. ant. 2139 ft.; KJCT(TV): Ch.8, 120 kW, ant. 2720 ft.; K12ME: Ch. 12, 0.109 kW; K38FO: Ch. 38, 0.130 kW; K42CX: Ch. 42, 0.120 kW; K42EV: Ch. 42, 1.230 kW; K39CD: Ch. 39, 2.340 kW; K28AD: Ch. 28, 27.6 kW; K51FQ: Ch. 63, 0.043 kW; K36AF: Ch. 36, 0.145 kW; K45AF: Ch. 45, 0.630 kW; K57CR: Ch. 57, 3.380 kW; K44CI: Ch. 44, 8.730 kW

AFFILIATION: All: ABC

BROKER: Kepper, Tupper and Co. and Kalil and Co. Inc.

KUTF Logan, K45GX Salt Lake City, Utah

PRICE: $15 million

BUYER: Univision Television Group (Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg Fess, executive VP)

FACILITIES: KUTF: Ch. 12, 257 kW, ant. 2264; K45GX: Ch. 45, 50 kW, ant. 3665 ft.

KFTA(TV) Fort Smith, Ark.

PRICE: $5.6 million

BUYER: Mission Broadcasting Inc. (David Smith, president/treasurer)

SELLER: Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. (Perry Sook, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 2510 kW, ant. 1040 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

COMMENT: Nexstar will enter into a shared services agreement and a joint sales agreement with Mission.

KSBN(TV) Springdale, Ark.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Total Life Community Educational Foundation (Juan Carlos Pardeiro, president/general manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 57, 182 kW, ant. 322 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

WAXC(LP) Alexander City, WETU(LP) Wetumpka, Ala.

PRICE: $249,000

BUYER: Venture Television LLC (Michael Plaia, manager)

SELLER: Cable Video Productions Inc. (Larry Ray, president)

FACILITIES: WAXC(LP): Ch. 64, 12.2 kW, ant. 323 ft.; WETU(LP): Ch. 39. 105 kW,

AFFILIATION: WAXC(LP): Ind.; WETU(LP): Ind.

W06AW Selmer, Tenn.

PRICE: $30,000

BUYER: Unity Broadcasting Inc. (Bill Lambert, general manager)

SELLER: The Victory Network Foundation (Charles Tatum, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.048 kW.



COMBOS



KSQB(FM) Dell Rapids, KWSF(FM) Flandreau, KSQB(AM) Sioux Falls, S.D.

PRICE: $3.8 million

BUYER: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO); own 27 other stations, including KWSN(AM), KELO(AM)/(FM), KRRO(FM) and KTWB(FM)

SELLER: Feller Broadcasting LLC (Robbie Feller, managing member)

FACILITIES: KSQB(FM): 95.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KWSF(FM): 107.9 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 528 ft.; KSQB(AM): 1520 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: KSQB(FM): Classic Hits; KWSF(FM): Country; KSQB(AM): Sports/Talk

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc. and Greg Guy of Patrick Communications



AMs



KNUU(AM) Paradise (Las Vegas), Nev.

PRICE: $3.9 million

BUYER: BusinessTalkRadio.net Inc. (Michael Metter, president/CEO); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: CRC Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Ronald Cohen, president)

FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WAMB(AM) Nashville, Tenn.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Great Southern Broadcasting Co. Inc. (William Brady, president); owns two other stations, including WCOR(AM) and WCRT(FM) Nashville

SELLER: Radio Nashville Inc. (William Barry, president)

FACILITIES: 1200 kHz, 50 kW day/90 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

KTME(AM) Lompoc, KUHL(AM) Santa Maria (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Knight Broadcasting Inc. (Shawn Knight, VP); owns two other stations, including KSYV(FM) Santa Maria-Lompoc

SELLER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president)

FACILITIES: KTME(AM): 1410 kHz, 500 W day/77 W night; KUHL(AM): 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: KTME(AM): Talk; KUHL(AM): Talk



