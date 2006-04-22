Deals
TVs
KWWL(TV) Waterloo, Iowa
PRICE: $63 million
BUYER: Quincy Newspapers (Thomas Oakley, president)
SELLER: Raycom Media (Paul McTear, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1982 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
KRDO(TV) Colorado Springs, KJCT(TV) Grand Junction, K12ME Canyon City, K38FO Carbondale, K42CX Cripple Creek, K42EV Glenwood Springs, K39CD Lake George, K28AD Montrose, K51FQ MT Massive, K36AF Newcastle, K45AF Parachute, K57CR Rifle, K44CI Salida, Colo.
PRICE: $45 million
BUYER: News Press and Gazette (David Bradley, president)
SELLER: Pikes Peak Broadcasting Co. (Patti L. Hoth, president)
FACILITIES: KRDO(TV): Ch. 13, 282 kW. ant. 2139 ft.; KJCT(TV): Ch.8, 120 kW, ant. 2720 ft.; K12ME: Ch. 12, 0.109 kW; K38FO: Ch. 38, 0.130 kW; K42CX: Ch. 42, 0.120 kW; K42EV: Ch. 42, 1.230 kW; K39CD: Ch. 39, 2.340 kW; K28AD: Ch. 28, 27.6 kW; K51FQ: Ch. 63, 0.043 kW; K36AF: Ch. 36, 0.145 kW; K45AF: Ch. 45, 0.630 kW; K57CR: Ch. 57, 3.380 kW; K44CI: Ch. 44, 8.730 kW
AFFILIATION: All: ABC
BROKER: Kepper, Tupper and Co. and Kalil and Co. Inc.
KUTF Logan, K45GX Salt Lake City, Utah
PRICE: $15 million
BUYER: Univision Television Group (Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO)
SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg Fess, executive VP)
FACILITIES: KUTF: Ch. 12, 257 kW, ant. 2264; K45GX: Ch. 45, 50 kW, ant. 3665 ft.
KFTA(TV) Fort Smith, Ark.
PRICE: $5.6 million
BUYER: Mission Broadcasting Inc. (David Smith, president/treasurer)
SELLER: Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. (Perry Sook, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 2510 kW, ant. 1040 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
COMMENT: Nexstar will enter into a shared services agreement and a joint sales agreement with Mission.
KSBN(TV) Springdale, Ark.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: Total Life Community Educational Foundation (Juan Carlos Pardeiro, president/general manager)
FACILITIES: Ch. 57, 182 kW, ant. 322 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
WAXC(LP) Alexander City, WETU(LP) Wetumpka, Ala.
PRICE: $249,000
BUYER: Venture Television LLC (Michael Plaia, manager)
SELLER: Cable Video Productions Inc. (Larry Ray, president)
FACILITIES: WAXC(LP): Ch. 64, 12.2 kW, ant. 323 ft.; WETU(LP): Ch. 39. 105 kW,
AFFILIATION: WAXC(LP): Ind.; WETU(LP): Ind.
W06AW Selmer, Tenn.
PRICE: $30,000
BUYER: Unity Broadcasting Inc. (Bill Lambert, general manager)
SELLER: The Victory Network Foundation (Charles Tatum, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.048 kW.
COMBOS
KSQB(FM) Dell Rapids, KWSF(FM) Flandreau, KSQB(AM) Sioux Falls, S.D.
PRICE: $3.8 million
BUYER: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO); own 27 other stations, including KWSN(AM), KELO(AM)/(FM), KRRO(FM) and KTWB(FM)
SELLER: Feller Broadcasting LLC (Robbie Feller, managing member)
FACILITIES: KSQB(FM): 95.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KWSF(FM): 107.9 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 528 ft.; KSQB(AM): 1520 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: KSQB(FM): Classic Hits; KWSF(FM): Country; KSQB(AM): Sports/Talk
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc. and Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
AMs
KNUU(AM) Paradise (Las Vegas), Nev.
PRICE: $3.9 million
BUYER: BusinessTalkRadio.net Inc. (Michael Metter, president/CEO); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: CRC Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Ronald Cohen, president)
FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
WAMB(AM) Nashville, Tenn.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Great Southern Broadcasting Co. Inc. (William Brady, president); owns two other stations, including WCOR(AM) and WCRT(FM) Nashville
SELLER: Radio Nashville Inc. (William Barry, president)
FACILITIES: 1200 kHz, 50 kW day/90 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
KTME(AM) Lompoc, KUHL(AM) Santa Maria (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Knight Broadcasting Inc. (Shawn Knight, VP); owns two other stations, including KSYV(FM) Santa Maria-Lompoc
SELLER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president)
FACILITIES: KTME(AM): 1410 kHz, 500 W day/77 W night; KUHL(AM): 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: KTME(AM): Talk; KUHL(AM): Talk
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com
718-818-2425
