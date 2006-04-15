TVs



WVTM(TV) Birmingham, Ala.; WNCN(TV) Goldsboro, N.C.; WCMH(TV) Columbus, Ohio; WJAR(TV) Providence, R.I.

PRICE: $600 million

BUYER: Media General Inc. (James Zimmerman, president, broadcast division)

SELLER: NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president, TV stations)

FACILITIES: WVTM(TV): Ch. 13, 316 kW, ant. 1,339 ft.; WNCN(TV): Ch. 17, 5,000 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.; WCMH(TV): Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 899 ft.; WJAR(TV): Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.

AFFILIATION: WVTM(TV): NBC; WNCN(TV): NBC; WCMH(TV): NBC; WJAR(TV): NBC

WTJR(TV) Quincy, IlL.

LPRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: Christian Television Network Inc. (Robert D'Andrea, president)

SELLER: Believer's Broadcasting Corp. (Carl Geisendorfer, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 16, 1,020 kW, ant. 1,011 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Cobb Corp. LLC K50DR Evanston, Wyo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Larry H. Miller Broadcasting (Randy Risby, general manager)

SELLER: Wyoming Communications Corp. (Paul Barnard, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 2.12 kW

COMMENT: Miller agrees to be responsible for all FCC transfer and other fees and to be responsible for repairs and maintenance of the transmission facility. Miller will compensate Wyoming Communications $75 a month for site rental, including electricity consumed by K50DR and related equipment.

K12OC Red River, N.M.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David Barrett, president/CEO)

SELLER: Community TV Inc. (James Thompson, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 0.039 kW

AFFILIATION: ABC

COMMENT: Hearst-Argyle will use UHF translator K67BP in broadcasting KOAT Albuquerque, N.M., programming to the Red River area, ensuring area residents continued access to KOAT programming while relieving Community TV Inc. of maintenance, FCC compliance and other licensing issues. The buyer will assume costs associated with conversion to digital.



Combos



WJMM(FM) Keene, WCGW(AM) and WWFT(AM) Nicholasville (Lexington-Fayette), Ky.

PRICE: $4.5 million

BUYER: Christian Broadcasting System Ltd (Jonathon Yinger, president/director); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mortenson Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president)

FACILITIES: WJMM(FM): 99.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WCGW(AM): 770 kHz, 1 kW; WWFT(AM): 1250 kHz, 500 W day/59 W night

FORMAT: WJMM(FM): Christian Contemporary/Talk; WCGW(AM): Southern Gospel; WWFT(AM): Sports

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

WLSQ(FM) Dyer (Jackson), WHMT(AM) and WLSZ Humboldt (Jackson), Tenn.

PRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: Forever Communications Inc. (Christine Hillard, president); owns 10 other stations, including WTJS(AM), WTNV(FM) and WYNU(FM) Jackson

SELLER: Boyd Enterprises Inc. (Darrell Boyd Sr., president)

FACILITIES: WLSQ(FM): 94.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WHMT(AM): 1190 kHz, 420 W; WLSZ(FM): 105.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WLSQ(FM): CHR/Top 40; WHMT(AM): Sports; WLSZ(FM): CHR/Top 40



FMs



WKTS(FM) Kingston, Tenn.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Foothills Broadcasting Inc. (Thomas Moffit Jr., president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Kingston Century Club Inc. (Neil Scalf, director)

FACILITIES: 90.1 MHz, 55 W, ant. 633 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Standard

WPMW(FM) Mullens, W.Va.

PRICE: $120,000

BUYER: West Virginia-Virginia Holding Co. LLC (Bob Spencer, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Castle Rock Investments LLC (Michael A. Muscari, manager)

FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 443 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

KVID(FM)(CP) Barstow (Victor Valley), Calif.

PRICE: $100,000

BUYER: Ondas de Vida Network Inc. (Hector E. Manzo, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)

FACILITIES: 89.1 MHz, 260 W, ant. 725 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WAXZ(FM) Georgetown (Cincinnati), Ohio

PRICE: $60,294

BUYER: Gateway Radio Works (Hayes McMakin, president/treasurer); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: First Broadcasting Investment Partners, LLC (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 351 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

KBOC(FM) Bridgeport (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Entravision Holdings LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); owns 52 other stations, including KZMP(AM)/(FM), KTCY(FM) and KZZA(FM) Dallas-Ft. Worth

SELLER: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Witkovski, president)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 2,034 ft.

WYND(FM) Hatteras, WFMZ(FM) Hertford, WVOD(FM) Manteo, WZPR(FM) Nags Head (Elizabeth City-Nags Head), N.C.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: CapSan Media LLC (Bill Whitlow, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Convergent Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Biette, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WYND(FM): 97.1 MHz, 59 kW, ant. 558 ft.; WFMZ(FM): 104.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WVOD(FM): 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WZPR(FM): 92.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 384 ft.

FORMAT: WYND(FM): Easy; WFMZ(FM): Classic Hits; WVOD(FM): AAA; WZPR(FM): CHR

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.



AMs



WLIE(AM) Islip (Nassau-Suffolk), N.Y.

PRICE: $14 million

BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (Mark Follett, president); owns 18 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Long Island Multi-Media LLC (Stuart Henry, managing member)

FACILITIES: 540 kHz, 4 kW day/175 W night

FORMAT: Business News

BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $1.1 million to Deer Park Properties Inc. for studio premises.

WTIX(AM) Florence, WHYM(AM) Lake City (Florence), S.C.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Estuardo Rodriquez (Estuardo Valdemar Rodriguez, joint tenant); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: GHB Broadcasting (George Buck Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WTIX(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WHYM(AM): 1260 kHz, 5 kW day/55 W night

FORMAT: WTIX(AM): Sports; WHYM(AM): Religion

WEAF(AM) Camden, S.C.

PRICE: $222,500

BUYER: Glory Communications Inc. (Alex Snipe, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Colonial Radio Group Inc. (Jeffrey Andrulonis, president)

FACILITIES: 1130 kHz, 1 kW day/7 W night

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates

WECM(AM) Milton (Pensacola), Fla.

PRICE: $220,000

BUYER: Professional Humor Inc. (Baroness Maxine Agasim-Pereira, president/secretary/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Worldlink Technologies Group Inc. (Michael Pfost, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Adult Standard

KDUN(AM) Reedsport, Ore.

PRICE: $220,000

BUYER: Bill Schweitzer, dba WKS Broadcasting Inc. (Bill Schweitzer, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pamplin Communications Corp. (Robert Boisseau Pamplin Jr., chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 50 kW day/630 W night

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Tom McKinley of Media Services Group

WDRF(AM) Woodruff (Greenville- Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $210,000

BUYER: BJL Broadcasting (Betty Joyce Lewis, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: B&B Media Inc. (Wayne Brown, president)

FACILITIES: 1510 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

WCKS(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.

PRICE: $207,940

BUYER: Leslie Gradick; owns no other stations

SELLER: Steven L. Gradick

FACILITIES: 810 kHz, 50 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Leslie E. Gradick is acquiring his son Steven's 50% membership in Alabama 810 LLC, licensee of WCKS.

WHAP(AM) Hopewell (Richmond), Va.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Benjamin-Dane LLC (Ronald Reeves, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: MainQuad Communications Inc. (Daniel Berman, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Dark

WWWC(AM) Wilkesboro. N.C.

PRICE:$200,000

BUYER:Foothills Media Inc. (John Wishon, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER:Foothills Media Inc. (Alan Combs, co-owner)

FACILITIES:1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT:Southern Gospel

COMMENT: Combs is selling his 50% stake in Foothills Media Inc., making Wishon sole owner.

KNAK(AM) Delta, Utah

PRICE: $185,000

BUYER: Accent Radio Inc. (Jedidiah Harrison, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sam Bushman

FACILITIES: 540 kHz, 1 kW day/13 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports

KWDF(AM) Ball (Alexandria), La.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Opus Media Partners LLC (Richard Linhart, chairman); owns 11 other stations, including KBKK(FM), KEZP(FM) and KLAA(FM) Alexandria

SELLER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president)

FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 8 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. KNNZ(AM) Cedar City, Texas

PRICE: $125,000

BUYER: Public Radio Capital Inc. (Marc Hand, president/managing director); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Cherry Creek Radio LLC (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president)

FACILITIES: 940 kHz, 10 kW day/39 W night

FORMAT: News

COMMENT: Cherry Creek Radio is contributing, donating and assigning the station to Public Radio Capital.



