Deals
TVs
KYAV(LP) Palm Springs, Calif.
PRICE: $1.55 million
BUYER: U-Dub Productions LLC (Dave Rennie, CFO)
SELLER: JDF Investment Co. (Sim Farar, managing member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 0.99 kW, ant. 516 ft.
AFFILIATION: AZT
WHMM(DT) Hammond, La.
PRICE: $950,000
BUYER: Mayavision Inc. (Ernesto Schweikert III, president)
SELLER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshall Pagon, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 42, 1,000 kW, ant. 965 ft.
W17CD Stamford, Conn.
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: K Communications (Young Kwon, president)
SELLER: IT Communications (Allen Christopher, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 100 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind
K49HT Abilene, K47IO Beaumont and K48IO Lufkin, Texas
PRICE: $45,000
BUYER: C. Dowen Johnson
SELLERS: K49HT: Michael Mintz; K47IO and K48IO: Lawrence Howard Mintz, owner
FACILITIES: K49HT: Ch. 49, 30.99 kW; K47IO: Ch. 47, 0.200 kW, ant. 100 ft.; K48IO: Ch. 48, 7.19 kW, ant. 459 ft.
K24GT Kemmerer, Wyo.
PRICE: $1
BUYER: Central Wyoming College (Joanne McFarlen, president/CEO)
SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James Rogers, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 150 kW, ant. -34 ft.
COMMENT: Buyer agrees to rebroadcast TV station KCWY(TV) Casper, Wyo., licensed to seller's subsidiary Bozeman Trail Communications, on buyer's K06FD Labarge, Wyo.
Combos
WDLB(AM) Marshfield, WOSQ(FM) Spencer, WFHR(AM) Wisconsin Rapids (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president); owns three other stations, including WXCO(AM) Wausau-Stevens Point
SELLER: NRG Media LLC (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman)
FACILITIES: WDLB(AM): 1450 kHz, 750 W day/1 kW night; WOSQ(FM): 92.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WFHR(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: WDLB(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WOSQ(FM): Country; WFHR(AM): News/Talk/Sports
COMMENT: Seehafer Broadcasting's WLRK(FM) Wausau, Wis., is being exchanged for NRG Media's WOSQ(FM) WDLB(AM) and WFHR(AM). NRG Media will pay $3,700,000 to Seehafer Broadcasting at closing.
WLRK(FM) Wausau (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: NRG Media LLC (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman); owns 57 other stations, including WGLX(FM), WLJY(FM) and WYTE(FM) Wausau-Stevens Point
SELLER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president)
FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock
COMMENT: See item above.
KNFT(AM) and KNFT(FM) Bayard, KPSA(FM) Lordsburg, N.M.
PRICE: $565,000
BUYER: SkyWest Media LLC (Ted Tucker Jr., managing member); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Runnels Broadcasting System LLC (Linda S. Bloom, trustee)
FACILITIES: KNFT(AM): 950 kHz, 5 kW day/224 W night; KNFT(FM): 102.9 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 1,578 ft.; KPSA(FM): 97.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. -135 ft.
FORMAT: KNFT(AM): Talk/Nostalgia; KNFT(FM): Country; KPSA(FM): Rock
COMMENT: Bankruptcy court-ordered sale
WJRI(AM), WKGX(AM) and WKVS(FM) Lenoir, N.C.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Foothills Radio Group LLC (Donald W. Curtis, member/manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Curtis Media Group (Donald W. Curtis, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WJRI(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WKGX(AM): 1080 kHz, 5 kW; WKVS(FM): 103.3 MHz, 940 W, ant. 827 ft.
FORMAT: WJRI(AM): News/Talk; WKGX(AM): Country; WKVS(FM): Country
COMMENT: George A. Bunch Jr. is acquiring 45% of Foothills Radio Group LLC, having made a $250,000 contribution to its equity. Curtis' interest will be reduced from 50% to 45%, William M. McClatchey Jr.'s from 50% to 10%.
KLWN(AM) and KLZR(FM) Lawrence (Topeka), Kan.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Jayhawk Broadcasting Inc. (Jerome Zimmer, president); owns one other station, KMXN(FM) Topeka
SELLER: Zimmer Radio Group (John Zimmer)
FACILITIES: KLWN(AM): 1320 kHz, 500 W day/250 W night; KLZR(FM): 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 774 ft.
FORMAT: KLWN(AM): News/Sports; KLZR(FM): Hot AC
COMMENT: Reorganization of businesses and properties owned by the Zimmer family
KZRG(AM), KZYM(AM), KIXQ(FM) and KSYN(FM) Joplin, KJMK(FM) and KXDG(FM) Webb City (Joplin), Mo.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Zimmer Radio Inc. (James Zimmer); owns no other stations
SELLER: Zimmer Radio Group (John Zimmer)
FACILITIES: KRZG(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KZYM(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KIXQ(FM): 102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 912 ft.; KSYN(FM): 92.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft.; KJMK(FM): 93.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 505 ft.; KXDG(FM): 97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 443 ft.
FORMAT: KZRG(AM): Talk; KZYM(AM): Sports; KIXQ(FM): Country; KSYN(FM): Adult CHR; KJMK(FM): Soft Rock; KXDG(FM): Classic Rock
COMMENT: Reorganization of businesses and properties owned by the Zimmer family
FMs
WBKN(FM) Brookhaven, WMJU(FM) Bude, Miss.
PRICE: $1.4 million
BUYER: Wayne Dowdy; owns 12 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Ole Brooke Broadcasting Inc. (William T. Reynolds, treasurer/secretary)
FACILITIES: WBKN(FM): 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 302 ft.; WMJU(FM): 104.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WBKN(FM): Country; WMJU(FM): Soft AC
COMMENT: Purchase price also covers the Buyers Guide, a shopper type newspaper.
WBIY(FM) La Belle, Fla.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Oscar Aguero Ministry Inc. (Oscar Aguero, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Airwaves for Jesus Inc. (Art Ramos, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 161 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
WSMU(FM) North Dartmouth (New Bedford-Fall River), Mass.
PRICE: $725,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 165 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: University of Massachusetts (Patricia Monteith, general manager)
FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 305 ft.
FORMAT: Eclectic/News
BROKER: Public Radio Capital
KACO(FM) Apache, Okla.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Perry Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Russell Perry, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Witkovski, president)
FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 305 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: George Moore and Associates
WTSZ(FM) Eminence (Louisville), Ky.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 38 other stations, including WLLV(AM), WLOU(AM) and WTMT(AM) Louisville
SELLER: Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp. (Steve Newberry, president)
FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican/Tropical
BROKER: Henson Media
AMs
WJDA(AM) Quincy and WESX(AM) Salem (Boston), Mass.
PRICE: $4.5 million
BUYER: Principle Broadcasting Network (Otto Miller, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Television and Radio Broadcasting Corp. (James D. Asher, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: WJDA(AM): 1300 kHz, 1 kW day/72 W night; WESX(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WJDA(AM): Soft AC; WESX(AM): MOR
BROKER: John Brooks and Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston
COMMENT: Purchase price includes $500,000 non-compete payment. Television and Radio Broadcasting Corp. owns North Shore Broadcasting Corp.'s WESX(AM) and South Shore Broadcasting Co.'s WJDA(AM).
WBTK(AM) Richmond, Va.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Mountain Broadcasting Corp. (NJ) (Sun Young Joo, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC
WTMT(AM) Louisville, Ky.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 38 other stations, including WLLV(AM), WLOU(AM) and WTSZ(FM) Louisville
SELLER: Jefferson Broadcasting (Lee Stinson, president)
FACILITIES: 620 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican/Tropical
WITK(AM) Pittston (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), Pa.
PRICE: $940,000
BUYER: Holy Family Communications (James N. Wright, president); owns three other stations, including WQOR(AM) Wilkes-Barre–Scranton
SELLER: Robert Cordaro Inc. (Robert Cordaro, president)
FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 10 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Oldies
KMAS(AM) Shelton, Wash.
PRICE: $725,000
BUYER: Olympic Broadcasting Inc. (Dale Hubbard, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Sound Broadcasting Inc. (Harold Greenberg, president)
FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: AC/Full Service
WOYE(AM)(CP) St. Cloud (Orlando), Fla.
PRICE: $562,800
BUYER: Centro de la Familia Cristiana Inc. (Roberto Candelario, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Jose J. Arzuaga
FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 3 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: CP–NOA
Clarification
In the sale of KMXE(AM) Orange, Calif. (Deals, 2/20, p. 26), Media Venture Partners LLC represented the seller, Radiovisa LLC.
Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., www.bia.com 718-818-4245
