TVs



KYAV(LP) Palm Springs, Calif.

PRICE: $1.55 million

BUYER: U-Dub Productions LLC (Dave Rennie, CFO)

SELLER: JDF Investment Co. (Sim Farar, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 12, 0.99 kW, ant. 516 ft.

AFFILIATION: AZT

WHMM(DT) Hammond, La.

PRICE: $950,000

BUYER: Mayavision Inc. (Ernesto Schweikert III, president)

SELLER: Pegasus Communications Corp. (Marshall Pagon, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 42, 1,000 kW, ant. 965 ft.

W17CD Stamford, Conn.

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: K Communications (Young Kwon, president)

SELLER: IT Communications (Allen Christopher, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 100 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind

K49HT Abilene, K47IO Beaumont and K48IO Lufkin, Texas

PRICE: $45,000

BUYER: C. Dowen Johnson

SELLERS: K49HT: Michael Mintz; K47IO and K48IO: Lawrence Howard Mintz, owner

FACILITIES: K49HT: Ch. 49, 30.99 kW; K47IO: Ch. 47, 0.200 kW, ant. 100 ft.; K48IO: Ch. 48, 7.19 kW, ant. 459 ft.

K24GT Kemmerer, Wyo.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Central Wyoming College (Joanne McFarlen, president/CEO)

SELLER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James Rogers, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 150 kW, ant. -34 ft.

COMMENT: Buyer agrees to rebroadcast TV station KCWY(TV) Casper, Wyo., licensed to seller's subsidiary Bozeman Trail Communications, on buyer's K06FD Labarge, Wyo.



Combos



WDLB(AM) Marshfield, WOSQ(FM) Spencer, WFHR(AM) Wisconsin Rapids (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president); owns three other stations, including WXCO(AM) Wausau-Stevens Point

SELLER: NRG Media LLC (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman)

FACILITIES: WDLB(AM): 1450 kHz, 750 W day/1 kW night; WOSQ(FM): 92.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WFHR(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: WDLB(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WOSQ(FM): Country; WFHR(AM): News/Talk/Sports

COMMENT: Seehafer Broadcasting's WLRK(FM) Wausau, Wis., is being exchanged for NRG Media's WOSQ(FM) WDLB(AM) and WFHR(AM). NRG Media will pay $3,700,000 to Seehafer Broadcasting at closing.

WLRK(FM) Wausau (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: NRG Media LLC (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman); owns 57 other stations, including WGLX(FM), WLJY(FM) and WYTE(FM) Wausau-Stevens Point

SELLER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president)

FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

COMMENT: See item above.

KNFT(AM) and KNFT(FM) Bayard, KPSA(FM) Lordsburg, N.M.

PRICE: $565,000

BUYER: SkyWest Media LLC (Ted Tucker Jr., managing member); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Runnels Broadcasting System LLC (Linda S. Bloom, trustee)

FACILITIES: KNFT(AM): 950 kHz, 5 kW day/224 W night; KNFT(FM): 102.9 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 1,578 ft.; KPSA(FM): 97.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. -135 ft.

FORMAT: KNFT(AM): Talk/Nostalgia; KNFT(FM): Country; KPSA(FM): Rock

COMMENT: Bankruptcy court-ordered sale

WJRI(AM), WKGX(AM) and WKVS(FM) Lenoir, N.C.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Foothills Radio Group LLC (Donald W. Curtis, member/manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Curtis Media Group (Donald W. Curtis, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WJRI(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WKGX(AM): 1080 kHz, 5 kW; WKVS(FM): 103.3 MHz, 940 W, ant. 827 ft.

FORMAT: WJRI(AM): News/Talk; WKGX(AM): Country; WKVS(FM): Country

COMMENT: George A. Bunch Jr. is acquiring 45% of Foothills Radio Group LLC, having made a $250,000 contribution to its equity. Curtis' interest will be reduced from 50% to 45%, William M. McClatchey Jr.'s from 50% to 10%.

KLWN(AM) and KLZR(FM) Lawrence (Topeka), Kan.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Jayhawk Broadcasting Inc. (Jerome Zimmer, president); owns one other station, KMXN(FM) Topeka

SELLER: Zimmer Radio Group (John Zimmer)

FACILITIES: KLWN(AM): 1320 kHz, 500 W day/250 W night; KLZR(FM): 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 774 ft.

FORMAT: KLWN(AM): News/Sports; KLZR(FM): Hot AC

COMMENT: Reorganization of businesses and properties owned by the Zimmer family

KZRG(AM), KZYM(AM), KIXQ(FM) and KSYN(FM) Joplin, KJMK(FM) and KXDG(FM) Webb City (Joplin), Mo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Zimmer Radio Inc. (James Zimmer); owns no other stations

SELLER: Zimmer Radio Group (John Zimmer)

FACILITIES: KRZG(AM): 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KZYM(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KIXQ(FM): 102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 912 ft.; KSYN(FM): 92.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft.; KJMK(FM): 93.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 505 ft.; KXDG(FM): 97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 443 ft.

FORMAT: KZRG(AM): Talk; KZYM(AM): Sports; KIXQ(FM): Country; KSYN(FM): Adult CHR; KJMK(FM): Soft Rock; KXDG(FM): Classic Rock

COMMENT: Reorganization of businesses and properties owned by the Zimmer family



FMs



WBKN(FM) Brookhaven, WMJU(FM) Bude, Miss.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: Wayne Dowdy; owns 12 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Ole Brooke Broadcasting Inc. (William T. Reynolds, treasurer/secretary)

FACILITIES: WBKN(FM): 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 302 ft.; WMJU(FM): 104.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WBKN(FM): Country; WMJU(FM): Soft AC

COMMENT: Purchase price also covers the Buyers Guide, a shopper type newspaper.

WBIY(FM) La Belle, Fla.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Oscar Aguero Ministry Inc. (Oscar Aguero, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Airwaves for Jesus Inc. (Art Ramos, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 88.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 161 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

WSMU(FM) North Dartmouth (New Bedford-Fall River), Mass.

PRICE: $725,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 165 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: University of Massachusetts (Patricia Monteith, general manager)

FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 305 ft.

FORMAT: Eclectic/News

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

KACO(FM) Apache, Okla.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Perry Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Russell Perry, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Witkovski, president)

FACILITIES: 98.5 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 305 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: George Moore and Associates

WTSZ(FM) Eminence (Louisville), Ky.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 38 other stations, including WLLV(AM), WLOU(AM) and WTMT(AM) Louisville

SELLER: Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp. (Steve Newberry, president)

FACILITIES: 105.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican/Tropical

BROKER: Henson Media



AMs



WJDA(AM) Quincy and WESX(AM) Salem (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $4.5 million

BUYER: Principle Broadcasting Network (Otto Miller, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Television and Radio Broadcasting Corp. (James D. Asher, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: WJDA(AM): 1300 kHz, 1 kW day/72 W night; WESX(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WJDA(AM): Soft AC; WESX(AM): MOR

BROKER: John Brooks and Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston

COMMENT: Purchase price includes $500,000 non-compete payment. Television and Radio Broadcasting Corp. owns North Shore Broadcasting Corp.'s WESX(AM) and South Shore Broadcasting Co.'s WJDA(AM).

WBTK(AM) Richmond, Va.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Mountain Broadcasting Corp. (NJ) (Sun Young Joo, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co. LLC

WTMT(AM) Louisville, Ky.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 38 other stations, including WLLV(AM), WLOU(AM) and WTSZ(FM) Louisville

SELLER: Jefferson Broadcasting (Lee Stinson, president)

FACILITIES: 620 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican/Tropical

WITK(AM) Pittston (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), Pa.

PRICE: $940,000

BUYER: Holy Family Communications (James N. Wright, president); owns three other stations, including WQOR(AM) Wilkes-Barre–Scranton

SELLER: Robert Cordaro Inc. (Robert Cordaro, president)

FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 10 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: Oldies

KMAS(AM) Shelton, Wash.

PRICE: $725,000

BUYER: Olympic Broadcasting Inc. (Dale Hubbard, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Sound Broadcasting Inc. (Harold Greenberg, president)

FACILITIES: 1030 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: AC/Full Service

WOYE(AM)(CP) St. Cloud (Orlando), Fla.

PRICE: $562,800

BUYER: Centro de la Familia Cristiana Inc. (Roberto Candelario, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Jose J. Arzuaga

FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 3 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: CP–NOA



Clarification



In the sale of KMXE(AM) Orange, Calif. (Deals, 2/20, p. 26), Media Venture Partners LLC represented the seller, Radiovisa LLC.



Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro., www.bia.com 718-818-4245