Deals
Combos
WBZS(FM) Prince Frederick (Washington), Md.; WKDL(AM) Alexandria and WBPS(FM) Warrenton (Washington), Va.
PRICE: $33 million
BUYER: Red Zebra Broadcasting LLC (Bennett Zier, president/CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Mega Communications Holdings LLC (Adam Lindemann, member)
FACILITIES: WBZS(FM): 92.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 476 ft.; WKDL(AM): 730 kHz, 8 kW day/25 W night; WBPS(FM): 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 574 ft.
FORMAT: WBZS(FM): Spanish/Tropical; WKDL(AM): Spanish/Mexican; WBPS(FM): Spanish/Tropical
FMs
WVLC(FM) Mannsville, Ky.
PRICE: $1.1 million
BUYER: Shoreline Communications Inc. (Alan W. Reed, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Patricia Rodgers
FACILITIES: 99.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Ed Henson of Henson Media
KHTO(FM) Milton- Freewater (Richland- Kennewick-Pasco), Ore.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 27 other stations, including KZTB(FM) Richland-Kennewick-Pasco
SELLER: Alexandra Communications Inc. (Tom Hodgins, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: 97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 899 ft.
FORMAT: CHR
BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc.
COMMENT: Bustos Media of Eastern Washington License is swapping KMMG(FM) Weston, Ore., with Alexandra Communications’ KHTO(FM) Milton-Freewater, Ore. Additionally, Bustos Media will pay Alexandra Communications $900,000 cash at closing.
KMMG(FM) Weston (Richland-Kennewick-Pasco), Ore.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Alexandra Communications Inc. (Tom Hodgins, president/treasurer); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president)
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 958 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Oldies/Full Service
BROKER: MCH Enterprises Inc.
COMMENT: See item above.
WKAB(FM) Berwick (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), Pa.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: Joseph and Nancy Reilly (Joseph F. Reilly, president); owns one other station, WHLM(AM) Wilkes Barre-Scranton
SELLER: 4M Broadcasting Inc. (Robert Moisey, president)
FACILITIES: 103.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 387 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Hits
BROKER: Kozacko Media Services
WHEL(FM) Helen, Ga.
PRICE: $705,000
BUYER: Sorenson Broadcasting Corp. (Dean Sorenson, president); owns 15 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radio Seoul Georgia LLC (Earl Kim, president)
FACILITIES: 105.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 614 ft.
FORMAT: Korea/Ethnic
WNDJ(FM) White Stone, Va.
PRICE: $700,000
BUYER: Two Rivers Communications Inc. (William C. Sherard, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Windmill Communications Inc. (Millard Younts, president)
FACILITIES: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 233 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Standard
BROKER: Mitt Younts of EnVest Media LLC
WGKY(FM) Wickliffe, Ky.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W. Russell Withers Jr., president); owns 22 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Wickliffe Rental Properties Inc. (R. Keith Kelley, president)
FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 361 ft.
FORMAT: Country
WLWR(FM) Fond Du Lac, Wis.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 155 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Cornerstone Community Radio Inc. (Richard Van Zandt, president)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 357 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
WQSA(FM) Unadilla (Macon), Ga.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: HAJAAAA Communications LLC (Anthony M. Hernandez, manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Toccoa Falls College (Dave Cornelius, executive VP)
FACILITIES: 99.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Talk
WANA(AM) Anniston, Ala.
PRICE: $330,000
BUYER: Jacobs Broadcast Group (Jim Jacobs, president); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Dewey D, Lankford
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Urban/Christian Contemporary/Gospel
KSCQ(FM) Silver City, N.M.
PRICE: $330,000
BUYER: SkyWest Media LLC (Ted Tucker Jr., managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: The Q Inc. (Michael Rowse, president/director)
FACILITIES: 92.9 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
BROKER: Explorer Communications
KHWK(FM) Tonopah, Nev.
PRICE: $325,000
BUYER: Hilltop Church (Vernon Miller, chairman); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Donald W. Kaminski (Don Kaminski, owner)
FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 290 W, ant. 971 ft.
FORMAT: AC
AMs
WWAA(AM) Avondale Estates (Atlanta), Ga.
PRICE: $12 million
BUYER: JW Broadcasting Inc. (Joseph Weber, president); owns one other station, WMLB(AM) Atlanta
SELLER: Intermart Broadcasting (Patricia S. Dahlin, VP)
FACILITIES: 1690 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Talk
BROKER: Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group
WCBW(AM) Highland (St. Louis), Ill.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns 12 other stations, including WEW(AM) St. Louis
SELLER: New Life Evangelistic Center Inc. (Larry Rice, president)
FACILITIES: 880 kHz, 2 kW day/160 W night
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
WFAY(AM) Fayetteville, N.C.
PRICE: $850,000
BUYER: Norsan Consulting and Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president/CEO); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Colonial Radio Group (Jeffrey Andrulonis, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Sports
BROKER: Stan Raymond of Stan Raymond and Associates Inc.
KAGC(AM) Bryan (Bryan-College Station), Texas
PRICE: $728,000
BUYER: Bryan Broadcasting Corp. (William R. Hicks, president); owns three other stations: KZNE(AM), WTAW(AM) and KNDE(FM) Bryan-College Station
SELLER: Divcon Associates (Bob Bell, president)
FACILITIES: 1510 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
WSRP(AM) Jacksonville (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.
PRICE: $475,000
BUYER: Estuardo Rodriquez (Estuardo Valdemar Rodriguez, joint tenant); owns seven other stations, including WLNR(AM) Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville
SELLER: Ronald W. Benfield
FACILITIES: 910 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: News/Talk/Sports
Information Provided By:
BIA Financial Networks
Media Access Pro.
Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.